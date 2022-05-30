Best Memorial Day 2022 Deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Google, more

Memorial Day has now arrived and with it has come a collection of deals from all of the top retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and many others. Giving you a chance to score some of the best prices of the year on the latest Apple products, Google smart home gear, TVs, and more, there is sure to be something on tap for everyone on sale. Head below for all of the best Memorial Day deals.
Memorial Day deals discount Apple’s latest |
Memorial Day is kicking off all of this year’s best discounts by dropping prices on a wide range of Apple’s latest releases. Ranging from iPads and Macs to AirPods and more, leading the way this time around are all-time lows on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 models. Including both sizes and plenty of different colorways from $329, you’re looking at Apple’s latest fitness companion which comes backed by a noticeably larger screen as well as all the staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and ability to take ECG readings.
Another highlight has all of Apple’s latest AirPods on sale courtesy of Amazon. Headlined by AirPods Pro with the recently-refreshed MagSafe charging case at $180, you’ll also be able to save on the new AirPods 3 at $150. Not to mention for those who want to take the hi-fi route, AirPods Max are sitting at $99 off in this year’s best Memorial Day deals.
- Apple’s new iPad Air 5 delivers M1 performance at second-best price of $559
- Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack returns to all-time low of $80 (Save $19)
- Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air sees rare Amazon discount to $900 (Save $99)
- Best Buy’s annual Memorial Day sale now live: Save on iPads, Beats, much more
- First price cut lands on official Nike Sport Loop Pride Apple Watch Band at $37 (Reg. $49)
- Official Apple Watch Leather Link Bands fall to new Amazon lows from $89
- Beats Flex wireless earbuds come in four workout-ready styles at $50 (Save $20)
- Latest 64GB Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote returns to Amazon low at $170 ($29 off)
Google and Android deals abound |
There’s also no shortage of notable Google price cuts this year, either. Headlining all of the Memorial Day deals for 2022 we have the latest assortment of Nest smart displays and speakers. Of those markdowns, a favorite is the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $65. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well.
On top of Android smartphones and the latest in wearable tech, you’ll find everything right here. But don’t forget to check out all of the best app and game offerings, as well.
- OnePlus 10 Pro sees $180 discount to new Amazon low of $720
- Fitbit Sense Smartwatch delivers ECG tracking at $180 (Save $120), more from $110
- Google Pixel 6/Pro smartphones see pre-paid discounts from $600 with $300 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC at a new Amazon low of $106 (Reg. $150)
Other notable tech deals |
Twelve South Memorial Day sale take 20% off leather iPhone 13 cases, Mac stands, more
- Nomad Memorial Day sale takes $15 off sitewide: Leather iPhone 13 cases $45, more
- Satechi Memorial Day sale takes 15% Apple accessory lineup, 20% off orders over $100
- Belkin Memorial Day sale takes 15% off MagSafe 15W chargers, more
- Bose holiday smart home theater up to $150 off: Soundbar 900 $799 new low, more
- Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones return to all-time low of $279 (Save $50)
- HYPER 20% off Memorial Day: Rare MagSafe stand deal, MacBook hubs, more from $12
- Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees rare discount to $153 (Save $27), more
- Nintendo’s Pro Switch Controller sees rare price drop down to $55 (Save 20%)
- Govee’s just-released Glide Smart Light Panels see first discounts from $130 (Save $50)
- SanDisk’s wonderful 1TB Portable SSD hits lowest price in months at $130
Best Fashion and Home Goods deals |
Nike takes up to 40% off popular footwear: FlyKnit $91, Air Force 1 from $62, more
- Roborock’s LiDAR smart S7 robo vac and mop now $150 off at $500, plus more from $200
- FlexiSpot flash sale discounts popular standing desks: Pro Plus $405 (Save $175), more
- Grab Dyson’s V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum at $302 with its Memorial Day eBay sale, more 15% off
- Keurig’s $80 compact K-Mini coffee maker drops to $63 or less ahead of Memorial Day weekend
- Save $170 today on Ninja’s Foodi XL 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill at $180 shipped via Amazon
- New Amazon low hits SodaStream’s glass carafe Aqua Sparkling Water Maker at $100 ($60 off)
- Oral-B’s Genius Electric Toothbrush with LED SmartRing now matching 2022 low at $100
- Char-Griller Pro Gas Grill now at least $150 off at $130, plus more Memorial Day deals from $17
