It’s officially Cyber Monday here at 9to5Toys and many of the mainstream retailers have already kicked up a number of promotions. With everything from the latest iPads and Apple Watches on sale to Android phones, smart home gear, and more, there’s a lot to check out this year. Down below you’ll find our Black Friday deal hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location. Head below for all of the best Cyber Monday deals and more.

Cyber Monday launches at every major retailer

As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3AM ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.

Apple Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch deals continue to pop-up all over the place for Cyber Monday. You can currently find Series 5 on sale from $299 across a variety of styles, taking up to $130 off the regular going rate. The latest Apple Watch Series 6 is also being discounted along with SE models this week, as well. You can find all of those discounts on this landing page.

Apple’s HomePod is finally on sale after getting skipped during Black Friday, which includes an open-box model at $210. As a comparison, it typically goes for $299 with discounts becoming harder to come by in recent months following the announcement of HomePod mini.

We’re also eyeing a great price drop on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is currently down to $2,449 for Black Friday on the 1TB model and $2,099 when dropping to the 512GB configuration.

Don’t miss Apple’s AirPods discounted from $110, as well, during Cyber Monday. You can grab the wireless charing case version at $140 during the holiday season, too, marking some of the best offers we’ve tracked to date.

TaoTronics is now offering 9to5Toys readers a special deal on its TT-HE001 Home Space Heater. The official TaoTronics Amazon storefront is offering the TT-HE001 Home Space Heater for $50.99 shipped. Simply clip the $5 on-page coupon and apply code 9to5UYCH at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $68 at Amazon, and rarely ever going for less, this is 25% off and the best price we can find.

EZVIZ Home Security Cameras: Consistently rated best image quality, EZVIZ is discounting its lineup of smart indoor security cameras, video doorbells, outdoor floodlight cameras, and more starting at just $19.99. You’ll find 1080p recording with support for Alexa and Assistant integration, meaning you can pull up feeds on smart displays as well as your smartphone and control your entire smart home through one app. Not to mention, every EZVIZ camera comes equipped with a built-in microSD card slot for storing up to 256GB of footage locally, removing cloud storage fees (available as an option) and privacy concerns from the equation.



iVanky 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: Get the iVanky 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $28.49 shipped with code 9to5VCA01BF at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 25% and is the best available. If you recently picked up Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, this USB-C hub is the perfect accessory. It offers just about every port that your computer no longer has, including 1x PD-In USB-C, 1x 4K@30Hz HDMI video, 1x SD card reader, 1x microSD (TF) card reader, 2x USB-A 3.0, and 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet.

Best Google/Android Cyber Monday deals

As expected, the new Google Pixel 5 is marked down to $10 per monthat AT&T from the usual $699 price tag. This is a new Amazon all-time low and just the second discount we’ve tracked. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies. We noted its solid software features in our hands-on review, alongside a stellar camera.

Nearly all of Google’s Nest lineup is also on sale for Cyber Monday from $50. This includes deals on the popular Nest Hub Max at $179 from its usual $229 going rate. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home. There’s also facial recognition for personalized music recommendations, adjusting what shows on the display, and more. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Cyber Monday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Cyber Monday deals roll in throughout the coming days as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Cyber Monday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!