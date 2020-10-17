Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air gets $29 pre-order discount, Home Depot tools up to 35% off, Google Wifi hits $300, much more…

Apple’s recently-announced 10.9-inch iPad Air is something that many customers have been asking for since 2018 when Apple refreshed the iPad Pro design. Well, it’s finally here and is already seeing a discount. While it’s not a huge sale, you can save $29 right now by pre-ordering it through Costco. We’ve tracked discounts hit at Walmart already too, though they have since sold out at the discounted price. Shipping is slated to begin as early as next week, so lock-in your discounted price right now and enjoy Apple’s new design with the 10.9-inch iPad Air.

In need of a refreshed DIY toolkit? Well, Home Depot has you covered. The Special Buy of the Week offers discounts on RYOBI, DEWALT, and more with up to 35% off various tools and accessories. Whether you need a new nailgun, reciprocating saw, or something else entirely, be sure to check out this sale. Hurry though, Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week ends today, so if you don’t cash in on the savings now, you’ll lose out on this sale for good.

In need of a network upgrade? Well, Google Nest Wifi is a great choice. Right now, we’re tracking a 1-day-only sale that bundles Google’s Nest Wifi with two Points for $300. Down from $350, you’ll find this is a match of the best pricing that we’ve tracked in a while. The Points can function as Google Assistant speakers, delivering a smart home experience that no other Wi-Fi system can match.

