Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air gets $29 pre-order discount, Home Depot tools up to 35% off, Google Wifi hits $300, much more…
Apple’s recently-announced 10.9-inch iPad Air is something that many customers have been asking for since 2018 when Apple refreshed the iPad Pro design. Well, it’s finally here and is already seeing a discount. While it’s not a huge sale, you can save $29 right now by pre-ordering it through Costco. We’ve tracked discounts hit at Walmart already too, though they have since sold out at the discounted price. Shipping is slated to begin as early as next week, so lock-in your discounted price right now and enjoy Apple’s new design with the 10.9-inch iPad Air.
In need of a refreshed DIY toolkit? Well, Home Depot has you covered. The Special Buy of the Week offers discounts on RYOBI, DEWALT, and more with up to 35% off various tools and accessories. Whether you need a new nailgun, reciprocating saw, or something else entirely, be sure to check out this sale. Hurry though, Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week ends today, so if you don’t cash in on the savings now, you’ll lose out on this sale for good.
In need of a network upgrade? Well, Google Nest Wifi is a great choice. Right now, we’re tracking a 1-day-only sale that bundles Google’s Nest Wifi with two Points for $300. Down from $350, you’ll find this is a match of the best pricing that we’ve tracked in a while. The Points can function as Google Assistant speakers, delivering a smart home experience that no other Wi-Fi system can match.
Top Deals |
Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB is $910, a new all-time low ($289 off)
- Apple Watch deals from $169: Save on Series 6, SE, Nike+, more
- Prime Day brings huge savings on electric bikes from Juiced and Amazon
- Score an all-time low on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro at $299 off
- Grabbing a smart lock this Prime Day? DEWALT’s Installation Kit has hit $23.50
- Nordstrom Rack’s Running Shoe Sale takes up to 65% off ASICS, Brooks, more
- This backup camera mounts behind your license plate for an easy install at $11
- Finish Line takes extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more during its Great Fall Sale
- Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 1TB is $199 off, delivering an all-time low price
- Arcade1Up’s Golden Tee arcade game hits a low of $250, more for Prime Day
- Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale offers extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, more
- Anker’s Nebula Mars II 300-lumen projector drops to all-time low at $330
- Rivet’s elegant 2-Tier Floating Shelf settles at $42 (Save 23%)
- Score 3-years of Wired magazine for $13 (Reg. $45+), more from under $4
- Score a new low on the Moto G Stylus Android smartphone at $240 (Save 20%)
- CRAFTSMAN 6-Gal. Pancake Air Compressor Kit comes within $1 of its low at $120
- ONKYO’s new Hi-Res Bluetooth ANC headphones fall by $50 to a new low at Amazon
- Canon’s refurbished APS-C and full-frame DSLR + lens kits drop as low as $300
- Capture holiday moments with new lows on α7R II, III, IV, + α7C from $1,298
- Outfit your new Apple Watch with Nomad’s stylish bands from $35
- Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR and TP-Link routers from $70 (Save up to 22%)
- Amazon takes $90 off Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill, now $510
- Thrustmaster’s Ferrari Race Wheel and Headset bundle now $70 off at $180
- Save 46% on TCL’s Alto 8+ Sound Bar and Fire TV streamer at a new low of $107
- Save $100 on Arlo’s all-new Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system with HomeKit
- LG’s 32-inch 4K USB-C Monitor sees $400 discount to $599, more from $140
- Twelve South Amazon sale: Compass Pro $50, StayGo USB-C Hub $90, more
