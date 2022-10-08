Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts, Pixel 7/Pro pre-order deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: The first discounts drop on the new Apple Watch Series 8, pre-order price cuts go live on Google’s just-revealed Pixel 7/Pro, and more…
Kicking off this week’s best deals, we’re tracking some of the very first chances to save on Apple’s all-new wearable. Just revealed last month before a subsequent launch a week later, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down to new all-time lows for those who opt for the higher-end styles. Delivering $50 in savings, you can bring home the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring.
Then over on the Google front, its new Pixel 7 series smartphones were just revealed and now you can save on both of the new flagship releases. Courtesy of Amazon, you can score the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB smartphone for $899 with a bundled $200 gift card. Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.
And as our final headliner the latest iPad mini 6 is now sitting at the second-best prices to date starting at $400. Taking $99 off a collection of different configurations, you can now bring home the most compact iPadOS experience for even less. Alongside the edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s also A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]
- Tested: Anker PowerCore 24K delivers versatile 140W USB-C charging for mobile Apple setups
- Tested: Is Bellroy’s eco leather iPhone case and MagSafe rail wallet system worth the price?
- Review: Overwatch 2 is officially live with new heroes, fresh maps, and refined FPS gameplay
- Tested: SK hynix P31 and P41 NVMe SSDs offer stellar performance for any desktop
- Tested: A closer look at Pelican’s ‘bulletproof’ Kevlar carbon fiber-style iPhone 14 case
- Tested: Coach’s designer magnetic iPhone 14 leather folio wallet with removable inner case
Pre-Orders |
iRobot’s new Roomba Combo j7+ retracts the built-in mop when it detects carpet
- Amazon offers another chance to save $99 on OnePlus 10T 256GB pre-orders at $650 low
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Moment launches new Pixel 7/Pro cases with MagSafe support and 10-foot drop protection
- Here we go! Get your very first look at Nintendo’s new official Mario movie
- You can now order a Steam Deck and the all-new Docking Station, no reservation required
- Need for Speed Unbound officially unveiled with ‘all-new signature art style’
- HyperX ditches USB with the reveal of its new XLR ProCast streaming microphone today
- Jackery debuts new Explorer 1000 Pro power station with dual 100W USB-C ports
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO’s new Vault promo kits slated to feature BIONICLE, mini Modular Buildings, other classics
- LEGO reveals new 2,300-piece playable Ideas Table Football set with customizable minifigures
- LEGO announces new Ideas contest to create first official Dungeons & Dragons set
- LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars see first discounts: Star Wars, Marvel, more from $26
- Assemble LEGO Mandalorian and Grogu BrickHeadz at new low of $11 (Reg. $20), more
Top Apple Deals |
Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts go live on stainless steel cellular models from $659
- Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 returns to second-best prices with $99 discounts from $400
- Apple’s prev-gen. 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB storage hits $799 all-time low (Save $500)
- Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, ANC, and Spatial Audio hit $170
- Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchOS 9 with all-time lows from $199
- Dropping to $21, Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases fall to all-time lows (Reg. $35)
- Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value with $90 clearance discount
- Elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with Leather Link bands at $60 (Reg. $99)
- Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio sees rare discount to $159
- M2 MacBook Pro drop to second-best prices starting at $1,149 (Save up to $200)
Top Google Deals |
Google Pixel 7/Pro come bundled with up to $200 in Amazon gift cards starting at $599
- Not impressed with Pixel 7 Pro? Save on Google’s Pixel 6 Pro starting at $400 (Up to $499 off)
- Save $420 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable at new all-time low of $1,500
- Google Pixel 6a drops to $349 all-time low with $100 fall discount
- New all-time lows bring Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 to as low as $851 (Save $149+)
- Dock your upcoming Pixel 7 on Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at $54 low
- Chromecast with Google TV 4K falls to $40 at Amazon (Save 20%)
- Google’s original wired Nest Video Doorbell delivers 24/7 recording at $100 low (Save 33%)
Top Deals |
GoPro HERO 11 Black just released last month, sees first discount to $450 (Save $50)
- Nomad launches fall outlet sale with discounts on iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, chargers, more
- Anker’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank drops to $64 low (Reg. $80), more from $16
- Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger for iPhone 14 hits $130.50 with rare discount
- ecobee3 lite delivers HomeKit thermostat control for best price of the year at $126 (30% off)
