Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts, Pixel 7/Pro pre-order deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: The first discounts drop on the new Apple Watch Series 8, pre-order price cuts go live on Google’s just-revealed Pixel 7/Pro, and more…

Kicking off this week’s best deals, we’re tracking some of the very first chances to save on Apple’s all-new wearable. Just revealed last month before a subsequent launch a week later, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down to new all-time lows for those who opt for the higher-end styles. Delivering $50 in savings, you can bring home the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring.

Then over on the Google front, its new Pixel 7 series smartphones were just revealed and now you can save on both of the new flagship releases. Courtesy of Amazon, you can score the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB smartphone for $899 with a bundled $200 gift card. Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

And as our final headliner the latest iPad mini 6 is now sitting at the second-best prices to date starting at $400. Taking $99 off a collection of different configurations, you can now bring home the most compact iPadOS experience for even less. Alongside the edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s also A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Pre-Orders |

iRobot’s new Roomba Combo j7+ retracts the built-in mop when it detects carpet

New Products, Guides, more |

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO’s new Vault promo kits slated to feature BIONICLE, mini Modular Buildings, other classics

Top Apple Deals |

Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts go live on stainless steel cellular models from $659

Top Google Deals |

Google Pixel 7/Pro come bundled with up to $200 in Amazon gift cards starting at $599

Top Deals |

GoPro HERO 11 Black just released last month, sees first discount to $450 (Save $50)

