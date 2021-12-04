Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, Apple Watch Series 6 $150 off, AirPods 3 $150, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $150 off, AirPods 3 $150, and much more…

If you missed out on Apple’s Black Friday deals, it’s not too late. Right now you can score the latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro on sale at up to $250 off, which returns the high-end tablet back to its Black Friday price point. With deals from $749, there are multiple models on sale right now. Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro offers ample processing power to handle anything you need, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and even 5G connectivity on cellular models, so be sure to check out our deal coverage to learn more.

Maybe it’s Apple Watch that you missed out on this past weekend. If so, it’s not too late to score some of the best pricing of the year on Apple’s fitness wearable. Right now you can pick up a previous-generation Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $150 off with various models on sale. Sure, it’s not the latest Series 7 (though that’s also on sale,) but Series 6 offers high-end features like an always on display, blood oxygen measurement, and sleep tracking.

For those who need some new true wireless earbuds, Apple’s AirPods 3 are a fantastic choice. Shipping with a MagSafe case and all-new design, AirPods 3 feature the company’s first design refresh since the launch of AirPods Pro. Normally $179, right now you can spend $150 to get Apple’s latest audio setup, making now a great time to buy ahead of the Christmas holiday.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

New Products, Guides, more |

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

Top Apple Deals |

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac undercuts Black Friday following $100 discount

Top Deals |

Anker’s new Thunderbolt 4 docks go on sale for the first time starting at $160 (Save 20%), more

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!