Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, Apple Watch Series 6 $150 off, AirPods 3 $150, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $150 off, AirPods 3 $150, and much more…
If you missed out on Apple’s Black Friday deals, it’s not too late. Right now you can score the latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro on sale at up to $250 off, which returns the high-end tablet back to its Black Friday price point. With deals from $749, there are multiple models on sale right now. Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro offers ample processing power to handle anything you need, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and even 5G connectivity on cellular models, so be sure to check out our deal coverage to learn more.
Maybe it’s Apple Watch that you missed out on this past weekend. If so, it’s not too late to score some of the best pricing of the year on Apple’s fitness wearable. Right now you can pick up a previous-generation Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $150 off with various models on sale. Sure, it’s not the latest Series 7 (though that’s also on sale,) but Series 6 offers high-end features like an always on display, blood oxygen measurement, and sleep tracking.
For those who need some new true wireless earbuds, Apple’s AirPods 3 are a fantastic choice. Shipping with a MagSafe case and all-new design, AirPods 3 feature the company’s first design refresh since the launch of AirPods Pro. Normally $179, right now you can spend $150 to get Apple’s latest audio setup, making now a great time to buy ahead of the Christmas holiday.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
XGIMI Aura review: Is an ultra-short throw projector the way to go? [Video]
New Products, Guides, more |
ElevationLab’s new adjustable Dock 5 iPhone charging stand now features USB-C
- Columbia’s new limited-edition Star Wars Boba Fett jacket and apparel are now available
- Synology announces new RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router alongside DSM 7.1 updates, more
- Large Govee Smart Air Purifier debuts at $60 off, can tackle a 527-sq.-ft. room 5x per hour
- CASETiFY launches epic new ‘Squid Game’ iPhone and Galaxy cases + MagSafe charger, more
- Amazon highlights best-sellers and other holiday shopping trends in Black Friday 2021 recap
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
[Update: Day 4] Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2021 Advent Calendars
- Ashoka Tano launches as the long-awaited 150th LEGO BrickHeadz in 2022, more
- LEGO’s 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 falls to new low of $165 (Reg. $200), much more
- LEGO 2022 sets have been announced: Star Wars, Creator, City, Minecraft, more
- LEGO’s first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set has been unveiled
- Here’s our first look at the upcoming 100-piece LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter
- LEGO Architecture takes a trip to Singapore with upcoming 825-piece Skyline set
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac undercuts Black Friday following $100 discount
- Apple preps you for weekend movie nights with latest $5 4K sale, plus gaming movies at $10
- Apple’s AirPods Max return to Black Friday price of $429 (Save $120)
- Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack falls to new Amazon low of $75 (Reg. $99), more
- Apple discounts feel good stories and holiday flicks in $10 or less movie sale + $1 HD rental
- Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro/Air hits $99 Amazon low (Save $80), more
- Apple Pencil 2 falls to best price yet of $99 (Save $30), original model at $80
- Here is your Apple AirTag Cyber Monday price cut: Score a 4-pack at $89 (Save $10)
- Indie App Santa: 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals for the holidays
Top Deals |
Anker’s new Thunderbolt 4 docks go on sale for the first time starting at $160 (Save 20%), more
- Rare Sonos refurbished sale goes live: Beam $319, Roam $150, Sub $549, more
- Save up to 36% on Anker power strips with USB-C, cubes, and more from $12
- Backcountry Apres Cyber Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Oakley, more
- Merrell’s Cyber Week Deals offer up to 60% off exclusives + extra 30% off sale items
- Chromecast with Google TV undercuts its Black Friday price following discount to $39 (Reg. $50)
- WORKPRO’s 48-inch folding workbench makes it easy to assemble Christmas presents at $70
- Satechi takes 20% off USB-C GaN chargers, MagSafe car mounts, more from $14
