Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display $115 off launch discount, iPad Air 4 clearance, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s new Studio Display sees a $115 launch discount, Amazon clears our iPad Air 4, Surface Duo 2 5G sees first price cut at $250 off, and much more…
While a whole host of Apple discounts are live following its Peek Performance event earlier in the week. Most notably, we’re seeing a launch discount on the new 5K Studio Display. Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, it’s designed to pair with the new Mac Studio (now available for pre-order, too) and all of the other M1 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The 96W passthrough charging, Spatial Audio support, and other notable features get even better at up to $115 off.
Amazon is also taking Apple event week and the new iPad Air 5 reveal as a chance to start clearing out the previous-generation iPad. While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart but with more affordable prices from $515. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience.
And finally, the latest folding smartphone experience from Microsoft is on sale for the first time, with the Surface Duo 2 5G at $250 off. Having just launched last fall, the new Surface Duo 2 improves on the folding smartphone experience offered by the original with plenty of quality of life changes. For starters, there is a flagship-class Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the experience alongside the larger 8.3-inch curved displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. On top of stylus support, there’s a three-lens camera assembly around back to complete the package.
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
- New Wave’s Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines arrive
- eufy See-Everything Smart Lock debuts with 2K camera, fingerprint scanner, more
- Pre-orders for new Toy Story x Tamagotchis now live ahead of Lightyear release
- Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro and podcast-ready lineup
- Steam Deck pre-orders are live! Find out which of your games are compatible
- LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set with Jurassic World: Dominion kits
- CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has a removable USB-C cable
Hands-on with LEGO’s Boba Fett Throne Room, the largest Star Wars 2022 set so far
- LEGO slated to release new Republic Fighter Tank in May with 187 legion Clone Troopers
- LEGO’s latest double VIP points promotion now live with bonus Jane Goodall freebie set
- LEGO officially unveils seven new Super Mario sets with debut of Princess Peach
- LEGO reveals new Nintendo Peach’s Castle ahead of Mario Day announcement
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
- LEGO’s latest collection of 2021 Nintendo sets on sale ahead of Mario Day from $4
Apple’s just-announced 5K Studio Display sees launch discount
- Amazon begins clearing out prev-gen. iPad Air 4 models starting at $515 (Save $84)
- Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air on sale for only second time this year at $100 off
- Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros fall to new 2022 lows at up to $150 off
- Beats Studio Buds return to 2022 low in all three colors with ‘Hey Siri’ in tow at $120
- Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $37.50 at Amazon
- Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support drops to $48 in several styles
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad was just released last fall and now starts at $309
- Save $56 on Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at new all-time low
- New all-time low brings the official Apple Watch Black Unity band down to $19 (Reg. $49)
Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 5G folding smartphone now $250 off
- Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone sees $100 discount with bundled $100 Amazon credit
- A detachable keyboard highlights the ASUS Chromebook CM3 at $330 (Save $40)
- Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A8 tablets are now even more affordable from $180 (Save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ see first discounts at up to $75 off on top of bundled Amazon credits
- Hisense U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs with HDMI 2.1 now up to $300 off at Amazon with $100 GCs
- iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi charging station hits $40 (Save 20%), more from $20
- This 60-inch Samsung 4K smart TV with Google Assistant is now $448 shipped
DJI’s modular Action 2 camera falls to new all-time lows starting at $349 (Save up to $80)
- Anker rolls out Apple event sale with MagSafe chargers, Lightning cables, more from $13
- Sony’s latest XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds hit $248, more from $69
- Score a new Amazon all-time low on PNY’s 256GB V30 microSDXC memory card at $25
- Ninja’s latest dual-layer 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Fryer hits all-time low from $127.50 ($152 off)
- August’s no-hub HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock with ’10-minute’ installation, now down at $198.50
- Nanoleaf’s Shapes Mini Triangles HomeKit starter set sees $40 discount down to $80
- Twelve South’s latest StayGo/Mini USB-C hubs see first discounts starting at $49.50
- Anker’s new Video Bar webcam and stream light sees first discount to $187 (Save $33), more
- Eve’s just-refreshed HomeKit Water Guard with Thread sees first discount to $93, more
- Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Pro/Air Keyboard Folios fall to new lows from $149
- Rare discount hits Philips Hue’s new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip at $35 off, plus more
- Rare price cut delivers the second-best discount on Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 at $225.50
