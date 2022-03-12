Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display $115 off launch discount, iPad Air 4 clearance, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s new Studio Display sees a $115 launch discount, Amazon clears our iPad Air 4, Surface Duo 2 5G sees first price cut at $250 off, and much more…

While a whole host of Apple discounts are live following its Peek Performance event earlier in the week. Most notably, we’re seeing a launch discount on the new 5K Studio Display. Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, it’s designed to pair with the new Mac Studio (now available for pre-order, too) and all of the other M1 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The 96W passthrough charging, Spatial Audio support, and other notable features get even better at up to $115 off.

Amazon is also taking Apple event week and the new iPad Air 5 reveal as a chance to start clearing out the previous-generation iPad. While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart but with more affordable prices from $515. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience.

And finally, the latest folding smartphone experience from Microsoft is on sale for the first time, with the Surface Duo 2 5G at $250 off. Having just launched last fall, the new Surface Duo 2 improves on the folding smartphone experience offered by the original with plenty of quality of life changes. For starters, there is a flagship-class Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the experience alongside the larger 8.3-inch curved displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. On top of stylus support, there’s a three-lens camera assembly around back to complete the package.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Pre-Orders |

8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity

New Products, Guides, more |

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

Hands-on with LEGO’s Boba Fett Throne Room, the largest Star Wars 2022 set so far

Top Apple Deals |

Top Google Deals |

Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 5G folding smartphone now $250 off

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!