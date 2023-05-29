Best Memorial Day 2023 deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Google, OnePlus, more

Memorial Day has now arrived and with it has come a collection of deals from all of the top retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and many others. Giving you a chance to score some of the best prices of the year on the latest Apple products, Google smart home gear, TVs, and more, there is sure to be something on tap for everyone on sale. Head below for all of the best Memorial Day deals.
Memorial Day deals discount Apple’s latest |
Memorial Day is delivering a collection of notable price cuts across all product categories, but the Apple savings really do take the cake. Taking the spotlight, Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is now landing at the lowest price to date at $99 off. It delivers the latest from Apple Silicon at an all-time low of $800.
That’s then joined by the lowest prices to date on Apple Watch Ultra, which now starts from $702. If Apple’s more standard wearables aren’t up to your outdoor adventuring, them today’s deals deliver the even more rugged form-factor for less than ever before. The larger 49mm screen and its always-on display comes backed by a titanium casing with dual-frequency GPS, and 36-hour battery life.
An even rarer discount, AirPods Max are now on sale for one of the first times this year. Landing at the 2023 low with $99 in savings attached, you can now bring home Apple’s flagship listening experience with best-in-class ANC in tow.
- Second-best price yet lands on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $1,049
- Another chance to score AirPods Pro 2 with improved ANC lands at $200 (Reg. $249)
- Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro land on iPad today, making iPad Air 5 a better value at $500 low
- Save $519 on Apple’s M1 iMac when you buy refurbished at Woot from $980
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Buy credit
- Save on official Apple Watch Milanese Loop and Leather Link bands from $52 (Reg. $99)
Google and Android deals abound |
Over on the Google side of the action, the new Pixel 7a is seeing one of its first discounts. Now arriving at $50 off when you activate on a plan, the unlocked smartphone sells for $449. This is matching the all-time low from a short-lived Amazon offer once before and is a rare chance to save on the just-released handset.
Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the PIxel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.
- OnePlus 11 5G comes bundled with the new Buds Pro 2 at $699 (Save $180)
- New all-time lows land on Samsung’s Galaxy S23+/Ultra from $825 (Reg. $1,000+)
- Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 V goes up for pre-order with Sony LinkBuds and $50 gift card
9to5Toys’ favorite brands |
- Twelve South’s annual Memorial Day sale is live with 20% off new releases and more
- Satechi takes 20% off entire collection of popular Apple accessories in Memorial Day sale
- Zagg takes 40% off entire collection of Apple accessories in best sale of the year
- iOttie’s just-released MagSafe car chargers for iPhone 14 see first discounts from $35
- Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 8/Ultra Fast Charger lands at new $40 all-time low (Reg. $60)
Other notable tech deals |
- Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is the perfect M2 Mac mini companion at $422 (Reg. $700)
- Philips Hue refurb sale offers rare discounts on HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $20
- Google Nest Thermostat lands at $100 just in time for summer at $30 off, more
- JBL’s latest eye-catching Pulse 5 speaker with 360-degree lighting hits new $200 low
- Try out SpaceX’s satellite Internet with a rare $100 discount on the Starlink starter kit
- Logitech’s Combo Keyboard Folios for M2 iPad Pros on sale from $170 (Reg. $200)
Best Fashion and Home Goods deals |
- Z GRILLS pellet grill makes for the perfect summer cookout companion at new $395 low
- North Face Memorial Day Event takes 30% off jackets, vests, pants, t-shirts, more from $17
- Under Armour offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off outlet styles from $5
- adidas Memorial Day Savings Event takes up to 55% off sitewide with deals from just $8
- Best price yet hits Ninja’s versatile 14-in-1 pressure air fryer at $100 (Reg. up to $280)
- Converse Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off hundreds of styles with this promo code
- Macy’s Memorial Day Sale takes an extra 25-40% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more
- Fossil offers an extra 50% off sale items + free shipping: Smartwatches, wallets, bags, more
