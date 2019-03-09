Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Sale, Amazon Kindles from $50, Logitech Surround Sound Review, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: new 3-day sale at Best Buy is loaded with tech, Amazon’s Kindle lineup is discounted and we go hands-on with Logitech’s latest speaker system. Head below for more…
Headlining this week’s deal is the Best Buy 3-day sale with deals on the latest MacBook Air, 9.7-inch iPad and more. This promotion concludes today, so be sure to jump on any deals that catch your eye.
Next up, Amazon is discounting its Kindle E-reader lineup from $50 this weekend. You can save on the entry-level Kindle or the upgraded Paperwhite model. These deals are expected to expire on Sunday.
And finally, we welcomed our new video editor Jordan Swartzendruber this week. Check out his review of the recently announced Logitech Z606 5.1-Channel Surround Sound System and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to be alerted of all our upcoming content.
Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
- Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
- The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup in a book-style cover
- LEGO releases limited-edition Avengers Minifigure set, here’s how to add it to your collection
- JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
- Black Eye focuses on high-end smartphone photography with the launch of new Pro lenses
- Teva x Herschel Supply Co. collaboration has you sandal-ready for spring break
- The upcoming Yakuza spin-off Judgment game gets a US release date + more
- Best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage, more
- What is Amazon Treasure Truck? Our guide to nabbing the best limited time deals
- Kid Icarus and StarTropics join Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles in March update
- Flash back to the 90’s with these on-trend vintage denim under $100 for spring
- Microsoft said to be nearing the release of new Xbox One S that embraces a disc-less future
- Get a first look at five upcoming LEGO Avengers: Endgame kits with new minifigures and more
- Uncommon James Home by Kristin Cavallari is now at Nordstrom with items from $19
- Best Alexa-enabled smart plugs for powering fans, lamps, routers, and more
- New Trine game hits this fall, here’s the Nightmare Prince annoucement trailer
- Amazon Prime Music Guide: Two million songs, Alexa integration and offline listening
- FedEx unveils its answer to Amazon Scout with the debut of SameDay Bot
New 3-day sale at Best Buy has latest MacBook Air under $1,000, iPads, TVs, and much more
- Score a cert. refurbished iPhone 6/Plus for your kids from $120 Prime shipped, today only
- Fresh Apple Watch Series 3 LTE deals start at $259 via B&H (tax savings in select states)
- Put a stylish Space Gray or Black Apple Watch Link Band on your wrist from $18 (30% off)
- Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale from $100 shipped, more from $50
- Take $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon and B&H
- Sonos One sees rare price drop to $179 shipped
- Apple HomePod sees discounts at various retailers: $280 or open-box $250 (Reg. $349)
- Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac has Thunderbolt 3, Gigabit Ethernet, more for $1,599 ($200 off)
- Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts eufy smart home gear, USB-C cables, speakers and more
- The latest iTunes movie bundle sale starts at $10, deals on 4K films, $1 HD rentals, more
- Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods in a leather case for $20 (All-time low), more
- Audio-Technica’s ATH-M20x Pro Headphones + a FiiO A1 Amp for $54 shipped ($78+ value)
- Save $50 on Samsung’s SmartThings Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Routers at $230 (Amazon low)
- Pad & Quill’s best leather iPhone cases and more now up to 35% off, deals from $25
- First Alert’s Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm gets a 20% discount to $36 shipped
- VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub includes HDMI, three USB 3.0 ports, more at $24 (Save 60%)
- AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor HDTV Antenna at $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- AirPrint, scanning, copying and more highlight this Brother AiO Laser Printer: $100 (Reg. $130)
- Twelve South’s PlugBug Duo MacBook Charger sports two USB ports for $30 (Reg. $50)
- Anker’s eufyCam security system has 365-day battery life, free recording: $300 (Reg. $460)
