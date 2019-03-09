Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day Sale, Amazon Kindles from $50, Logitech Surround Sound Review, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: new 3-day sale at Best Buy is loaded with tech, Amazon’s Kindle lineup is discounted and we go hands-on with Logitech’s latest speaker system. Head below for more…

Headlining this week’s deal is the Best Buy 3-day sale with deals on the latest MacBook Air, 9.7-inch iPad and more. This promotion concludes today, so be sure to jump on any deals that catch your eye.

Next up, Amazon is discounting its Kindle E-reader lineup from $50 this weekend. You can save on the entry-level Kindle or the upgraded Paperwhite model. These deals are expected to expire on Sunday.

And finally, we welcomed our new video editor Jordan Swartzendruber this week. Check out his review of the recently announced Logitech Z606 5.1-Channel Surround Sound System and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to be alerted of all our upcoming content.

Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]

New 3-day sale at Best Buy has latest MacBook Air under $1,000, iPads, TVs, and much more

