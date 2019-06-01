Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Air returns to all-time low, 21.5-inch 4K iMac for $999, Sony’s PS4 summer sale, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to its all-time low, the 21.5-inch iMac 4K drops to $999, Sony launches a massive PS4 summer sale, more…
Nomad Base Station
Apple surprised us all a few weeks ago with an update to the iPad Air. Sporting a 10.5-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and the A12 processor, this is a great option for most iPad users who want a little more power than Apple’s more budget-friendly 9.7-inch offering. Both Amazon and B&H are discounting the iPad Air right now to its historical low price, so if you’ve been holding off, now’s a great time to buy.
The 21.5-inch iMac 4K is a great desktop for many. Offering a sharp display and sleek unibody style, this all-in-one is small enough for any workspace while still more than enough power for everyday tasks. It’s currently marked down to $999 at B&H, which yields tax savings for many. Alongside the powerful quad-core i5 processor, you’re also getting two Thunderbolt 3 ports for expanded connectivity options.
Sony is prepping for the PlayStation 5, it seems. The company just launched its annual summer sale with great discounts on consoles and games across the board. If you’ve yet to pick up a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro, now’s a great chance. The PS4 Pro is down to $350 now and there are also great deals on PSVR, controllers, and even more, making this a great time to save if you’re a Sony fan.
New Products, Guides, more |
Rockpals 100W Foldable Solar Panel Review: Keep charging while off-grid [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Panasonic launches the S1H mirrorless camera w/ “world’s first” 6K24 sensor & 10-bit 4K60
- AUKEY takes on AirPods w/ a $110 offering that features USB-C and Qi charging support
- Best firepits to warm up your backyard priced under $200
- Microsoft E3 2019 showcase to feature over 14 first party games + much more
- May’s best LEGO Ideas builds assemble Project Gemini and Atlantis spacecrafts, plus more
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is back w/ all-new gameplay and no season pass, pre-order now
- LG intros three new XBOOM speakers w/ multi-room support, TV pairing, more
- What is Amazon Live? A guide to the online giant’s shopping network
- Xbox Game Pass for PC is coming soon with over 100 curated titles
- LEGO’s City space program blasts off with new 1,100-piece NASA Lunar Lander
- The Mokacam Alpha3 action camera shoots 4K60, 1080p120, flip-out display, more from $159
- Review: Zhiyun Crane 2 gimbal for DSLR cameras is one smooth ride [Video]
- Logitech commits to VR with its release of the ‘world’s first room-scale stylus’
- Get your smart home ready for summer w/ the best HomeKit & Alexa-enabled devices from $20
- Amazon Echo Show 5 arrives as smaller, cheaper alternative for $90
- Razer’s 2019 Mercury Collection has upgraded peripherals for your entire gaming battlestation
- Jackery Explorer 240 Review: Dependable power station at a great price [Video]
- HP debuts wooden laptops as it expands use of unique materials
- Cole Haan’s Travel Guide offers shoes & accessories to keep you looking stylish from $16
- LEGO Stranger Things Review: The Upside Down brings the Netflix series to brick-built form
- Mindy Kaling to produce new content for Amazon that will be free for Prime members
Top Deals |
Save up to $480 on Apple’s 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro in various configurations
- New iPod touch now available for pre-order at B&H w/ tax savings for some shoppers
- iTunes launches biggest movie sale of 2019 w/ $5 deals, bundles, $1 rentals, more
- Latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5: Fantastical 2, TextExpander, DaisyDisk, more
- This week’s best iTunes deals: ’90s sale from $8, DC Universe 30-film collection $90, more
- Anker iPhone cases and screen protectors from $4 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Boost your productivity with $130 off LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor at $220 shipped
- Portable hard drive deals from $44: New all-time low on Seagate 5TB at $90, more
- This versatile aluminum iPad stand is at an Amazon all-time low of $21 (25% off)
- Logitech Crayon for iPad returns to Amazon all-time low at $50 (Reg. $70)
- PUMA’s Flash Sale kicks up your workout gear with an extra 25% off clearance styles from $11
- Nintendo is blowing out 2DS/3DS XL consoles w/ up to $80 off refurb. models, deals from $50
- Blu-rays from $9: Star Wars Sagas, X-Men Trilogies, Creed II, more
- Keep your iPhone or Apple Watch powered w/ these docks & chargers from $20.50
- Build your own shed w/ this 2×4 Basics kit for just $48 shipped on Amazon (Reg. $60)
- Upgrade to Android TV for $50 w/ Xiaomi’s 4K-ready Mi Box S + $10 VUDU credit ($60 value)
- Add some flair to your garden w/ a 4-pack of solar ground lights for $19 Prime shipped
- Bring home TP-Link’s OnHub 802.11ac Google WiFi Router and save 35%, now at $65 shipped
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!