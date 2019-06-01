Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Air returns to all-time low, 21.5-inch 4K iMac for $999, Sony’s PS4 summer sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to its all-time low, the 21.5-inch iMac 4K drops to $999, Sony launches a massive PS4 summer sale, more…

Apple surprised us all a few weeks ago with an update to the iPad Air. Sporting a 10.5-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and the A12 processor, this is a great option for most iPad users who want a little more power than Apple’s more budget-friendly 9.7-inch offering. Both Amazon and B&H are discounting the iPad Air right now to its historical low price, so if you’ve been holding off, now’s a great time to buy.

The 21.5-inch iMac 4K is a great desktop for many. Offering a sharp display and sleek unibody style, this all-in-one is small enough for any workspace while still more than enough power for everyday tasks. It’s currently marked down to $999 at B&H, which yields tax savings for many. Alongside the powerful quad-core i5 processor, you’re also getting two Thunderbolt 3 ports for expanded connectivity options.

Sony is prepping for the PlayStation 5, it seems. The company just launched its annual summer sale with great discounts on consoles and games across the board. If you’ve yet to pick up a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro, now’s a great chance. The PS4 Pro is down to $350 now and there are also great deals on PSVR, controllers, and even more, making this a great time to save if you’re a Sony fan.

Rockpals 100W Foldable Solar Panel Review: Keep charging while off-grid [Video]

