Memorial Day often brings a wide range of deals each year and 2020 is certainly not an exception to the rule. All of the top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and many others are getting in on the action. Whether you’re looking to save on Apple products, smart home gear, or TVs, there is something for everyone on sale. Head below for all of the best Memorial Day deals.
Best Apple Deals |
Given the current state of our pandemic-inflicted world, it’s been a bit less predictable on the Apple side of the deal scene for Memorial Day this year. Amazon and Best Buy are each offering notable discounts on iPads and MacBooks, including the popular 10.2-inch iPad at $250, which is amongst the best we’ve seen.
Best Buy is also clearing out previous-generation MacBook Pro inventory, as well, with up to $1,050 off. Apple Watch Series 5 is also seeing notable discounts from $285, matching the best we’ve seen to date, at Target and Amazon.
Rounding out the list of the Memorial Day deals on the Apple side is a return of 2020 iPad Pro markdowns from $749 and a notable price on AirPods Pro over at Amazon.
Google and Android deals abound |
There’s no shortage of notable Google-focused deals during Memorial Day, headlined by a number of first-party discounts on Nest products and more. Headling by the Nest Cam Outdoor at $149, you can also save on a variety of products, including Nest WiFi, thermostats, and smart speakers. Check out the entire sale here.
Google’s Pixel 3a/XL is also seeing notable discounts today, with deals from $279, including a handful of Amazon all-time lows. Memorial Day is also delivering price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy A51 at $294 and the LG G7 Fit for $150.
Other notable tech deals |
You’ll want to be sure to check out Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, which features discounted Fire TV streamers and more starting at $30. Perhaps most notably is the new Fire TV Cube at $100, which is amongst the best we’ve tracked since it was released.
Another standout is Parrot’s Anafi Drone at a new all-time low from $500. If you’re looking to take to the skies this summer, going with this popular Parrot drone is a great idea.
- Adopt Wi-Fi 6 with $100 off this Linksys Velop Mesh System at an Amazon low
- VANTRUE’s dash cameras capture crashes + more in 1080p with prices from $52
- Get Amazon’s Kindle + 3-months of Unlimited eBooks for $60 ($120 value)
- Marshall’s Kilburn II Portable Speaker drops to $210 (30% off), more from $69
- Wemo’s 3-Way HomeKit Light Switch falls to best price in months at $42
- TCL’s sleek 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with Roku is 50% off at $1,000
- Arlo Pro 3 offers HomeKit support, more from $170 shipped
- Samsung T7 Touch SSDs see first discounts from $185 (Reg. $230+)
- A new low brings Emerson’s Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat to $122 (Save 28%)
Best Fashion and Home Goods deals |
- Old Navy’s Memorial Day Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + 40% off your purchase
- Sunglass Hut Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more + free shipping
- Express Long Weekend Sale updates your wardrobe with deals from just $15
- Eddie Bauer takes 50% off your purchase during its Memorial Day Sale
- adidas Memorial Day kicks off with up to 50% off popular shoes, apparel, more
- GAP’s Memorial Day Sale is huge! Deals from just $8 and 50% off sitewide
- Timbuk2’s Memorial Day Event takes up to 25% off MacBook backpacks, more
- Ray-Ban, Nike, and more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Sunglass Sale
- Pad & Quill Memorial Day sale now live with up to 35% off leather bags, more
- AmazonBasics’ Electric Milk Frother drops to new low at $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Let Roborock’s S5 laser-guided robotic vacuum do the cleaning: $365 (Save 24%)
- Outfit your toolset with Bosch’s 47-Pc. Bit Set for $12 (Save 30%)
- Get your cold brew on this summer with this Dash system for $48 (Reg. $60+)
- Under $120 snags HON’s stylish Executive Office Chair (Save 33%)
