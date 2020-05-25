Memorial Day often brings a wide range of deals each year and 2020 is certainly not an exception to the rule. All of the top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and many others are getting in on the action. Whether you’re looking to save on Apple products, smart home gear, or TVs, there is something for everyone on sale. Head below for all of the best Memorial Day deals.

Best Apple Deals |

Given the current state of our pandemic-inflicted world, it’s been a bit less predictable on the Apple side of the deal scene for Memorial Day this year. Amazon and Best Buy are each offering notable discounts on iPads and MacBooks, including the popular 10.2-inch iPad at $250, which is amongst the best we’ve seen.

Best Buy is also clearing out previous-generation MacBook Pro inventory, as well, with up to $1,050 off. Apple Watch Series 5 is also seeing notable discounts from $285, matching the best we’ve seen to date, at Target and Amazon.

Rounding out the list of the Memorial Day deals on the Apple side is a return of 2020 iPad Pro markdowns from $749 and a notable price on AirPods Pro over at Amazon.

Google and Android deals abound |

There’s no shortage of notable Google-focused deals during Memorial Day, headlined by a number of first-party discounts on Nest products and more. Headling by the Nest Cam Outdoor at $149, you can also save on a variety of products, including Nest WiFi, thermostats, and smart speakers. Check out the entire sale here.

Google’s Pixel 3a/XL is also seeing notable discounts today, with deals from $279, including a handful of Amazon all-time lows. Memorial Day is also delivering price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy A51 at $294 and the LG G7 Fit for $150.

Other notable tech deals |

You’ll want to be sure to check out Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, which features discounted Fire TV streamers and more starting at $30. Perhaps most notably is the new Fire TV Cube at $100, which is amongst the best we’ve tracked since it was released.

Another standout is Parrot’s Anafi Drone at a new all-time low from $500. If you’re looking to take to the skies this summer, going with this popular Parrot drone is a great idea.

Best Fashion and Home Goods deals |

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!