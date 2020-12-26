Best of 9to5Toys: 21-inch 4K iMac at Amazon low, Philips Hue from $20, Home Depot up to 45% off tools, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 21-inch Retina 4K iMac hit Amazon low, Philips Hue deals from $20, Home Depot up to 45% off tools, much more…

If you’ve held off on picking up a new computer, now could be your best chance. Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac is currently at an all-time low at $100 off. You’ll spend $1,399 to pick up Apple’s latest-and-greatest here. Sporting a 3.0GHz i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this computer is perfect for college students or lightweight usage either way. It’s not the most powerful, but it’ll handle office tasks, writing papers, doing PowerPoint or Keynote presentations, and more with ease.

Now that Christmas is over, you might not have received all of the smart home gear you were after. If you got some cash or gift cards, it might be time to invest in the Philips Hue platform. I’ve tested several other smart lighting platforms and Hue is by far the best in my opinion. Right now, the deals start at just $20, and you’ll find several items on sale, so be sure to give it a look before prices go back up.

Maybe you’re more of a DIYer instead of techie? Well, if that’s the case, Home Depot’s weekly sale ends today, and you won’t want to miss this one. It has up to 45% off Milwaukee, RYOBI, and much more with tools, accessories, and other items at great prices. You’ll find multi-tool combo kits, extra batteries, and more on sale here, so be sure to check it out before the deals are gone.

