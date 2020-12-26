Best of 9to5Toys: 21-inch 4K iMac at Amazon low, Philips Hue from $20, Home Depot up to 45% off tools, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 21-inch Retina 4K iMac hit Amazon low, Philips Hue deals from $20, Home Depot up to 45% off tools, much more…
If you’ve held off on picking up a new computer, now could be your best chance. Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac is currently at an all-time low at $100 off. You’ll spend $1,399 to pick up Apple’s latest-and-greatest here. Sporting a 3.0GHz i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this computer is perfect for college students or lightweight usage either way. It’s not the most powerful, but it’ll handle office tasks, writing papers, doing PowerPoint or Keynote presentations, and more with ease.
Now that Christmas is over, you might not have received all of the smart home gear you were after. If you got some cash or gift cards, it might be time to invest in the Philips Hue platform. I’ve tested several other smart lighting platforms and Hue is by far the best in my opinion. Right now, the deals start at just $20, and you’ll find several items on sale, so be sure to give it a look before prices go back up.
Maybe you’re more of a DIYer instead of techie? Well, if that’s the case, Home Depot’s weekly sale ends today, and you won’t want to miss this one. It has up to 45% off Milwaukee, RYOBI, and much more with tools, accessories, and other items at great prices. You’ll find multi-tool combo kits, extra batteries, and more on sale here, so be sure to check it out before the deals are gone.
Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 Review: Custom controls on the Series X|S [Video]
- Cooler Master SK622 Review: This Bluetooth mechanical keyboard feels great [Video]
- Hands-on: LEGO’s limited-edition Christmas X-Wing blends Star Wars with festive cheer
- [Update: Day 24] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars
- Tested: Predator Orion 3000 i7 32GB 2070 gaming rig will make you forget PC part-pickers
- KFC teams up with Cooler Master to officially showcase upcoming KFConsole
- Anker launches the first third-party charging dock for Oculus Quest 2
- JINS launches new Pokémon-inspired prescription glasses collection
Save $100 on Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto receiver at a new all-time low
- Apple launches biggest movie sale of the year from $5, bundles start at $10, more
- Nintendo Christmas eShop deals from $1: Cuphead, Mega Man, Final Fantasy VII, more
- Official Apple Watch sport bands drop to $19 in a range of colors (Reg. $49)
- Carhartt offers new clearance items up to 65% off: Outerwear, t-shirts, hats, more from $13
- Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before Christmas: RYOBI, DEWALT, more
- Anker 2-day sale from $17: PowerHouse II 400 Power Station $300, more
- The North Face, Marmot, Arc’teryx, more up to 75% off during Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale
- Nike Christmas Sale offers new markdowns up to 50% off: Dri-FIT, Flyknit, Air Max, more
- Anker Christmas week sale starts at $13 with deals on iPhone and Android essentials
- Buy Amazon’s compact Echo Flex at $10 and get a FREE LED smart bulb ($35 value)
- Best Buy’s last chance holiday sale goes live with deals on Apple Watch, HDTVs, more
- Just $5 each scores you a 4-pack of 450-lumen solar-powered outdoor LED lights
- PlayStation Christmas game sale now live with over 1,400 titles up to 70% off
- Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $150 (50% off)
- Take $60 off Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) at one of the best prices yet
- Kershaw’s Cyberpunk-inspired Parsec Pocket Knife falls to $37 (Reg. $45)
- Apple’s newest iPhones make great last-chance gifts: 12 mini or SE FREE, more
- Apple’s latest MacBook Pro with M1 chipset starts at $1,199 ($100 off)
- Samsung’s Note20 Ultra falls to new Amazon low at $277 off, more from $812
- Save up to 50% on Logitech LIGHTSYNC gaming mice and keyboards, more from $12
- Last chance to lock-in Apple AirPods at $110 before Christmas (Reg. $159)
- Oakley takes up to 50% off sunglasses, apparel, accessories from $25
- LEGO’s 2,500-piece Technic Land Rover returns to Amazon low at $160, more from $12
- DSW’s Boot Flash Sale cuts 25% off Merrell, Sorel, Cole Haan, Columbia, more
