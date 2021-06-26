Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $100 off, 24-inch M1 iMac hits Amazon lows, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air returns to all-time low at $100 off, 24-inch M1 iMac hits new Amazon lows, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more…
If you’re ready to start traveling again, it might be time for a new laptop. Well, Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air is a fantastic option. Having picked one up for my wife recently, I can attest to how powerful and lightweight Apple’s latest laptop is. Not only that, but it can easily last multiple days on a single charge. Right now, you’ll find that it’s down to $899, which is a full $100 below its normal going rate, marking a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked.
Along that same vein, is your desktop starting to show some age? Apple also refreshed its iMac lineup, this time bring in a new form-factor. Featuring a 24-inch 4.5K display powered by the M1 processor, it uses the same powerhouse as the MacBook Air above, though it adds active cooling to the mix instead of passive. There’s quite a lot to love about the M1 iMac, especially at Amazon lows from $1,250, so be sure to give it a look.
Ready to upgrade to a new Apple Watch? Series 6 is a great choice and has many great features, like an always-on display, ECG, and more. You can currently pick up Apple’s latest wearable for as much as $100 off, ushering in some of the best prices that we’ve tracked for the higher-end models.
New Products, Guides, more |
Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]
- LEGO Guardians’ Ship Giveaway: Win the all-new Infinity Saga set before it’s available for purchase
- Review: LEGO Benatar Guardians’ Ship delivers an unmatched and authentic tribute to the MCU
- CASETiFY’s new personalizable MagSafe Wallet is made with recycled materials
- LEGO announces eight BrickLink Designer Program sets going up for pre-order next week
- What to expect from LEGO CON: New Star Wars sets, interviews, and more
- Hands-on: T-Mobile celebrates 5G rollout by launching limited-edition 5Gin
- Windows 11 will be a free update to existing PCs — here’s what’s coming this fall
- Cricut BrightPad + BrightPad Go illuminate your craft projects like never before, coming June 27
- LEGO unveils seven all-new Mario creations launching later this summer
- New Designed for Xbox monitors feature HDMI 2.1 to showcase the Series X’s true power
- LEGO Ideas Motorized Lighthouse announced as latest fan-inspired creation
- Review: Epos B20 adds a premium mic to the gaming brand’s lineup [Video]
Top Deals |
Upgrade to the new OnePlus 9 at its second-best Amazon price to date
- Seamlessly adjust your viewing angle with this gas spring monitor mount: $20 (Save 34%)
- Camping tents from $31: Ciays 4-person, ALPS 2-person, more up to $30 off
- Finally add voice control to your garage with Home Depot’s 1-day-only sale at up to $50 off
- Intel’s 8-core i7-10700KA unlocked CPU with integrated graphics falls to new low at $250
- LG’s high-end 7.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos soundbar falls to new low of $900 (Save $400+)
- Add this smart jump rope to your workout routine at $12 Prime shipped (New low, Save 40%)
- Score up to 512GB of Samsung SDXC storage and more at new lows from $8
- Students can save $500 on Apple’s latest Intel MacBook Pro at a new all-time low
- Onslaught of gaming and office chairs from $41: Racing, upholstered, more up to $126 off
- Segway’s Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter falls to $390 shipped (Reg. $460)
- Sonos refurb summer sale delivers rare savings: Sub $150 off, Beam $319, more from $139
- WD 1TB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD makes an ideal backup at new low of $130
- Masterbuilt’s 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker hits $300, more from $108 (Up to $100 off)
- Save $80 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router and Point system at a new low of $189
- Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch is a workout must at low of $35, more
- LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker delivers poolside listening at a new low of $100 (Save $30)
- Jabra’s 85h NC water-resistant Headphones hit Amazon 2021 low at $158 (Reg. $250)
- Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Matching Prime Day pricing, Reg. $45)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite delivers S Pen support starting at $280 (Save $86)
- 4K TV deals up to $600 off: 2021 LG AirPlay 2, Samsung The Frame, OLEDs, more from $264
- Organize your collection with up to 29% off stylish floating shelves from $15
- TP-Link’s in-wall smart plug delivers two Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outlets for $20
- HP’s all-new Chromebook 14 sees first discount at $210 (Save $40)
- Wyze Robot Vacuum features LiDAR mapping + virtual rooms at a low of $216 (Reg. $270), more
- Score Google’s Pixel 3 64GB smartphone returns to 2021 low of $160
