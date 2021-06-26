Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $100 off, 24-inch M1 iMac hits Amazon lows, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air returns to all-time low at $100 off, 24-inch M1 iMac hits new Amazon lows, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more…

If you’re ready to start traveling again, it might be time for a new laptop. Well, Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air is a fantastic option. Having picked one up for my wife recently, I can attest to how powerful and lightweight Apple’s latest laptop is. Not only that, but it can easily last multiple days on a single charge. Right now, you’ll find that it’s down to $899, which is a full $100 below its normal going rate, marking a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked.

Along that same vein, is your desktop starting to show some age? Apple also refreshed its iMac lineup, this time bring in a new form-factor. Featuring a 24-inch 4.5K display powered by the M1 processor, it uses the same powerhouse as the MacBook Air above, though it adds active cooling to the mix instead of passive. There’s quite a lot to love about the M1 iMac, especially at Amazon lows from $1,250, so be sure to give it a look.

Ready to upgrade to a new Apple Watch? Series 6 is a great choice and has many great features, like an always-on display, ECG, and more. You can currently pick up Apple’s latest wearable for as much as $100 off, ushering in some of the best prices that we’ve tracked for the higher-end models.

New Products, Guides, more |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!