Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular $329, Galaxy Z Flip 4 $839, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular $329, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $839, M2 Mac mini from $549, and much more…
While the Apple Watch Series 7 might be previous-generation at this point, it’s still a solid choice for your wrist-based wearable. Sporting all-day battery, a similar swim-proof design, and even a slew of built-in sensors for blood-oxygen measurement, ECG testing, and heart rate monitoring, the Series 7 is a great choice all around. The main thing to keep in mind is that you’ll find it doesn’t have crash detection like the Series 8, but is otherwise quite similar. Coming in at $329 right now for the 45mm GPS + Cellular model, you’re saving at least $100 here and enjoying the best price that we can find today.
Are you still using an older smartphone? Well, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a great upgrade as we start out 2023 as it brings you into the 21st century. How does it do that? Well, the folding design is both iconic and new-age at the same time. The interior screen folds when not being used and takes up less space in your pocket while delivering a premium experience all around. Right now, the latest foldable from Samsung is on sale for $839, which is down from its normal $1,000 or more going rate, which marks the best price that we’ve seen in months.
Speaking of the latest products from a company, did you see Apple’s brand-new M2 Mac mini is on sale from $549? Yep, the just-released desktop is already on sale after having just released this past week. Normally $599, the M2 Mac mini brings the latest Apple has to offer to your desk. With dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU, the latest Mac mini will be a great upgrade to your desk setup for 2023.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Hands-on: Battlefield 2042 returns to the class system in update 3.2 [Video]
- ModMic comes to IEMs: Antlion Kimura Duo review [Video]
- Review: UGREEN’s 100W DigiNest Pro GaN II power station conveniently solves charging woes
- Tested: Hands-on with Journey’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand and modular Apple Watch charger
Pre-Orders |
Sony intros new Float Run pressure-free headphones for runners and athletes
- Wahoo! This epic new official Mario Kart statue with LED base is a must-see – pre-order at $10 off
- ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups
- New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
New Products, Guides, more |
DualSense Edge has finally arrived; here are some customization tips and tricks from Sony
- Sony reinvents the iconic Walkman with enhanced Hi-Fi audio and improved battery life
- IK intros new streaming mic with 4-ch. built-in interface for iPhone, iPad, Android, more
- Sony’s PlayStation DualSense Edge pro controller officially launches today!
- Ninja’s new Double Oven features Smart Finish technology to complete meals at the same time
- GoldenEye 007 for Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass officially releases this week!
- Love Hulten’s latest Frankenstein gadget translates biodata from real plants into music
- HyperX’s limited-edition 3D Printed Coco the Cozy Cat keycap melts away the winter blues
- SteamWorld Build lets you build your own mining town and explore the depths, play now
- Fisher-Price’s Seinfeld toys give Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine the toddler treatment
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Hands-on with LEGO’s new BIONICLE gift with purchase: Are Tahu and Takua worth the $100 price tag
- Review: LEGO’s new Hulkbuster set delivers the best version yet of Iron Man’s mech
- LEGO’s new Commander Cody and Captain Rex Helmets are available for pre-order
- Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming Commander Cody and Captain Rex helmets
- LEGO Jabba’s Throne Room diorama launching on May 1 with five minifigures at $70
Top Apple Deals |
Woot’s latest Apple refurb sale has iPhone 13 from $580 and Apple Watch Series 7 at $260
- Don’t need Touch ID? Apple’s prev-gen. full-size Magic Keyboard just dropped to $100
- New low hits Apple’s MagSafe Leather iPhone 14 Plus case in Forest Green at $44, plus more
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard outfits your 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $300 (Save $49)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Silicone MagSafe Case hits $23 all-time low (Reg. $49)
- Official Apple Watch Sport Loop discounts go live on Amazon starting at $39 (Reg. $49)
- Score an extra official Apple Watch Sport Band at $35 (Reg. $49), plus Nike+ from $25
Top Google Deals |
OnePlus Nord N20 5G just got more affordable with $70 price cut down to $230
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A8 tablets are now even more affordable from $149 (Save $81)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver Qi charging, ANC, and 29-hour battery at $99 (Save 33%)
Top Deals |
Anker starts the week with discounted MagSafe gear, chargers, USB-C hubs, more from $11
- UGREEN’s latest Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers fall to all-time lows from $30 (Save 25%+)
- Amazon launches TP-Link Kasa smart home sale with Alexa and Assistant gear from $12
- Satechi’s Mac mini USB-C dock packs built-in M.2 SSD support at 20% off, now $80
- Marshalls Clearance Event takes up to 75% off Under Armour, adidas, North Face, more
- Hisense A6 series 4K Google TVs fall to best prices yet from $210 (Reg. $270+), more
