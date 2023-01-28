Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular $329, Galaxy Z Flip 4 $839, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular $329, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $839, M2 Mac mini from $549, and much more…

While the Apple Watch Series 7 might be previous-generation at this point, it’s still a solid choice for your wrist-based wearable. Sporting all-day battery, a similar swim-proof design, and even a slew of built-in sensors for blood-oxygen measurement, ECG testing, and heart rate monitoring, the Series 7 is a great choice all around. The main thing to keep in mind is that you’ll find it doesn’t have crash detection like the Series 8, but is otherwise quite similar. Coming in at $329 right now for the 45mm GPS + Cellular model, you’re saving at least $100 here and enjoying the best price that we can find today.

Are you still using an older smartphone? Well, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a great upgrade as we start out 2023 as it brings you into the 21st century. How does it do that? Well, the folding design is both iconic and new-age at the same time. The interior screen folds when not being used and takes up less space in your pocket while delivering a premium experience all around. Right now, the latest foldable from Samsung is on sale for $839, which is down from its normal $1,000 or more going rate, which marks the best price that we’ve seen in months.

Speaking of the latest products from a company, did you see Apple’s brand-new M2 Mac mini is on sale from $549? Yep, the just-released desktop is already on sale after having just released this past week. Normally $599, the M2 Mac mini brings the latest Apple has to offer to your desk. With dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU, the latest Mac mini will be a great upgrade to your desk setup for 2023.

