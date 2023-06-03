Best of 9to5Toys: 32GB 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $899 off, Razer Kishi V2 Controller Grip sees first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at $899 off, Razer Kishi V2 controller grip for iPhone 14 sees first discount, 4-pack of Apple AirTags at 2023 low, and much more…
While it might not bet the latest release from Apple, it’s hard to deny the value of the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, especially when it’s on sale. This week, we tracked down a deal on the 32GB model of the laptop, making the premium computer $2,000. This is an $899 discount from its normal going rate, which delivers an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing dedicated ProRes encoder/decoder cores, a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, and a refreshed design with HDMI and SD support, the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is ready to run your at-home and on-the-go setup with plenty of power to handle anything you throw at it.
Are you a mobile gamer? Well, right now is the first time that Razer’s all-new Kishi V2 controller grip has gone on sale for iPhone 14. It also works with previous-generation devices, making it pretty versatile. Compatible with games on Apple Arcade, you’ll also find that this controller will work with other platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW or Xbox Cloud Gaming, depending on what service you prefer to play on. There’s a Lightning port which is how the controller connects to your iPhone but it also offers passthrough charging so you can keep your battery powered during longer gaming sessions. It’s on sale right now for $89, which is an $11 drop from its normal $100 going rate and marks the first time we’ve seen it fall in price.
Do you lose things all the time? Well, Apple’s AirTags could help you find lost items. Simply attach an AirTag to anything you lose frequently, be that a wallet, purse, laptop bag, or even pet, and you’ll be able to use Apple’s Find My network to track it down. Now, even if you don’t lose something frequently, placing an AirTag on a valuable item (like in a laptop bag or purse) could help catch would-be thieves who try to steal the item. In fact, keeping one in your vehicle if you live in a high-theft area wouldn’t be a bad idea either. Right now, you can score a 4-pack of AirTags on sale for $80, which is $19 below the normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Hands-on with Battlefield 2042 Season 5: Still headed in the right direction [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Tested: ESR’s new MagSafe Power Bank is even more versatile with added wallet and stand
- Crucial T700 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD Review: Yes, this drive really does move data at 12,400MB/s
Pre-Orders |
8Bitdo launches ‘world’s first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick’ today, pre-order now
- Amazon’s Fire Max 11 debuts with companion keyboard case, stylus, and $230 price tag
- Amazon refreshes Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation model packing improved sound
- Amazon just unveiled brand new Echo Buds with AI and custom tap controls for just $40
- Meet Echo Pop, Amazon’s colorful new Alexa speaker made of recycled materials
- Canon’s new PowerShot V10 camera is made for vlogging with creator-specific features
- Nikon’s new Z 8 mirrorless camera records 8K60p raw video internally, pre-order today
- xTool’s P2 55W CO2 laser makes it easy to start a side business for less than Glowforge at $4,199
- 8BitDo intros new Ultimate C 2.4G wireless PC controller in springy pastel colors
- New Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet races into game rooms next month
- SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts, pre-order now
New Products, Guides, more |
Refreshed Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse has new sensor and quieter clicks
- Sonnet debuts new Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 4K60 HDMI and 2.5GbE
- Wired mics are so 2022, so Comica cut the cord for its latest shotgun microphone
- Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con set for release later this month
- PlayStation Days of Play sale now live! PS5 gear, loads of game deals, PS Plus, more
- Southern Tide’s new menswear and kids collection with Lilly Pulitzer from $38
- Anker launches new and more affordable 100W USB-C Charger alongside 30W adapter [Deal]
- ELEGOO’s new Neptune 4 3D printer prints at 500mm/s and comes with Klipper for $259
- New indoor/outdoor SwitchBot smart Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer launches at just $10
- Synology debuts new budget-friendly 4-bay DS423 NAS with $370 price tag
- Audio-Technica’s retro Sound Burger portable record player is back! And now with Bluetooth
- Razer’s new ANC HyperSpeed gaming earbuds have ‘the fastest wireless tech’ and Chroma RGB
- HyperX’s iconic Cloud gaming headset lineup updated with spatial audio in all-new Cloud III
- Rode’s new mini Streamer X hub combines a video capture card and audio interface into one
- Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, 40% off games, 25% off PS Plus, and more
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
New LEGO sets arrive for June: Disney, PAC-MAN, Jurassic Park, Ninjago, more
- LEGO’s new summer 2023 sets officially revealed: Yavin IV, 332nd Battle Pack, Advent Calendar, more
- LEGO announces upcoming Ideas ‘Jaws’ set alongside life-sized brick-built cat
Top Apple Deals |
Rare $229 discount hits Apple’s M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD at $1,170
- Save on Apple’s official iPhone 14/Pro MagSafe silicone cases starting at $36 (Reg. $49)
- Save $519 on Apple’s M1 iMac when you buy refurbished at Woot from $980
Top Google Deals |
Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV 4K hits $40 (Save 20%), plus HD version at $20
- Google’s latest Nest cams now on sale: Nest Doorbell Battery $130, Outdoor Cam $140, more from $80
- Save $50 or more on Google’s latest Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems starting at $250
- Google’s OG wired Nest Doorbell fends off porch pirates at $75 low (Reg. $129)
Top Deals |
Sonos launches rare pre-summer sale with 2023 lows on Beam Gen 2 at $399, Ray at $223, more
- Philips Hue refurb sale offers rare discounts on HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $20
- Philips Hue’s new portable Go Table Lamp sees first discount to $136 (Reg. $160)
- Samsung’s 2022 Frame 4K TVs display digital gallery art from $420 all-time lows (Reg. $598+)
- Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power bank is also its most affordable yet at $25.50 (Reg. $32)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!