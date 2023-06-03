Best of 9to5Toys: 32GB 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $899 off, Razer Kishi V2 Controller Grip sees first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at $899 off, Razer Kishi V2 controller grip for iPhone 14 sees first discount, 4-pack of Apple AirTags at 2023 low, and much more…

While it might not bet the latest release from Apple, it’s hard to deny the value of the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, especially when it’s on sale. This week, we tracked down a deal on the 32GB model of the laptop, making the premium computer $2,000. This is an $899 discount from its normal going rate, which delivers an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing dedicated ProRes encoder/decoder cores, a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, and a refreshed design with HDMI and SD support, the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is ready to run your at-home and on-the-go setup with plenty of power to handle anything you throw at it.

Are you a mobile gamer? Well, right now is the first time that Razer’s all-new Kishi V2 controller grip has gone on sale for iPhone 14. It also works with previous-generation devices, making it pretty versatile. Compatible with games on Apple Arcade, you’ll also find that this controller will work with other platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW or Xbox Cloud Gaming, depending on what service you prefer to play on. There’s a Lightning port which is how the controller connects to your iPhone but it also offers passthrough charging so you can keep your battery powered during longer gaming sessions. It’s on sale right now for $89, which is an $11 drop from its normal $100 going rate and marks the first time we’ve seen it fall in price.

Do you lose things all the time? Well, Apple’s AirTags could help you find lost items. Simply attach an AirTag to anything you lose frequently, be that a wallet, purse, laptop bag, or even pet, and you’ll be able to use Apple’s Find My network to track it down. Now, even if you don’t lose something frequently, placing an AirTag on a valuable item (like in a laptop bag or purse) could help catch would-be thieves who try to steal the item. In fact, keeping one in your vehicle if you live in a high-theft area wouldn’t be a bad idea either. Right now, you can score a 4-pack of AirTags on sale for $80, which is $19 below the normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023.

Hands-on with Battlefield 2042 Season 5: Still headed in the right direction [Video]

Refreshed Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse has new sensor and quieter clicks

New LEGO sets arrive for June: Disney, PAC-MAN, Jurassic Park, Ninjago, more

Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV 4K hits $40 (Save 20%), plus HD version at $20

Sonos launches rare pre-summer sale with 2023 lows on Beam Gen 2 at $399, Ray at $223, more

