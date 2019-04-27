Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 up to $110 off, Best Buy’s 4-day sale, Philips Hue Outdoor Pathway Light’s first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 goes refurbished at Apple with up to $110 in savings, Best Buy’s four-day sale ends today, Philips Hue’s latest Outdoor Pathway Light gets its first discount, more…

Your patience in buying a Series 4 Apple Watch has finally paid off. Apple now offers certified refurbished models with up to $110 in savings, which is easily the best deal we’ve tracked historically up till now. Though the stock is constantly fluctuating here, if you’re wanting Apple’s latest-and-greatest Watch with ECG and its new display, this is your best shot for now. If you don’t see the Watch you want in stock, just keep checking back as Apple is constantly adding and removing models.

Best Buy’s massive four-day sale ends today, so if you’ve yet to shop now’s your last chance. With deals on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, Sonos, iPhone X, UHDTVs, and more. This sale has so many discounts that it’s hard to list everything here, but if there’s a piece of tech you’re in need of before the summer hits, be sure to check it out as there’s likely some form of discount here.

Philips Hue has dominated the indoor smart lighting space and is now aiming to conquer the great outdoors as well. The company’s latest White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Pathway Base Kit recently dropped to $117 shipped, which is the first discount we’ve tracked. With spring here and summer around the corner, these will make great lights to illuminate your backyard for parties and gatherings.

Arctis 9X Review: SteelSeries aims high w/ Xbox-centered wireless headset [Video]

The latest Apple AirPods hit Amazon all-time low at $140 shipped (Reg. $159)

