Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 up to $110 off, Best Buy’s 4-day sale, Philips Hue Outdoor Pathway Light’s first discount, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 goes refurbished at Apple with up to $110 in savings, Best Buy’s four-day sale ends today, Philips Hue’s latest Outdoor Pathway Light gets its first discount, more…
Nomad Base Station
Your patience in buying a Series 4 Apple Watch has finally paid off. Apple now offers certified refurbished models with up to $110 in savings, which is easily the best deal we’ve tracked historically up till now. Though the stock is constantly fluctuating here, if you’re wanting Apple’s latest-and-greatest Watch with ECG and its new display, this is your best shot for now. If you don’t see the Watch you want in stock, just keep checking back as Apple is constantly adding and removing models.
Best Buy’s massive four-day sale ends today, so if you’ve yet to shop now’s your last chance. With deals on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, Sonos, iPhone X, UHDTVs, and more. This sale has so many discounts that it’s hard to list everything here, but if there’s a piece of tech you’re in need of before the summer hits, be sure to check it out as there’s likely some form of discount here.
Philips Hue has dominated the indoor smart lighting space and is now aiming to conquer the great outdoors as well. The company’s latest White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Pathway Base Kit recently dropped to $117 shipped, which is the first discount we’ve tracked. With spring here and summer around the corner, these will make great lights to illuminate your backyard for parties and gatherings.
New Products, Guides, more |
Arctis 9X Review: SteelSeries aims high w/ Xbox-centered wireless headset [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Celebrate Earth Day with the four best smart thermostats for any budget
- The best ways to save at the movies this summer
- Sephora’s Beauty Insider Spring Bonus Event is live with sitewide discounts up to 20% off
- The next PlayStation console is still more than a year out, PS4 sales numbers slow down
- Nintendo Switch Online nears 10 million subscribers as perks continue to roll in
- Amazon says they’re trying to make one-day shipping the norm for Prime members
- Anker’s new PowerPort Atom PD 2 wields 2 USB-C ports, is a solid MacBook companion
- LEGO debuts four upcoming City + three Harry Potter kits and new Braille bricks, more [Update]
- Nintendo Switch passes N64 for lifetime sales as upcoming console refresh rumors persist
- LG’s Smart Air Conditioner is energy efficient, portable & works w/ Alexa + Google Assistant
- Razer unleashes gaming laptops w/ Intel’s latest chips, 240Hz displays, 4K, and more
- Kohl’s stores nationwide will take Amazon returns off your hands starting in July
- Key by Amazon in-garage delivery now available for Prime members
- Organize your kitchen with these useful products from Amazon under $25
- Pepsi’s SodaStream acquisition delivers new tech-infused hydration station slated for June
Top Deals |
The latest Apple AirPods hit Amazon all-time low at $140 shipped (Reg. $159)
- Anker’s Amazon sale has its SpaceView Baby Monitor, $14 USB-C to Lightning cables, more
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals include James Bond, bundles from $16, $1 HD rental, more
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery
- Save 30% on Koogeek’s Homekit Light Strip at $28 + more Siri-enabled devices from $17
- Score Apple’s iPhone 6S on Simple Mobile with a $100 Amazon Gift Card for $200 shipped
- Seagate’s 5TB Portable Hard Drive for $100 (20% off) + $100 off the WD 16TB My Book Duo
- Apple’s official iPhone XS Max Leather Case drops to new Amazon low at $40 (Reg. $49)
- Upgrade your home theater w/ a smart TV from $130: 39-inch 1080p, 75-inch 4K QLED, more
- This 2-pack of fairy string lights is perfect for weddings, outdoor spaces, offices, more for $7
- Add ambient lighting to your home w/ these RGB strips from $7
- Apple’s 12-inch MacBook offers 512GB of storage for $999 or 256GB for $900 (Up to $600 off)
- Save big on Dyson: HP01 Pure Hot + Cool $160, V6 Car + Boat Cordless Vac $88, more
- Upgrade your Apple Watch’s look w/ these silicone bands & cases for just $7 Prime shipped
- Ryobi’s 5-piece sander kit is perfect for weekend warrior DIYers this spring at $99 (Reg. $130+)
- Lululemon’s Spring We Made Too Much Sale kicks up your workouts w/ up to 50% off
- The North Face offers select jackets, pullovers, vests, pants and more at up to 50% off
- Joe’s New Balance Spring Warehouse Event takes up to 70% off popular styles from $20
- Timbuk2 updates your MacBook backpacks & messenger bags with 30% off all custom styles
- Foot Locker offers a rare 20% off orders of $99+ with Nike, adidas, Under Armour & more
- Score an SSD for as low as $19: WD 1TB NVMe $110 (Amazon low), Hyundai 480GB $64, more
- QNAP’s Quad-Core, Plex-friendly, 2-Bay NAS nearly hits its Amazon low at $262.50
- AirPlay 2 & iTunes support make Samsung’s 65″ 4K Smart TV compelling: $1,100 (All-time low)
- Under $1: Various Monoprice USB-C cables, iPad Pro cases, and zip ties (Up to 85% off)
- Bring Gloomhaven home at its best price of 2019: $96 + more board games from $5
- Use your REDCard at Target this weekend and enjoy double the discount with 10% off sitewide
- Add the Game of Thrones version of Catan to your collection for $46 (Reg. up to $80)
- Never pay full price for Xbox Live Gold, here’s 6 months for $21 (Reg. $35+)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!