Best of 9to5Toys: $70 off Apple Watch Series 4, official Apple Watch band sale, Anker AirPower alternative for $50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 4, official Apple Watch band sale, Anker’s AirPower alternative drops to $50, more…
Apple’s products have been going on sale at an increasing rate, with this week’s Watch Series 4 discount marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. You can currently save up to $70 on Apple’s latest wearable device, which is a great deal. Whether you’re wanting stainless steel, aluminum, Wi-Fi & GPS only or added cellular, there are multiple options at great prices for you this week.
To go along with your brand-new Apple Watch, Best Buy has some great deals on Apple’s official Watch bands. The deals start at just $35, and one of my favorite bands of all-time is on sale right now. Apple’s Milanese Loop is among the best I’ve ever used, looks elegant, and will leave your friends saying “Where’d you get that?!”
AirPower, sadly, will not become a reality. At least, not in the way we think. But, it inspired an entire new lineup of products from various other companies. Anker is one such brand that decided to make an alternative, and it’s currently down to just $50 shipped. On the PowerWave+ Pad, you’ll be able to wirelessly charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch effortlessly.
Synology Surveillance Station Hands-on: Starting a NAS security system [Video]
- Spotify announces its first piece of hardware, a voice-controlled device called ‘Car Thing’
- Mission Workshop Spar Review: Premium materials meet minimalistic design [Video]
- New Super Mario Maker 2 secrets spotted in Japanese Direct + more
- Be sure to carry these top duffel bags on your next weekend getaway under $150
- Hands-on with the Tantive IV: LEGO recreates a decade old set with a few shortcomings
- Focal Sphear Wireless Headphones Review: High-quality audio for nearly any activity [Video]
- Microsoft and Sony are teaming up for new cloud-based gaming services + more
- SanDisk’s massive 1TB microSD card is now available for order
- Ten new titles for the Sega Genesis Mini console unveiled w/ rare Mega Man bundle & more
- Nintendo launches new Switch Game Vouchers to discount existing or upcoming eShop titles
- Amazon intros refreshed Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets starting at $50
- Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct: Story mode, multiplayer, new enemies, more [Video]
- Sengled announces brighter smart lighting, permanent price cuts, more
- Mortal Kombat movie scheduled to start filming this year w/ Aquaman producer
- Amazon Store Card delivers 5% cash back for Prime members, gift card at sign-up, more
- NuraLoop is now available for pre-order, offering portable personalized audio
- Enter the Upside Down with LEGO’s all-new 2,300-piece Stranger Things kit
- Red Dead Online role-playing systems on the way + poker, new co-op missions and more
- Walmart NextDay delivery: 1-day shipping starts slow rollout to challenge Amazon
Take $400 off Apple’s ultra-portable 12-inch MacBook
- Latest iPad Air and mini see some of the biggest discounts yet
- Apple’s official iPhone XR Smart Battery Case hits Amazon all-time low at $102 (Reg. $129)
- Nomad takes 20% off during its spring cleaning sale: Apple Watch bands, cables, wallets, more
- Harman Kardon’s Omni Bar+ Soundbar sees $670 discount down to $230 shipped, more
- Monoprice takes up to 24% off Z-Wave, STITCH and other smart home accessories from $12
- Grow your brick-build collection with deals on LEGO Star Wars, Creator and more from $12
- Enjoy a brighter garage w/ a motion-sensing 6,000 lumen LED light: $32.50 (Reg. $50)
- Make cleaning up after your pet in the car a breeze w/ this #1 best-selling seat cover for $19
- Control your music from the shower w/ JBL’s Assistant-enabled speaker: $40 (Refurb, Orig. $150)
- Bosch’s highly-rated Wiper Blades now available from just over $3 at Amazon (Up to 50% off)
- At $26, this best-selling 1080p dash cam is an excellent investment (Save 40%)
- Lowepro’s Tahoe Backpack is ready for an iPad, DSLR, lenses, and more: $32 (Reg. $50)
- Score three Anker Stick-On Night Lights for $13.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)
- Amazon slashes $180 off DEWALT’s 5-Tool Combo Kit at $349, more from $99
- WearOS awaits w/ Fossil’s Gen 3 Explorist Smartwatch for $156.50 (Reg. $180+)
- REI Anniversary Sale takes 50% off Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face & more from $19
- Levi’s Flash Sale refreshes your denim, outerwear & accessories with deals from just $21
- Finish Line cuts an extra 50% off sale items from Nike, adidas, ASICS, Champion & more
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, Cole Haan & more from $30 during 6PM’s Sunglasses Event (Up to 75% off)
- The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia & more at up to 50% off during Backcountry’s Memorial Day Sale
- Under Armour’s popular Raid Shorts drop to $15 Prime shipped on Amazon (Reg. $20)
- Backcountry’s Big Brands Sale offers up to 75% off Patagonia, Mammut, SMITH & more
- This sleek Zippo Matte Black Pocket Lighter is now only $9 Prime shipped
- Keurig’s K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker is now $97.50 at Amazon (All-time low, Reg. $170)
- This corner L-shaped desk would look good in your home office at $65 (25% off)
