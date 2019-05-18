Best of 9to5Toys: $70 off Apple Watch Series 4, official Apple Watch band sale, Anker AirPower alternative for $50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 4, official Apple Watch band sale, Anker’s AirPower alternative drops to $50, more…

Nomad Base Station

Apple’s products have been going on sale at an increasing rate, with this week’s Watch Series 4 discount marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. You can currently save up to $70 on Apple’s latest wearable device, which is a great deal. Whether you’re wanting stainless steel, aluminum, Wi-Fi & GPS only or added cellular, there are multiple options at great prices for you this week.

To go along with your brand-new Apple Watch, Best Buy has some great deals on Apple’s official Watch bands. The deals start at just $35, and one of my favorite bands of all-time is on sale right now. Apple’s Milanese Loop is among the best I’ve ever used, looks elegant, and will leave your friends saying “Where’d you get that?!”

AirPower, sadly, will not become a reality. At least, not in the way we think. But, it inspired an entire new lineup of products from various other companies. Anker is one such brand that decided to make an alternative, and it’s currently down to just $50 shipped. On the PowerWave+ Pad, you’ll be able to wirelessly charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch effortlessly.

Synology Surveillance Station Hands-on: Starting a NAS security system [Video]

