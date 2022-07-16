Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air from $559, M1 Pro MacBook Pro up to $250 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air from $559, M1 Pro MacBook Pro up to $250 off, latest Nest Smart Thermostat hits new low, and much more…

While we didn’t see any Prime Day discounts on Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air, Amazon is coming in clutch with after-the-fact sales on the tablet. With up to $70 in savings to be had, you’ll find that pricing starts at $559 and there are a few models on sale right now. Leveraging Apple’s powerful M1 chip as well as Center Stage support for the camera, this iPad is perfect for a variety of tasks. There’s a 10.9-inch display which features True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating as well.

Are you ready to finally ditch your old Intel MacBook Pro for one of Apple’s M1 Pro-powered machines? Well, now’s the perfect time to do so. Right now you can save than Prime Day when you pick up Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro with up to $250 in savings to be had. Both the 14- and 16-inch models are on sale and both models come with 512GB of storage in tow. So, if you’re ready to take advantage of better battery life, more power, and the ability to run both iPad and iPhone apps, then Apple’s M1 Pro computers are the perfect option.

Another way to save this week is with Google’s Nest Smart Thermostat to make your heating and cooling setup voice controlled. As the brand’s latest model, you’ll find smart integration with Google Assistant as well as an app for both iPhone and Android smartphones. Normally $130, this week’s sale drops it down to $86, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now a fantastic time to pick it up.

New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live

Sony handing out FREE PSN money, collectibles, more with new PlayStation Stars program

More details on LEGO's upcoming 6,200-piece UCS Razor Crest have emerged

Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Leather Link, Loop, more from $42

Apple's official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini silicone MagSafe cases start at $28 (Reg. $49)

Unlocked Moto G Play with 32GB storage and 13MP dual camera array now $113 (33% off)

