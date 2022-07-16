Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air from $559, M1 Pro MacBook Pro up to $250 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air from $559, M1 Pro MacBook Pro up to $250 off, latest Nest Smart Thermostat hits new low, and much more…
While we didn’t see any Prime Day discounts on Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air, Amazon is coming in clutch with after-the-fact sales on the tablet. With up to $70 in savings to be had, you’ll find that pricing starts at $559 and there are a few models on sale right now. Leveraging Apple’s powerful M1 chip as well as Center Stage support for the camera, this iPad is perfect for a variety of tasks. There’s a 10.9-inch display which features True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating as well.
Are you ready to finally ditch your old Intel MacBook Pro for one of Apple’s M1 Pro-powered machines? Well, now’s the perfect time to do so. Right now you can save than Prime Day when you pick up Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro with up to $250 in savings to be had. Both the 14- and 16-inch models are on sale and both models come with 512GB of storage in tow. So, if you’re ready to take advantage of better battery life, more power, and the ability to run both iPad and iPhone apps, then Apple’s M1 Pro computers are the perfect option.
Another way to save this week is with Google’s Nest Smart Thermostat to make your heating and cooling setup voice controlled. As the brand’s latest model, you’ll find smart integration with Google Assistant as well as an app for both iPhone and Android smartphones. Normally $130, this week’s sale drops it down to $86, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now a fantastic time to pick it up.
Pre-Orders |
New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
- FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now
- Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979
- Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now
- RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more
- New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch
- LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
New Products, Guides, more |
WaterField updates its leather and canvas Musette bag for Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air
- Sony handing out FREE PSN money, collectibles, more with new PlayStation Stars program
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
More details on LEGO’s upcoming 6,200-piece UCS Razor Crest have emerged
- LEGO officially reveals new 1,164-piece ‘The Office’ set with 15 Dunder Mifflin minifigures
- LEGO’s upcoming Ideas ‘The Office’ set teased ahead of October 1 launch
- LEGO’s new 1,450-piece Creator Expert retro Camaro Z28 rolls out on August 1
- Expected LEGO price increases coming to Star Wars, Marvel, and other sets this fall
Top Apple Deals |
Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Leather Link, Loop, more from $42
- Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini silicone MagSafe cases start at $28 (Reg. $49)
Top Google Deals |
Unlocked Moto G Play with 32GB storage and 13MP dual camera array now $113 (33% off)
- TCL’s latest 50-inch Dolby Vision QLED 4K Android TV falls to new low at $353 (Reg. $430)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablets return to Amazon lows from $180 (Save $50+)
- Bundle Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE with an official folio cover at new low of $443 ($610 value)
- Outfit your Pixel 6/Pro with an official Google case at all-time low of $19 (Save 35%)
Top Deals |
Amazon launches post-Prime Day Philips Hue sale with new 2022 lows from $19 (Save 30%)
- LIFX HomeKit lightstrip starter bundles fall to new all-time lows starting at $88 (Save 20%)
- Arcade1Up’s Wi-Fi 4-player The Simpsons cabinet now $400 ($300 off), plus more from $99
- MSI’s RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X GPU falls to new all-time low at $1,270 (Save $530)
- Fitbit Versa 3 sees $69 summer discount to Amazon low of $161.50, more
- Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees rare discount to $102 low (Save $78)
- LG’s B1 4K OLED 55-inch UHDTV plummets to new all-time low at $700 off, now $997
- Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter falls to one of its best prices yet at $530 (Save $70)
