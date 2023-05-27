Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Memorial Day Sale, AirPods Pro 2 $200, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s annual Memorial Day sale goes live, AirPods Pro 2 with improved ANC lands at $200, Google Nest Thermostat $100, and much more…
With Memorial Day happening on Monday, we’ve been seeing sales from various brands go live all throughout the week. However, it all culminated with the launch of Best Buy’s weekend Memorial Day sale that started yesterday and goes through the Monday. Leading the way is a discount on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air at $800, which is $199 below the normal going rate. Ready to take your workstation on the go, this weekend’s discount makes now one of the better prices that we’ve seen lately. While not the brand-new M2 model, the M1 MacBook Air still packs a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, all-day battery life, a fanless design, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Find out the rest of what Best Buy has on sale in our Memorial Day coverage from yesterday.
Are you still using an older set of true wireless headphones? Maybe you’re not using true wireless headphones at all yet. Either way, you’ll find that Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 feature improved active noise cancellation and allow you to quickly and easily take phone calls, watch YouTube videos, or access functions like Hey Siri with your voice. You’ll also find all-day battery life here with up to six hours of use in the AirPods themselves and another 30 hours from the charging case. Right now, Apple’s latest AirPods 2 earbuds are on sale for $200, which saves $49 from the normal going rate and marks the second-best price to date.
Are you still walking to the thermostat to turn your AC up or down? Well, make this summer the one where you finally go smart with heating and cooling. You’ll find that with summer just a month away, Nest’s Thermostat is currently on sale for $100. This smart thermostat can be controlled from an app on your phone or even through Siri thanks to the new Matter integration that just started rolling out. You’ll also find that the thermostat can be programmed to turn up when you head to work and back down before you arrive home, which helps save on your cooling bill this summer.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
XLR8 PNY 4060 Ti 8GB review: A $449 40-series card with all of the latest NVIDIA tech [Video]
- AMD RX 7600 GPU Review: Is this the king of budget graphics cards? We say yes
- Tested: Positive Grid’s Spark GO makes the best smart mini guitar amp/interface more affordable
Pre-Orders |
Amazon’s Fire Max 11 debuts with companion keyboard case, stylus, and $230 price tag
- Amazon refreshes Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation model packing improved sound
- Amazon just unveiled brand new Echo Buds with AI and custom tap controls for just $40
- Meet Echo Pop, Amazon’s colorful new Alexa speaker made of recycled materials
- Canon’s new PowerShot V10 camera is made for vlogging with creator-specific features
- Nikon’s new Z 8 mirrorless camera records 8K60p raw video internally, pre-order today
- xTool’s P2 55W CO2 laser makes it easy to start a side business for less than Glowforge at $4,199
- 8BitDo intros new Ultimate C 2.4G wireless PC controller in springy pastel colors
- New Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet races into game rooms next month
- SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts, pre-order now
New Products, Guides, more |
Massive hour-long 2023 summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
- Acer’s new Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 and i9 starts at $1,799
- Belkin brings Apple Watch fast charging to new BoostCharge Pro power bank
- EcoFlow’s new DELTA 2 Max power station outputs up to 3,100W AC + dual 100W USB-C
- Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake: Original voice cast, new screenshots, Master Collection, and more
- ROKFORM brings MagSafe tech to Samsung Galaxy with the ‘first-ever’ S23 golf case
- Logitech’s latest G PRO X 2 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset features graphene drivers
- Check out the gorgeous new Grovemade wood, metal, and wool MacBook Riser
- Amazon’s Kindle Scribe now lets you write anywhere on the screen, plus much more
- You can now enjoy PlayStation games on Android with this new Backbone controller
- Govee’s first Matter/HomeKit LED light strip launches with $60 price and high-density design
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Review: LEGO’s new TIE Interceptor and Fang Fighter set delivers a pair of top-notch starfighters
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s 900-piece Spider-Man: No Way Home set, plus Endgame battle kit
- Score six of LEGO’s new Series 24 collectible minifigures with the first discount at $23
- LEGO debuts new 2,650-piece PAC-MAN arcade cabinet launching in June
Top Apple Deals |
AirPods Max on sale for one of the first times this year with $99 discount to $450 (2023 low)
- Apple Watch Ultra Memorial Day savings go live from $702 Amazon lows (Reg. $799)
- Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro joins in on the savings starting at $850 (Reg. $899+)
- Apple Pencil 2 returns to all-time low of $85 after selling out (Reg. $129)
- Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags with U1 chip at new 2023 low of $87, or $22 each
- Second-best price yet lands on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $1,049
- Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro land on iPad today, making iPad Air 5 a better value at $500 low (Save $99)
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Buy credit
- Save on official Apple Watch Milanese Loop and Leather Link bands from $52 (Reg. $99)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro/Max MagSafe leather cases fall to $15 lows (Reg. $59)
- Take $609 or more off Apple’s refurb M1 Pro MacBook Pros from $1,390 all-time lows
- Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad sees all-time low discounts from $399, plus save on official accessories
- Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank sees second discount of the year to $84
Top Google Deals |
Google Nest Wi-Fi router systems start at $59 lows on Amazon (Reg. $129+)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 lands at best price ever of $290 (Reg. $550)
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro GPS/LTE monitor spring workouts from $399
- New all-time lows land on Samsung’s Galaxy S23+/Ultra from $825 (Reg. $1,000+)
Top Deals |
Sonos launches largest refurbished sale of the year: Arc SL $679, Sub $160 off, more from $159
- Lululemon offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals from $9 + free shipping
- Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Plus bundle works with HomeKit at new 2023 low of $59 (Reg. $95)
- Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power bank is also its most affordable yet at $25.50 (Reg. $32)
- Satechi takes 20% off entire collection of popular Apple accessories in Memorial Day sale
- Pad & Quill Memorial Day sale up to 50% off: Apple Watch bands, bags, iPad gear, more
