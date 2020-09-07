Labor Day typically marks the end of the summer with a number of notable sales. Of course, this summer has been unlike any before on the deal scene as Prime Day has been pushed back to the fall. Thankfully, there’s still plenty of solid promotions and sales going around across just about every category. Below you’ll find all of the best Labor Day deals on tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Tech |
As usual, Labor Day means a host of notable deals on smart home tech, TVs, gear from Apple, Google, and many others.
Headlining is Best Buy’s 4-day sale that wraps up today, which features notable deals on iPads and MacBooks, along with HomePod, gift cards, and more. You can browse through all of our top picks from this promotion right here ahead of this week’s big Apple news cycle.
Other notable deals include:
- August’s latest HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock hits new low of $219, more from $99
- Anker’s Labor Day sale takes up to 30% off docks, smart home gear, more
- ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat drops to $199 (Save 20%), more from $149
- Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 3 sees first discount to $365.50 (Reg. $430)
- Mavic Mini hits one of the best prices yet at 20% off, now $320
- Save 25% on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick
- A 50% discount brings Brydge’s iPad Air/10.5-inch Pro aluminum keyboard
- Verizon Labor Day sale discounts latest iPhones
- Nanoleaf’s new Hexagon lights see first discount to $180
- JVC’s 6.8-inch receiver packs CarPlay and Android Auto at $380
- Samsung’s Galaxy Fit packs all-week battery life at a low of $50
- Segway’s Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter falls to a new low at $400
Home Goods and Green Deals |
Labor Day is generally a great time to load up on home goods as summer comes to a close and we look forward to the fall season. Our top pick today is the Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Evo at $100. Instant Pot has long been a favorite here at 9to5, and that’s certainly true at today’s price point. There are also additional multi-function cooker deals on sale from $30, which you can check out here.
Other notable deals include:
- Stanley’s Power Station is a jump starter, air compressor, more: $99 ($20 off)
- Cuisinart Steel Cookware Set over $100 off, kitchen utensils from $19
- Instant Pot 8-Qt. Duo Evo hits Amazon low at $100 + more cookers from $30
- Secure Kwikset’s Halo Smart Lock at an Amazon low of $135.50
- Char-Broil’s wood grill brush contours itself to your grates at just $9
- Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ Vivek Platform Bed: $189 (Reg. $285)
- ThermoPro’s instant grilling thermometer is a Labor Day cookout must at $8
- DEWALT’s 20-Pc. Deep Socket Set slides down to $20
- Let Roborock’s S4 Smart Robotic Vacuum handle the cleaning at $300
- Govee’s wireless weather station reads temp + humidity at $26
Fashion |
As always, there are plenty of fashion deals around this Labor Day. Headlining is the Levi’s Labor Day Sale with up to 40% off sitewide plus an additional 30% off clearance. You can find all of our top picks over on this page.
Other notable deals include:
- Foot Locker Labor Day Sale takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, more
- Old Navy’s Labor Day Event offers deals from just $6 + up to 60% off sitewide
- JanSport Cool Student MacBook Backpack for $38 at Amazon, more
- Ray-Ban’s Polarized Sunglasses from $98 during huge Labor Day Sale
- Finish Line’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, more
- Saucony’s Labor Day Event takes 25% off sale styles from $26
- Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack takes extra 25% off Cole Haan, COACH, more
- Sperry updates your fall kicks with 40% off boat shoes, sneakers, more
- This Nintendo Super Mario 5-Piece Backpack Set is down to $11 (Up to 35% off)
- New Balance’s Labor Day Event 25% off sitewide: Running shoes, apparel, more
- Lululemon’s September Deals start at just $19 to boost your fall workouts
- Lacoste Labor Day Sale takes extra 20% off polos, golf apparel, more from $20
- GAP takes an extra 50% off sale styles + 40% off sitewide with deals from $9
