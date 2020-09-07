Best Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple, Android phones, home goods, fashion, more

Labor Day typically marks the end of the summer with a number of notable sales. Of course, this summer has been unlike any before on the deal scene as Prime Day has been pushed back to the fall. Thankfully, there’s still plenty of solid promotions and sales going around across just about every category. Below you’ll find all of the best Labor Day deals on tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Tech |

As usual, Labor Day means a host of notable deals on smart home tech, TVs, gear from Apple, Google, and many others.

Headlining is Best Buy’s 4-day sale that wraps up today, which features notable deals on iPads and MacBooks, along with HomePod, gift cards, and more. You can browse through all of our top picks from this promotion right here ahead of this week’s big Apple news cycle.

Other notable deals include:

instant pot deals

Home Goods and Green Deals |

Labor Day is generally a great time to load up on home goods as summer comes to a close and we look forward to the fall season. Our top pick today is the Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Evo at $100. Instant Pot has long been a favorite here at 9to5, and that’s certainly true at today’s price point. There are also additional multi-function cooker deals on sale from $30, which you can check out here.

Other notable deals include:

levis peanuts collection

Fashion |

As always, there are plenty of fashion deals around this Labor Day. Headlining is the Levi’s Labor Day Sale with up to 40% off sitewide plus an additional 30% off clearance. You can find all of our top picks over on this page.

Other notable deals include:

