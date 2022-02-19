Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $249 off, Xbox Series S $265, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale is live, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now up to $249 off, Xbox Series S bundle discounted to $265, and much more…
Presidents’ Day is Monday, and Best Buy started its annual sale yesterday. This discount extravaganza, which includes savings on the latest from Apple, Samsung, Acer, and more, making it a great way to save on tech you might need around the home. With deals ranging from Apple’s HomePod mini to the Galaxy Buds, Acer Chromebook 311, and others, there’s a lot to explore here. Just know that these discounts won’t last forever, so be sure to check out our coverage to find all the ways you can save.
While Best Buy has the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro discounted by $200 in its sale above, Amazon is offering steeper savings on the 14-inch model. Currently up to $249 off depending on the spec you choose, now is one of the best times we’ve tracked to jump into the latest Apple has to offer. These laptops feature an all-new design with larger screens, native HDMI and SD support, the return of MagSafe, and, of course, extremely powerful processors.
Here’s something we don’t get to write about often: Microsoft’s Xbox Series S. Right now you can save big on the console, which is rarely available at MSRP, let alone a discount. At $35 off, it’s not a ground-shattering sale, but at the same time, any savings is welcomed on this hard-to-find console. Xbox Series S offers 120Hz gaming, an all-digital design, and 512GB of PCIe-based SSD storage built-in.
Deity VO-7U Podcast kit review: All you need in one box to start a podcast or stream [Video]
- Audio-Technica ATH-GL3 and ATH-GDL3 review: I really wanted to love these [Video]
- Review: Philips Momentum Made for Xbox Monitor offers a premium 120Hz experience
- Tested: Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 may be made for gaming, but it shines for Mac productivity
- Tested: Peak Design’s weatherproof Travel Duffle with cord hook strap connection and more
- Tested: Get a full-handed grip on your iPhone 12/13 with the CLCKR MagSafe accessory
Sony’s new true wireless LinkBuds deliver a unique, open-style design
- Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro and podcast-ready lineup from $299
- LEGO reveals new 730-piece Boba Fett’s Throne Room debuting on March 1 with seven minifigs
- LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set alongside two Jurassic World: Dominion kits
- CORSAIR’s new K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has tournament switch, removable USB-C cable
- All of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets see pre-order discounts at Amazon
- LEGO’s new Mandalorian, X-Wing, and Dark Trooper helmets are now available for pre-order
Twelve South’s popular aluminum Backpack shelf refreshed for 24-inch M1 iMac
- Bellroy’s eco-tanned leather and microfiber case lands for new Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup
- The North Face x Kaws collection debuts one of a kind prints of best-selling styles
- FREE Nintendo 3DS games and deals + eShop exclusives to secure before they are gone forever
- Sea of Thieves Shrouded Islands is the game’s first time-limited narrative-driven Adventure
- Nearly six years after release, No Man’s Sky gets another massive FREE update
- Draper James x Tretorn Sneakers collaboration has limited-edition prints for spring
- Nintendo officially set to shut down Wii U and 3DS eShop libraries, view your play stats here
- If nautical nonsense is something you wish, these CASETiFY SpongeBob iPhone 13 cases are for you
- Official live-action BioShock movie now in the works at Netflix, here’s what we know so far
- Seagate unveils higher capacity Horizon Forbidden West Game Drives for PS4 and PS5
- CORSAIR’s new iCUE 5000T RGB case has over 200 individually addressable LEDs
- CDPR injects Cyberpunk 2077 with loads of new content + FREE trial so you’ll give it another shot
- New Audio-Technica ATH spatial audio earbuds launch with up to 50 hours of battery life
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel confirmed alongside rebuilt Warzone for 2022
LEGO’s 5,900-piece Santiago Bernabéu Stadium celebrates 120 years of Real Madrid football
- LEGO 1,500-piece Optimus Prime Transformer set reportedly launching this summer
- LEGO reveals seven new dino-packed ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ sets
- LEGO announces new Spider-Man and Green Goblin mech battle set [Update]
- LEGO Iron Man Hall of Armor sees rare discount to $48 (Save 20%), plus Star Wars kits from $16
- LEGO officially reveals new 1,200-piece Tallneck set from Horizon Forbidden West
- LEGO’s new 400-piece Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter launching later this summer
- LEGO reveals new 730-piece Boba Fett’s Throne Room debuting on March 1 with seven minifigs
Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases fall to new lows from $30 (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s latest $10 action movie iTunes sale is joined by this week’s $1 rental
- Apple Watch Series 7 styles now $50 off starting at $349 via Amazon
Here’s another chance at Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for $140 (Reg. $180)
- Rare deal hits the official light-up Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica at $75 (Reg. $100)
- Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $12 in latest sale
- Intel’s i7-12700K CPU with PCIe 5.0, DDR5 support falls to Amazon low at $337.50 (Reg. $375)
- eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi Router systems on sale from $139 for Prime members (Up to $150 off)
- Satechi takes 20% off its entire collection of Apple accessories in Presidents’ Day sale
- At 33% off, this Philips Hue color Bluetooth smart bulb has returned to the Amazon low of $30
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen falls to $65 for Presidents’ Day, plus Nest Hub Max at $189
- Wyze’s LiDAR-equipped smart robot vac hits one of its best prices yet at $199 (Reg. up to $329)
- Amazfit’s new GTR 3 Smartwatch sports 21-day battery life and blood oxygen tracking at $150
