Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $249 off, Xbox Series S $265, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale is live, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now up to $249 off, Xbox Series S bundle discounted to $265, and much more…

Presidents’ Day is Monday, and Best Buy started its annual sale yesterday. This discount extravaganza, which includes savings on the latest from Apple, Samsung, Acer, and more, making it a great way to save on tech you might need around the home. With deals ranging from Apple’s HomePod mini to the Galaxy Buds, Acer Chromebook 311, and others, there’s a lot to explore here. Just know that these discounts won’t last forever, so be sure to check out our coverage to find all the ways you can save.

While Best Buy has the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro discounted by $200 in its sale above, Amazon is offering steeper savings on the 14-inch model. Currently up to $249 off depending on the spec you choose, now is one of the best times we’ve tracked to jump into the latest Apple has to offer. These laptops feature an all-new design with larger screens, native HDMI and SD support, the return of MagSafe, and, of course, extremely powerful processors.

Here’s something we don’t get to write about often: Microsoft’s Xbox Series S. Right now you can save big on the console, which is rarely available at MSRP, let alone a discount. At $35 off, it’s not a ground-shattering sale, but at the same time, any savings is welcomed on this hard-to-find console. Xbox Series S offers 120Hz gaming, an all-digital design, and 512GB of PCIe-based SSD storage built-in.

