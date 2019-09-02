Welcome to our roundup of the best Labor Day deals, highlighting a large selection of notable promotions on tech, home goods, fashion, and more. Many of these sales include best of the summer pricing, making it a great time to grab a new TV, iPad, or upgrade your wardrobe before the season comes to a close. Many of the best Labor Day deals will be gone at midnight tonight, so be sure to jump on any offer that catches your eye today. Hit the jump for more.

Apple deals highlight Labor Day sales

Labor Day sales often deliver some of the best prices of the year on iPads, Macs, and more. With a keynote event now just over a week away, it makes sense that retailers would be aggressively working to clear out inventory before new products are announced. Headlining this year’s top deals is an expansive Best Buy Labor Day sale. Many of the most notable offers are currently being matched over at Amazon as well.

A few notable deals include various MacBook models at up to $1,000 off with a bonus for student shoppers in select instances. Best Buy is also taking up to $300 off various iPad Pros as well and Apple Watch Series 4 is $70 off various models. These deals will conclude tonight at 3 AM EST. Check out the entire sale right here.

Apple is also getting into the Labor Day mix with a huge movie sale starting at $5. On top of several bundle deals, there’s also a large selection of Disney films and other titles on sale. Fall and winter weather are on the horizon, making it a great time to pick up some new movies at a discount to enjoy throughout the colder months. Each title will become a permanent addition to your library. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Other notable Apple Labor Day deals:

Tech deals abound across every category

Nearly the entire Google Assistant lineup is on sale for Labor Day, including Home Max at $228, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Deals start at $24.50 across the rest of Google’s offerings. Check out the entire sale here for more deals on Assistant-enabled speakers, Chromecast streamers and more.

Amazon’s Ring cameras and doorbells are also apart of the best Labor Day deals. You can pick up the Video Doorbell 2 for $169 or the more affordable Stick Up Cam at $149. This is likely your last big chance to save before the holiday season later this year, so be sure to grab this offer if you’re at all interested.

Other notable tech Labor Day deals:

Home goods, fashion, and more round out the best Labor Day deals

Instant Pot deals abound for Labor Day from $60, including the rarely discounted 6-quart model in various colors. You can also pick up the larger 8-quart configuration for the same price. If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with a fresh look for fall, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Labor Day clothing deals as well.

Other notable deals include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!