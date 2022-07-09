Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air sees first discount, HomePod mini $83, much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air sees first discount, HomePod mini discounted to $83 in all colors, Echo smart speakers from $20 in early Prime Day sale, and much more…
While Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air just launched this week, it’s already on sale for the first time. Down to $1,234, you’re saving $65 here from its normal going rate. However, there are higher-end configurations at up to $125 off should you need more storage or memory. Coming in with the first MacBook Air design refresh in years, the latest M2 model also packs more power than its predecessor and finally re-introduces MagSafe charging. That, alongside the all-new 13.3-inch Retina Display which resembles Apple’s more premium 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. There’s a lot to like about Apple’s latest release, and you can take a look at our coverage to find out more.
Continuing on the Apple trend, we’re taking a look at the HomePod mini at $83 in all colors. Normally $99, this is a rare discount and also marks a 2022 low that we’ve tracked. HomePod mini enters your smart home setup with support for both Thread and HomeKit accessories making it quite versatile. Apple’s HomePod mini can function as an out-of-home HomeKit hub for remote access to your smart devices as well. Plus, it leverages Siri for getting answers to questions, sending messages, and much more.
With Prime Day just around the corner, Amazon is already getting in on the discounts. As part of the early festivities, we’re seeing Echo smart speakers on sale as low as $20 with other Amazon smart devices coming in at $13. This is a great way to give your smart home an upgrade without spending over $80 on a HomePod mini, as the Echo Dot offers plenty of value at just $20. Plus, higher-end offerings, like the Echo Show 8, are on sale for $65 alongside the Echo Show 5 2nd Gen. at $35.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Beyerdynamic Free Byrd TWS earbuds review: Excellent audio, lacks comfort for me [Video]
- Shredder’s Revenge review: Retro games are back and better than ever
- Tested: A closer look at SANDMARC’s new metal pro edition handheld or full-size iPhone Tripod
Pre-Orders |
Arcade1Up’s new Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets have Wi-Fi and multiplayer
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
- FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now
- Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979
- Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now
- RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more
- New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch
- LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
New Products, Guides, more |
When is Prime Day 2022? Everything you need to know, early deals, and more
- WaterField unveils new canvas magnetic M2 MacBook Air sleeve for Apple’s latest
- Godox launching retro-inspired camera flash with one dial control this fall at $69
- SANDMARC unveils new all-metal dual iPhone and Apple Watch MagSafe Dock, now 10% off
- ViewSonic’s latest OMNI curved gaming monitor sports a 1080p 165Hz display for $160
- Amazon Prime members now score a free year of Grubhub+
- Sony officially unveils November God of War Ragnarök release date, new trailer, more
- New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console and Pro controller splash down in August
- Quiksilver x Stranger Things 1986 collection features must-haves for summer
- Xbox 360 games will no longer be included in Games with Gold program starting this October
- GIGABYTE’s latest 55-inch 4K 120Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 also sports Android TV support
- Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022 with these simple tricks and tips
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO and Nintendo team up for 2,800-piece brick-built Bowser launching this fall
Top Apple Deals |
Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows from $284 (Save $115) ahead of Prime Day
- Apple heads into the weekend with $10 or less movie sale starting from $5
- Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees $49 pre-paid discount to $380 alongside SE 2 at $100
- Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $449 off for July 4th from $999
Top Google Deals |
OnePlus Nord N200 5G is now even more affordable at all-time low of $172 (Save $68)
- Acer’s latest Chromebook 315 with 15.6-inch 1080p display sees first discount to $300
- Amazfit’s latest GTR 3 smartwatch with 21-day battery life falls to new low at $121 (Reg. $180)
- Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook 256GB packs a detachable keyboard at $375 (Save $95)
- Fitbit Charge 5 falls to new low ahead of Prime Day at $104.50 (Reg. $180), Sense at $171
- Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet runs Android 12 at low of $160
- Skagen/Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatches fall to all-time lows from $222 (Reg. $295+)
Top Deals |
Nomad launches 30% off anniversary sale on leather iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, more
- Anker launches pre-Prime Day weekend sale with USB-C GaN chargers and more from $11
- Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand hits all-time low of $44 (Reg. $70)
- New all-time low early Prime Day deals go live on Kindle Kids readers at $50 (Reg. $110)
- Sony’s 2022 AirPlay 2 OLED 120Hz Google TVs now $500 off (New lows), more from $548
- Logitech’s just-released MX Mechanical Mac Keyboard falls to new low of $146 (Reg. $170)
- Spigen’s MagSafe 5,000mAh iPhone battery pack hits new all-time low at $24 (Reg. $54)
