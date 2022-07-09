Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air sees first discount, HomePod mini $83, much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air sees first discount, HomePod mini discounted to $83 in all colors, Echo smart speakers from $20 in early Prime Day sale, and much more…

While Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air just launched this week, it’s already on sale for the first time. Down to $1,234, you’re saving $65 here from its normal going rate. However, there are higher-end configurations at up to $125 off should you need more storage or memory. Coming in with the first MacBook Air design refresh in years, the latest M2 model also packs more power than its predecessor and finally re-introduces MagSafe charging. That, alongside the all-new 13.3-inch Retina Display which resembles Apple’s more premium 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. There’s a lot to like about Apple’s latest release, and you can take a look at our coverage to find out more.

Continuing on the Apple trend, we’re taking a look at the HomePod mini at $83 in all colors. Normally $99, this is a rare discount and also marks a 2022 low that we’ve tracked. HomePod mini enters your smart home setup with support for both Thread and HomeKit accessories making it quite versatile. Apple’s HomePod mini can function as an out-of-home HomeKit hub for remote access to your smart devices as well. Plus, it leverages Siri for getting answers to questions, sending messages, and much more.

With Prime Day just around the corner, Amazon is already getting in on the discounts. As part of the early festivities, we’re seeing Echo smart speakers on sale as low as $20 with other Amazon smart devices coming in at $13. This is a great way to give your smart home an upgrade without spending over $80 on a HomePod mini, as the Echo Dot offers plenty of value at just $20. Plus, higher-end offerings, like the Echo Show 8, are on sale for $65 alongside the Echo Show 5 2nd Gen. at $35.

Beyerdynamic Free Byrd TWS earbuds review: Excellent audio, lacks comfort for me [Video]

When is Prime Day 2022? Everything you need to know, early deals, and more

LEGO and Nintendo team up for 2,800-piece brick-built Bowser launching this fall

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is now even more affordable at all-time low of $172 (Save $68)

Nomad launches 30% off anniversary sale on leather iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, more

