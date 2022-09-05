Best Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple, Android, smart home gear, home goods, more

Labor Day has officially arrived to close out the holiday weekend and transition away from summer into fall. Throughout the past week we’ve seen a wide range of discounts go live in honor of the holiday and today we’re rounding up the largest collection of price cuts since Prime Day. Spanning every product category and delivering some of the best prices of the year, below you’ll find all of the best Labor Day deals on tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Best Labor Day Apple deals

Headlining all of the savings today, markdowns across Apple’s latest product stable are making for some of the best Labor Day deals. Most notably, you can save on nearly all of its latest MacBooks with all-time lows attached on more professional M1 Pro models to the already beloved M2 MacBook Air and more. There’s also plenty of official accessories up for grabs and more highlighted below.

Other notable deals include:

Tech |

Labor Day has also historically been one of the best times of the year to save on tech across a whole range of devices, and this year is certainly no different. The savings for 2022 are mostly highlighted by a collection of iPhone and Apple accessories from our favorite companies to go alongside some other notable gear markdowns.

Other notable deals include:

Home Goods and Green Deals |

Home Goods are yet another category seeing notable price cuts this Labor Day, with a collection of offers spanning everything from kitchen appliances to robotic vacuums and more. You’ll find all of our top picks that are still ongoing down below.

Other notable deals include:

Fashion |

With the transition from summer to fall now underway, several top brands are also making it a bit more affordable to swap out your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead. All of the fan-favorites like Lululemon, Adidas, and Levi’s are getting in on the savings and delivering some of the best prices of the year on everything from apparel to footwear and more.

Other notable deals include:

