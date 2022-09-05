Best Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple, Android, smart home gear, home goods, more

Labor Day has officially arrived to close out the holiday weekend and transition away from summer into fall. Throughout the past week we’ve seen a wide range of discounts go live in honor of the holiday and today we’re rounding up the largest collection of price cuts since Prime Day. Spanning every product category and delivering some of the best prices of the year, below you’ll find all of the best Labor Day deals on tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Best Labor Day Apple deals
Headlining all of the savings today, markdowns across Apple’s latest product stable are making for some of the best Labor Day deals. Most notably, you can save on nearly all of its latest MacBooks with all-time lows attached on more professional M1 Pro models to the already beloved M2 MacBook Air and more. There’s also plenty of official accessories up for grabs and more highlighted below.
Other notable deals include:
- Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale takes $349 off M1 MacBook Pro, 4K TVs, much more
- Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air lands at $1,099 with rare Amazon discount (Save $100)
- Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro on sale at new lows from $1,599 (Save $400)
- Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 7 from $290 ahead of keynote event (Save up to $150)
- Apple’s new iPhone 13/Pro/Max spring collection silicone cases now on sale for $40 (Reg. $49)
- AirPods Max deliver Spatial Audio at the best prices yet from $370 (Reg. $549)
- Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2022 low of $99 following $30 holiday weekend discount
- Apple’s Magic Keyboards improve your iPad Pro experience from $249 (Save $50)
- Beats Fit Pro see Labor Day discount down to $180 alongside Beats Studio Buds at $120
Tech |
Labor Day has also historically been one of the best times of the year to save on tech across a whole range of devices, and this year is certainly no different. The savings for 2022 are mostly highlighted by a collection of iPhone and Apple accessories from our favorite companies to go alongside some other notable gear markdowns.
Other notable deals include:
- Nomad takes 15% off entire selection of popular Apple accessories in annual Labor Day sale
- Twelve South’s sitewide Labor Day sale offers first discounts on new Apple accessories, more
- Satechi’s popular Mac, iPhone, and Apple accessories now 20% off for Labor Day
- OtterBox Labor Day sale brings new lows on latest MagSafe charger stands, cases, more
- Moment discounts iPhoneography accessories, lens, MagSafe mounts, cases, more from $40
- Outfit your Assistant setup with a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $240 (Reg. $360)
- OnePlus Nord N20 delivers 5G and an OLED screen at $260 (Save $40)
- Pad & Quill Labor Day: Up to $260 off leather MacBook bags, desk gear, more from $10
- Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor delivers iMac vibes at $590 (Save $110)
- Eve Outdoor Cam sees very first discount with HomeKit Secure Video at $212 (Reg. $250)
- Your streaming or meeting setup deserves Elgato’s Key Light Air at $110 (Save $20)
Home Goods and Green Deals |
Home Goods are yet another category seeing notable price cuts this Labor Day, with a collection of offers spanning everything from kitchen appliances to robotic vacuums and more. You’ll find all of our top picks that are still ongoing down below.
Other notable deals include:
- Amazon Instant Pot sale up to $70 off: Dutch oven, sous vide, Wi-Fi cookers, more from $78
- simplehuman Labor Day sale: Up to $50 off steel sensor trash cans, soap pumps, more from $56
- Roborock’s smart robotic vacs just dropped even lower for Labor Day with deals from $200
- Jackery’s popular Explorer portable power stations hit best prices of the summer from $200
- Prep for cold and flu season with iHealth’s no-touch forehead thermometer down at $17
- Anker’s $180 H30 Mate Cordless Handheld HomeVac and charging stand now $110
- Score a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen when you grab an iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum at $600
- Keep the BBQ going all year long for just $20, Chefman’s indoor grill now up to 50% off
- Panasonic’s eneloop pro Power Pack includes 10 rechargeable batteries for $50.50 (2022 low)
Fashion |
With the transition from summer to fall now underway, several top brands are also making it a bit more affordable to swap out your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead. All of the fan-favorites like Lululemon, Adidas, and Levi’s are getting in on the savings and delivering some of the best prices of the year on everything from apparel to footwear and more.
Other notable deals include:
- Lululemon takes up to 50% off new markdowns for Labor Day + free shipping
- adidas Labor Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide + free shipping: UltraBoosts, more
- REI Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, more from $10
- Levi’s Labor Day Sale takes extra 40% off clearance styles + up to 50% off sitewide
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $5
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!