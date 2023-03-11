Best of 9to5Toys: 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros up to $275 off, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $800, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros now up to $275 off, Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 $140, and much more…
Are you ready to finally upgrade to a new laptop? Well, Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is the perfect candidate. Coming in at up to $275 off right now, you’ll find the refreshed design with MagSafe support, an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina XDR display, and even the return of both HDMI and SD ports. On top of that, the M2 Pro chip features dedicated ProRes encoding and decoding engines to speed up video editing and also has more than enough power to handle photo manipulation as well as 3D design and rendering.
Speaking of replacing older devices, is your smartphone starting to show its age? Well, this week Amazon dropped $400 off Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to $800. Sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 256GB of storage, you’ll find a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and 12GB of RAM here to handle anything you might need. There’s an S Pen slot and also 45W of charging support in tow as well, making this a solid unlocked smartphone to upgrade to.
If you’re still rocking older true wireless earbuds, or maybe haven’t taken the plunge yet, then it’s time to take a look at the latest AirPods 3. Coming in at $140 right now from its normal $169 going rate, you’ll find that AirPods 3 pack a lot of new features. With Spatial Audio support and added water-resistance, these headphones are perfect for using while working out or just walking through the store. Plus, there’s up to 30 hours of usage per charge of the Lightning case, though no MagSafe support is available here.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
NZXT Player: Three pre-built PC – First impressions of the 1440p power-house [Video]
- Macro Keyboard shootout: Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro vs Corsair K100 [Video]
- Tested: Peak Design’s new articulating MagSafe Car Vent Mount launches today, and it’s one of the best I’ve used
Behind the Screens
Behind the Screens: Rikka’s writing and podcasting workstation with custom Pokémon keyboard
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s Mac- and PC-powered productivity and gaming workstation
- Behind the Screens: Justin’s organic and natural wood Mac mini rig with dual studio monitors
Pre-Orders
Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-to-toe’ HD+ video, more
- New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery
- Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
- Score deals on pre-orders and new Switch games with these official Nintendo vouchers
- Sony intros new Float Run pressure-free headphones for runners and athletes
- Wahoo! This epic new official Mario Kart statue with LED base is a must-see – pre-order at $10 off
- ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups
- New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
New Products, Guides, more
Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more
- COSORI unveils its latest 6-Quart Pressure Cooker with 13 customizable cooking modes
- HyperX’s new Gladiate Xbox controller delivers force feedback, custom mapping, more for $35
- Can’t make it to NYC today? Check out Nintendo’s must-see real-life Mario boots right here instead
- Mario Day 2023: Switch game deals, console bundle, collectibles, LEGO, and more
- Casio unveils four G-SHOCK watches as part of its all-new ‘Gamer’s RGB’ collection
- SPY+ partners with Trevor Kennison for a new sunglass and goggle collection
- Let’s a go! Nintendo set to debut the final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer right now
- Roku’s first in-house TVs launch today with Select and Plus lines with up to 75 inches in tow
- Pokémon’s upcoming Scarlet and Violet TCG set launches on March 31 with pre-order discounts
- TravisMathew’s new spring collection has the perfect polos for all occasions
- Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor packs in Quantum mini-LEDs
- Anker launches new 47W Nano 3 GaN charger with dual USB-C design in three colorways [deal]
- Microsoft unveils new green wireless Xbox controller, matching hoodie, and Razer charger
- Minecraft 1.20 gets official Trails & Tales name, launches later this year
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGO reveals new Dy Bowser Castle set and Donkey Kong for Mario Day, coming this summer
- LEGO’s new UCS Hulkbuster sees rare $90 discount to second-best price at $460, more
- LEGO’s latest collection of Nintendo sets now up to 50% off for Mario Day 2023 (New lows)
- Here’s a better look at three new LEGO Indiana Jones sets launching on June 1
- Assemble LEGO’s new Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set on sale for the first time at $76
- Amazon discounts LEGO Speed Champions sets: Aston Martin DB5, 1970 Ferrari, more at $16
- LEGO reveals five upcoming Jurassic Park sets featuring the Visitor Center, all-new dinos, more
- LEGO debuts N-1 Microfighter and Pirate Snub Fighter from ‘The Mandalorian’, pre-order now
Top Apple Deals
Save on Apple’s latest Mac Studio for the first time in months with rare $100 discount
- Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger falls to $45 low (Reg. $59), other chargers from $29
- Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows ahead of spring from $329 (Save $70)
- Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro sees clearance discounts from $599 (Save $200+)
- Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is a must-have for new M2 Mac mini owners at $113 on Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 deliver ANC, Spatial Audio, more at second-best price of $200 (Reg. $249)
- Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro falls to new all-time low at $329 off
- Apple’s official iPhone 14 MagSafe leather cases on sale from $37 Amazon lows (Reg. $59)
- Official Apple Watch Sport Loop discounts go live on Amazon starting at $28 (Reg. $49)
- Apple’s Nano-Texture Glass Studio Display falls back to Amazon low at $1,749 ($150 off), more
- Spring savings make Apple Watch SE 2 even more affordable from $220 (Save $29)
Top Google Deals
Google’s Nest WiFi router system includes three nodes at $160 Amazon low (Reg. $349)
- Save on Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones at Amazon starting from $350 (Reg. $600+)
- Fold $350 back into your wallet with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $1,450, Galaxy Z Flip 4 $100 off
Top Deals
Nomad launches 20% off overstock sale on leather iPhone 14 cases, Apple Watch bands, more
- Save over $500 on LG’s C2 120Hz OLED evo Gallery Smart TVs from $758 shipped today
- Transform your Switch into an 11.6-inch portable pro machine with the Orion at $200
- Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip illuminates your patio at $66 (Reg. $130)
- Save up to 37% on Anker’s latest power strips with USB-C and GaN tech from $12
