Best of 9to5Toys: 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros up to $275 off, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $800, more

Are you ready to finally upgrade to a new laptop? Well, Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is the perfect candidate. Coming in at up to $275 off right now, you’ll find the refreshed design with MagSafe support, an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina XDR display, and even the return of both HDMI and SD ports. On top of that, the M2 Pro chip features dedicated ProRes encoding and decoding engines to speed up video editing and also has more than enough power to handle photo manipulation as well as 3D design and rendering.

Speaking of replacing older devices, is your smartphone starting to show its age? Well, this week Amazon dropped $400 off Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to $800. Sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 256GB of storage, you’ll find a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and 12GB of RAM here to handle anything you might need. There’s an S Pen slot and also 45W of charging support in tow as well, making this a solid unlocked smartphone to upgrade to.

If you’re still rocking older true wireless earbuds, or maybe haven’t taken the plunge yet, then it’s time to take a look at the latest AirPods 3. Coming in at $140 right now from its normal $169 going rate, you’ll find that AirPods 3 pack a lot of new features. With Spatial Audio support and added water-resistance, these headphones are perfect for using while working out or just walking through the store. Plus, there’s up to 30 hours of usage per charge of the Lightning case, though no MagSafe support is available here.

NZXT Player: Three pre-built PC – First impressions of the 1440p power-house [Video]

Behind the Screens: Rikka’s writing and podcasting workstation with custom Pokémon keyboard

LEGO reveals new Dy Bowser Castle set and Donkey Kong for Mario Day, coming this summer

Save on Apple’s latest Mac Studio for the first time in months with rare $100 discount

Google’s Nest WiFi router system includes three nodes at $160 Amazon low (Reg. $349)

Nomad launches 20% off overstock sale on leather iPhone 14 cases, Apple Watch bands, more

