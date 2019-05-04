Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 up to $70 off, prev. gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro cellular 256GB $699, May the 4th deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Nearly every Apple Watch Series 4 model is up to $70 off, save $380 on Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch cellular 256GB iPad Pro, May the 4th deals, more…

For those who haven’t picked up Apple’s latest Watch Series 4, your patience has paid off. While we saw some models go on sale last week in the refurbished store at Apple, this week we got to see the largest discount on new models ever. With up to $70 off nearly every model, you can score an Apple Watch Series 4 for as low as $349. I love my Series 4, with the ECG, new display, and faster processor, it’s a fantastic upgrade from any previous generation wearable.

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch cellular 256GB Pro model is $380 off right now. This is a great tablet for those who need the larger display and storage volume without a higher price point, as it comes in at $699 shipped. Plus, this model gives you the ability to use LTE instead of just Wi-Fi, meaning you can have Internet access anywhere you are without having to use your phone’s hotspot.

Today is May the 4th, and with that comes a plethora of Star Wars deals. With great sales at Amazon, Hallmark, Build-A-Bear, Best Buy, and more, you’re bound to save a ton on your favorite film franchise’s biggest day of the year.

Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos Review: Incredible detail in audio and design in a 5.1.2 system [Video]

