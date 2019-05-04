Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 4 up to $70 off, prev. gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro cellular 256GB $699, May the 4th deals, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Nearly every Apple Watch Series 4 model is up to $70 off, save $380 on Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch cellular 256GB iPad Pro, May the 4th deals, more…
For those who haven’t picked up Apple’s latest Watch Series 4, your patience has paid off. While we saw some models go on sale last week in the refurbished store at Apple, this week we got to see the largest discount on new models ever. With up to $70 off nearly every model, you can score an Apple Watch Series 4 for as low as $349. I love my Series 4, with the ECG, new display, and faster processor, it’s a fantastic upgrade from any previous generation wearable.
If you’re in the market for a new iPad, Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch cellular 256GB Pro model is $380 off right now. This is a great tablet for those who need the larger display and storage volume without a higher price point, as it comes in at $699 shipped. Plus, this model gives you the ability to use LTE instead of just Wi-Fi, meaning you can have Internet access anywhere you are without having to use your phone’s hotspot.
Today is May the 4th, and with that comes a plethora of Star Wars deals. With great sales at Amazon, Hallmark, Build-A-Bear, Best Buy, and more, you’re bound to save a ton on your favorite film franchise’s biggest day of the year.
Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos Review: Incredible detail in audio and design in a 5.1.2 system [Video]
- LEGO debuts new Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander kit to fill the galaxy with programmers
- May the 4th be with your battlestations, Razer announces Stormtrooper Edition peripherals
- Echo Dot Diary: My Alexa wishlist is growing, here’s what I currently have my eye on
- What is Prime Now? A guide to Amazon’s ultra-fast delivery service
- Le Crueset’s new Flower Collection is the perfect gift idea for Mom with prices from $10
- LEGO unveils Battle of Hoth kit for May the 4th w/ Star Wars deals, double VIP points, more
- Sonic The Hedgehog Movie to get a visual overhaul after negative internet reaction
- The Valve Index offers a “best-in-class” VR experience, off-ear audio, 120+Hz displays, more
- Reolink adds a solar-powered pan and tilt camera to its affordable home security lineup
- Key by Amazon expands with in-car package delivery thanks to partnership with Ford
- Nura subscription delivers $399 Nuraphone headphones for as little as $9 per month
- SOUL Electronics launches its second-generation truly wireless earbuds w/ IPX7 waterproofing
- WORX debuts Landroid M smart electric lawn mower w/ Power Share, accessories, more
- Make sure you bring these essential travel accessories on your next long overseas flight
- Caavo adds Sonos support, parental controls, more to Control Center w/ permanent price drop
- Amazon expands Whole Foods delivery again, is your city on the list?
- JLab Audio introduces three new truly wireless earbuds with up to 40-hours of battery
- HEX Terra Bags Review: Sneaker Duffel & Patrol Backpack brings style plus functionality [Video]
- New Xbox Game Pass content for May inbound: Wolfenstein II, Tacoma, LEGO Batman, more
- April’s best LEGO Ideas creation include Zelda: BotW Stables kit & other game-inspired builds
- Samsung unveils The Sero, a pivoting 43-inch TV made for watching portrait video
- UniFi Diary: Home security cameras never stuck, until I switched to Ubiquiti’s Protect
- Did you know Amazon has a dollar store? The Bargain Finds shop offers free shipping for all
Add the HomeKit-enabled iHome Smart Plug at its best price in years: $17 (Reg. $30)
- Fossil Smartwatch Sale: Q Hybrid $90 (Reg. $115+), Gen 4 Explorist $199, more
- New iTunes $5 movie sale includes every genre, plus this week’s $1 rental and more
- Dock your Apple Watch on this affordable $4 stand via Amazon
- Latest MacBook Air drops to $950 shipped
- VIZIO’s 2.0-Ch. soundbar is the perfect upgrade for any home theater: $39 (Refurb, Orig. $80)
- This $12 Prime shipped charging stand powers your iPhone + Apple Watch (40% off)
- Google Assistant device sale: $100 off Home Max, Nest Cam Indoor $169, more from $29
- Save $150 on Garmin’s fēnix 5S GPS Smartwatch at $350 or get the Plus for $650 (New low)
- Earn your wings with Eachine’s $21 Prime shipped Quadcopter at 40% off + more from $70
- Satechi’s Apple accessory prices get slashed by up to 50% for Mother’s Day
- The Casio G-Shock G-Steel Bluetooth Watch just dropped $80 at Amazon: $240 shipped
- May the 4th digital Xbox/PS4 deals now live from $3.50: Super Star Wars, Battlefront, more
- Nintendo refurb. 2DS/3DS handheld consoles from $55: Galaxy, Poké Ball, Scarlet Red, more
- Levi’s Warehouse Event offers jeans, outerwear, shorts & more from just $10 (Extra 70% off)
- TUMI MacBook bags, luggage, accessories & more at up to 70% off from Nordstrom Rack
- Ray-Ban Sunglasses Event at Jomashop offers up to 50% off + an extra 15% off select styles
- Find Levi’s RFID Leather Traveler Wallet for just $8 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $34)
- Save big on Cole Haan dress shoes, sneakers, heels & more from $41 at 6PM (Up to 75% off)
- Oakley luggage, backpacks & accessories from $15 during Hautelook’s Luggage Sale
- Score 3 bags of AmazonFresh Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee for under $3.50 apiece
- All you need is $10 and this Brother P-touch Label Maker is yours (Reg. $20+)
- The Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker is sleek, practical, and on sale for $37.50 (Reg. up to $60)
