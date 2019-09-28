Best of 9to5Toys: MacBook Air is $200 off, Apple Watch Series 4 gets $150 discount, iPhone XS/Max case sale, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest MacBook Air gets a $200 price cut, Apple Watch Series 4 drops by up to $105, official iPhone XS/Max cases are discounted with prices starting at under $24, and more…
Apple’s latest MacBook Air brings a lot to the table. It packs the company’s latest tech when it comes to keyboards, Touch ID, and more. Offering dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, it’s absolutely a workhorse for those who have lighter tasks to accomplish. Currently, Amazon is offering multiple configurations at $200 off, which is a crazy deal. Pricing starts at $900, so be sure to swing by this sale if you’re in need of a new computer.
Apple recently announced its Watch Series 5, for those who haven’t seen. However, the main thing that differentiates it from its predecessor is an always-on display. If that’s not something you’re in absolute need of, the Series 4 is still a great option, especially when it goes on sale. Amazon is giving up to $105 off select of Apple’s previous-generation Watch Series 4 models, making it a deal that can’t be missed.
If you skipped iPhone 11, then Amazon’s latest sale is for you. It offers Apple’s previous-generation iPhone XS and XS Max silicone and leather cases at great prices, with deals starting at just $24 Prime shipped. I loved the Leather Case on my iPhone XS Max when I had it, as it wears so great. Plus, if you’re a silicone fan, Apple’s official cases can’t be beaten.
New Products, Guides, more |
Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled down classic [Video]
- Carry your Switch Lite + accessories in style with Waterfield Designs’ cases
- Hands-on: Anker PowerPort III Nano is the USB-C charger Apple should’ve shipped
- Bed Bath & Beyond debuts One Kings Lane Open House label with luxurious items
- 8Bitdo debuts latest Bluetooth gamepad for Switch Lite, pre-order now
- Razer Seiren Emote Microphone arrives with new level of interactivity for streamers
- Anker’s PowerCore PD is a match to your iPhone like never before [Deal]
- LEGO officially unveils eight new Star Wars Rise of Skywalker kits, more
- Be prepared for fall travel plans with new Away luggage styles
- Carved details “world’s thinnest” Qi charger with gorgeous casings, pre-order deal
- New multi-colored LED Nintendo Switch Afterglow Controller from PDP + more
- Anker debuts 6 new earbuds headlined by high-end Liberty 2 Pro, pre-order now
- SOUL Electronics launches new over-ear headset with 36-hours of battery + more
- Pre-orders are now live for Amazon’s latest devices: Echo Show 8, Ring Stick Up Cam, more
- Best fall boots for men under $75 to elevate your wardrobe: Steve Madden, more
- New PlayStation Store launches with 1-day express shipping for PS Plus, more
- Amazon announces new hardware including Echo speakers, more
- Roborock debuts new S4 Robotic Vacuum with improved laser-guidance [Deal]
- Are you a weekend project warrior? Here are some must-have tools for DIYers
- Nordstrom’s Fall Home Decor Guide is full of festive items from just $30
- AeroPress Go takes the beloved design and brings your coffee anywhere
- Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld
- What to look for when buying a standing desk
- NERF’s new Ultra One Blaster can shoot darts up to 120-feet, pre-order now
- Anker unveils new AirPlay-enabled Nebula Apollo projector [Deal]
- Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya launch promotes women’s confidence w/ prices from $30
- New PS5 details including power-saving sleep mode + carbon neutral Xbox, more
- Arlo unveils Pro 3 Camera System with 2K HDR recording + HomeKit on the way
Top Deals |
- Apple launches media sale: Bundles from $10, Star Wars collection $80, Friends $30, more
- Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 models grab rare discount up to $106 off
- Six Apple Watch bands for $6? That’s right, it’s time to expand the collection
- This dock charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and three other devices for $23.50
- Backcountry cuts up to 60% off last year’s gear: The North Face, Marmot, more
- Garmin’s $100 Dash Cam Mini is smaller than your car key (Amazon low, $30 off)
- Converse offers select sneakers for men and women just $25: Chuck Taylor, more
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, Movado and more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Autumn Sale
- eShop deals from $4: Collection of Mana, Golf Story, Final Fantasy, many more
- Take nearly $500 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,300 shipped
- Tesla’s official iPhone X/S leather folio sees rare discount to $26 (Reg. $45)
- Amazon offers deep discounts on LEGO Star Wars, Creator, City, more from $8
- Learn to start a new side gig with 31 hours of Shopify training for $39
- Apple’s latest entry-level iPad Air hits one of its best prices yet
- Aukey’s massive dash camera sale offers 1080p to 4K with prices from $30
- Echo Wall Clock visualizes timers and expands your Alexa smart home for $25
- Google Pixel Slate comes bundled with a keyboard at a low of $549 (Reg. $998)
- Outfit your new iPhone 11 with Anker Qi chargers, batteries, more from $15
- Nike’s Flash Sale offers extra 25% off select styles: Flyknit, Dri-FIT, more
- Sonos Beam is down to $296, PS4/Pro from $208, more in Amazon’s Warehouse Sale
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds are $97.50 in this sale (Reg. $130)
- Iron Man’s Power Gauntlet won’t cost you everything at $80 or less (20% off)
