Best of 9to5Toys: MacBook Air is $200 off, Apple Watch Series 4 gets $150 discount, iPhone XS/Max case sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest MacBook Air gets a $200 price cut, Apple Watch Series 4 drops by up to $105, official iPhone XS/Max cases are discounted with prices starting at under $24, and more…

Apple’s latest MacBook Air brings a lot to the table. It packs the company’s latest tech when it comes to keyboards, Touch ID, and more. Offering dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, it’s absolutely a workhorse for those who have lighter tasks to accomplish. Currently, Amazon is offering multiple configurations at $200 off, which is a crazy deal. Pricing starts at $900, so be sure to swing by this sale if you’re in need of a new computer.

Apple recently announced its Watch Series 5, for those who haven’t seen. However, the main thing that differentiates it from its predecessor is an always-on display. If that’s not something you’re in absolute need of, the Series 4 is still a great option, especially when it goes on sale. Amazon is giving up to $105 off select of Apple’s previous-generation Watch Series 4 models, making it a deal that can’t be missed.

If you skipped iPhone 11, then Amazon’s latest sale is for you. It offers Apple’s previous-generation iPhone XS and XS Max silicone and leather cases at great prices, with deals starting at just $24 Prime shipped. I loved the Leather Case on my iPhone XS Max when I had it, as it wears so great. Plus, if you’re a silicone fan, Apple’s official cases can’t be beaten.

