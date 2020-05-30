Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Magic Keyboards see rare discount, Home Depot tool sale, Monoprice 65-mile OTA antenna $16, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s Magic Keyboard for both Mac and iPad Pro see rare discounts, Home Depot’s latest sale includes homeowner must-haves, Monoprice’s 65-mile OTA HDTV antenna helps cut the cord for $16, and more…
It’s rare that we see the Magic Keyboard go on sale, especially the recently-released iPad Pro version. Right now, you can save at Amazon for both Mac and iPad Pro with prices starting at just $130. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for Mac comes in Space Gray and drops to $130, which is a $19 savings over its regular rate. Or, you could opt for the Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $290, which is nearly $10 off and is among the first discounts that we’ve tracked here.
Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week is here, and this time it includes a plethora of homeowner must-haves. My wife and I recently purchased a home, and we’re shopping this sale to see what all we need. You’ll find essentials like RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ starter kit at $90, a Dewalt 7-tool combo kit for $499, and even a cordless wet/dry vacuum at $179, making cleanup a breeze. This sale is quite large, so you’ll absolutely want to head over to our coverage and view everything that you can save on.
If you’re still paying for cable TV, but rarely watching it, the time is now for ditching your monthly service fee. Monoprice has a 65-mile OTA HDTV antenna on sale for just $16 right now. This antenna will pick up many local channels, which might be the only thing you’re missing if you’ve gone all-in on streaming. This antenna is quite powerful, reaching up to 65-miles away from your home to bring you as much entertainment and news as possible.
Razer Gigantus V2: Hands-on with all sizes from M to 3XL [Video]
- Sony officially set to host 1-hour long PlayStation 5 games showcase next week
- Why it’s important to downgrade unused credit cards and where to start
- G-SHOCK FROGMAN goes analog for first time with Bluetooth, solar, more
- May’s best LEGO Ideas include a medieval market, fast food corner, and more
- Report: The Last of Us II and other PS4 games are compatible with PS5, more
- iPhone XR hits Apple’s refurbished storefront for the first time
- Upgrade your backyard BBQ this summer with these tips and budget-friendly gear
- PowerA Fusion Pro Review: Customize your Xbox One controller for $80 [Video]
- New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR game set for release later this year
- Twitch Prime unveils five FREE games for June + Apex Legends loot, and more
- Raspberry Pi 4 upgraded with 8GB of RAM amid quiet refresh
- LEGO adds a 3,700-piece Technic Lamborghini to its brick-built garage
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 launches June 3, here’s what we know
- LG CordZero takes aim at Dyson with 120-minute runtime, 10-year warranty, more
- Skullcandy brings Tile tracking to four new pairs of true wireless earbuds
- Check out these amazing new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machines
- LG’s first 48-inch OLED 4K TV set for launch with Assistant, Alexa, more
- No Man’s Sky soars onto Xbox Game Pass for console and PC in June
- New SANDMARC Motion Variable Filter tweaks lighting for iPhone 11 Night mode
- Sony ZV-1 arrives as a compact affordably priced v-logging solution
- Footage of unreleased 1950’s Spielberg alien game surfaces today
- Vans and National Geographic collaborate for five new nature-inspired kicks
- Hands-on: Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headphones + Giveaway [Video]
CRAFTSMAN’s 105-piece mechanics tool set is a DIY must: $60 (Reg. $119)
- Apple’s biggest movie bundle of the year so far starts at $10, $1 rentals, more
- Home Depot takes up to 40% off Milwaukee tools, accessories, and more
- Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale offers up to 50% off t-shirts, shorts, more
- Apple $5 movie sale includes classics and recent releases up to 75% off
- Notable deals on Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro take up to $250 off
- Save $200 on Acer’s 49-inch Curved 1080p UltraWide Monitor, more from $110
- TaoTronics’ LED floor lamp is over 1,800-lumens at just $30 (Reg. $50)
- Take $100 off Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro
- How low can it go? Optoma’s 14-ounce projector is now $132.50 (Save $100)
- Foot Locker’s Summer Kickoff Sale takes 25% off orders of $50: adidas, Nike, more
- Amazon slashes up to 50% off Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags, now from $15.50
- Igloo’s BMX 52-quart cooler keeps ice for 5-days from $76 (Reg. $100)
- Viathon carbon road and mountain bike 40% closeout, starting at $1,378
- Adopt Wi-Fi 6 with $100 off this Linksys Velop Mesh System at an Amazon low
- Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Sheltered, Space Marshals, Worms3, more
- Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Wi-Fi System sees rare discount to 2020 low of $150
- Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale cuts 30-60% off sitewide: Golf polos, t-shirts, more
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro deals abound with up to $300 off previous-gen. models
- Save 50% on Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and SE cases from under $18
- Anker’s PowerWave+ Pad Qi Charger works with Apple Watch, more for $23
- An Amazon all-time low slashes $470 off Razer’s Mercury White Blade 15 laptop
