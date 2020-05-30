Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Magic Keyboards see rare discount, Home Depot tool sale, Monoprice 65-mile OTA antenna $16, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s Magic Keyboard for both Mac and iPad Pro see rare discounts, Home Depot’s latest sale includes homeowner must-haves, Monoprice’s 65-mile OTA HDTV antenna helps cut the cord for $16, and more…

It’s rare that we see the Magic Keyboard go on sale, especially the recently-released iPad Pro version. Right now, you can save at Amazon for both Mac and iPad Pro with prices starting at just $130. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for Mac comes in Space Gray and drops to $130, which is a $19 savings over its regular rate. Or, you could opt for the Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $290, which is nearly $10 off and is among the first discounts that we’ve tracked here.

Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week is here, and this time it includes a plethora of homeowner must-haves. My wife and I recently purchased a home, and we’re shopping this sale to see what all we need. You’ll find essentials like RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ starter kit at $90, a Dewalt 7-tool combo kit for $499, and even a cordless wet/dry vacuum at $179, making cleanup a breeze. This sale is quite large, so you’ll absolutely want to head over to our coverage and view everything that you can save on.

If you’re still paying for cable TV, but rarely watching it, the time is now for ditching your monthly service fee. Monoprice has a 65-mile OTA HDTV antenna on sale for just $16 right now. This antenna will pick up many local channels, which might be the only thing you’re missing if you’ve gone all-in on streaming. This antenna is quite powerful, reaching up to 65-miles away from your home to bring you as much entertainment and news as possible.

