Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air Cellular $99 off, Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular $403, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest cellular iPad Air 5 $99 off, Apple Watch Series 7 with cellular falls to new low of $403, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G now $700, and much more…

Have you been waiting for the perfect time to pick up Apple’s latest iPad Air? Well, now’s your chance. The latest Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Air is on sale from $650 right now at Amazon, which knocks $99 off its normal going rate. Plus, ditching cellular connectivity saves an additional $90, which makes the base model start at just $559. The latest iPad Air packs an edge-to-edge display measuring 10.9-inches, has USB-C support, works with the latest Apple Pencil, and even is compatible with the Magic Keyboard should you want to pick one up.

Are you still using an older Apple Watch? Well, it’s time to upgrade. The Series 7 packs a host of new features, including a noticeably larger 45mm OLED display as well as support for both ECG readings, a new fast charging mode, sleep tracking and much more. It’s currently on sale for a whopping $126 off, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $403 on Amazon during this sale.

Folding smartphones are finally becoming more mainstream, and Samsung is one of the frontrunners in the space. The Galaxy Flip 3 5G is on sale this week for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to ditch your old bar-style smartphone for a new folding device. The Flip 3 5G brings with it a retro style that reminds us of where phones came from before the bar-style smartphones of today and also delivers a number of new features, including dual touchscreen displays, a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as dual 12MP lenses. It’s on sale for $700 right now, which is $300 off its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick up this unique smartphone.

