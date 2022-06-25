Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air Cellular $99 off, Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular $403, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest cellular iPad Air 5 $99 off, Apple Watch Series 7 with cellular falls to new low of $403, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G now $700, and much more…
Have you been waiting for the perfect time to pick up Apple’s latest iPad Air? Well, now’s your chance. The latest Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Air is on sale from $650 right now at Amazon, which knocks $99 off its normal going rate. Plus, ditching cellular connectivity saves an additional $90, which makes the base model start at just $559. The latest iPad Air packs an edge-to-edge display measuring 10.9-inches, has USB-C support, works with the latest Apple Pencil, and even is compatible with the Magic Keyboard should you want to pick one up.
Are you still using an older Apple Watch? Well, it’s time to upgrade. The Series 7 packs a host of new features, including a noticeably larger 45mm OLED display as well as support for both ECG readings, a new fast charging mode, sleep tracking and much more. It’s currently on sale for a whopping $126 off, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $403 on Amazon during this sale.
Folding smartphones are finally becoming more mainstream, and Samsung is one of the frontrunners in the space. The Galaxy Flip 3 5G is on sale this week for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to ditch your old bar-style smartphone for a new folding device. The Flip 3 5G brings with it a retro style that reminds us of where phones came from before the bar-style smartphones of today and also delivers a number of new features, including dual touchscreen displays, a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as dual 12MP lenses. It’s on sale for $700 right now, which is $300 off its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick up this unique smartphone.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Tested: Satechi’s new aluminum Slim Dock is a premium USB-C companion to your M1 iMac
- Tested: Focusrite delivers compelling auto FX Vocaster podcast interface at under $200
- Moog Mavis review: Powerful entry-level semi-modular sound design kit for content creators
Pre-Orders |
RiotPWR brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to iPhone with new Lightning-equipped mobile controller
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
- FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now
- Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979
- Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now
- RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more
- New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch
- LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
New Products, Guides, more |
LG’s first 4K OLED 48-inch 120Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 is now available
- CD Projekt RED teams up with CMON to bring a Cyberpunk 2077 board game to your home
- A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the story of Amicia and Hugo on October 18
- Arcade1Up bringing iconic board games from creators of Telestrations to its Infinity Game Table
- AKAI unleashes first MPC Key 61 all-in-one production rig with multi-touch display
- Govee launches new modular Glide Hexa Pro lighting panels with 3D cube design
- New Moment Anamorphic Lens adapter takes your existing filmmaker kit to the big screen
- Nomad refreshes AirTag keychain with new signature Horween Leather Loop
- Call of Duty Warzone Season Four officially launches today with new map, LTM, more
- SteelSeries’ new Apex Pro Mini gaming keyboard features fully adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 switches
- New Amazon Photos users can score a $20 credit ahead of Prime Day, plus other promos
- Microsoft expands Game Pass to include Far Cry 5, TMNT, and launches 3-months for $1 again
- Exploding Kittens gets resurrected with brand new zombie expansion/standalone experience
- V-MODA unveils new S-80 wireless headphones that double as personal speakers
- Twelve South launches new 3-in-1 HiRise 3 MagSafe charger for iPhone 13
- New 2022 LG gram laptop lineup packs 12th Gen. Intel, Iris Xe graphics, DDR5, available now
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO’s latest double VIP points promotion offers rare savings on pre-orders, new sets, more
- LEGO’s Flower Bouquet and Bonsai Tree now on sale for under $41 each (Reg. $50)
- LEGO’s UCS Millennium Falcon sees $120 discount to 2022 low of $680, other rare deals
Top Apple Deals |
Apple Watch SE 44mm is as affordable as it gets with $100 discount down to $209 low
- Apple heads into the weekend with latest $5 iTunes movie sale
- Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini has returned to Amazon low of $570 (Save $129)
- Apple discounts 2010s summer blockbusters to $10 or less alongside latest $1 HD rental
- Apple’s official leather/silicone AirTag Loops now on sale from $21 at Amazon (Reg. $29+)
- New all-time lows take $49 off latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote at $150
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is an even better value following $100 discounts from $899
Top Google Deals |
Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 256GB sees $150 discount to new Amazon low of $700
- Best price in months brings official Google Pixel 6 Cases down to $25.50 at Amazon
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus runs Android 11 with a detachable keyboard at $250 (Save $100)
Top Deals |
Jeff Bezos is giving you a free $10 credit when buying $50 in Amazon gift cards
- mophie’s 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand includes snap ring adapter at low of $35
- Anker’s Nano II 30W GaN II Charger drops to $24 (Save 20%) in latest Amazon sale, more from $13
- Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling styles from $15
- New Balance’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off with top selling running shoes, more
- Satechi Summer Sale takes up to 75% off aluminum USB-C hubs, chargers, more from $10
- RAVPower’s 10000mAh portable battery with 18W USB-C/11W USB-A outputs falls to $14
