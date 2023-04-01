Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros from $1,000, Google Pixel 6 Pro $470, much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros from $1,000, Google Pixel 6 Pro hits $470, Apple’s M2 MacBook Air falls to $1,000 all-time low, and much more…

If you’ve been holding off on picking up a newer iPad, well, now could be the perfect time. While having been replaced by the M2 model late last year, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro still has a lot to like about it, especially at the current sale that we tracked down this week. With pricing starting at $1,000, you’ll find that some models are on sale at up to $800 off depending on what model you opt for. Being the 12.9-inch model, you’ll find Liquid Retina XDR display here with 1,600 nits of peak brightness as well as 120Hz ProMotion support. Of course, you’ll find Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and more here, rounding out the package.

Are you still using an older smartphone? Well, it’s time to pick up Google’s previous-generation Pixel 6 Pro. Sure, it’s not the brand-new Pixel 7 Pro, but the Pixel 6 Pro has plenty of features to love, especially for $470. Down from a normal going rate of $899, this smartphone packs the Tensor chipset and comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. With 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 6 Pro packs all-day battery life, a 50MP triple camera array, and more. Plus, it’s fully unlocked to work with all major smartphone carriers in the US.

Do you need a new laptop to work on-the-go this spring? Well, it’s time to consider moving to an Apple Silicon-powered computer. As the latest in Apple’s MacBook Air stable, the M2 model is currently back at its all-time low for only the second time. Delivering $199 in savings, this MacBook Air ushers in the return of MagSafe to the lineup on top of a refreshed 13-inch Liquid Retina Display and all-day battery life, all for $1,000 in the latest sale.

Insta360 Flow review: My new favorite iPhone gimbal [Video]

Framework’s Laptop 16 has user-upgradable GPU and lets you remove the numpad

LEGO reveals new Houses of the World 2 and Flowerpot gift with purchases for April

iPad mini 6 delivers Apple’s most compact iPadOS experience at second-best price of $400

Google’s latest Nest Wifi Pro 6E routers see cert. refurb discounts from $135 (Orig. $200+)

Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra 512GB handsets discounted from $800 (Amazon lows)

Satechi launches 20% off spring sale on nearly all of its popular Apple accessories at 2023 lows

