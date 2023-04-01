Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros from $1,000, Google Pixel 6 Pro $470, much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros from $1,000, Google Pixel 6 Pro hits $470, Apple’s M2 MacBook Air falls to $1,000 all-time low, and much more…
If you’ve been holding off on picking up a newer iPad, well, now could be the perfect time. While having been replaced by the M2 model late last year, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro still has a lot to like about it, especially at the current sale that we tracked down this week. With pricing starting at $1,000, you’ll find that some models are on sale at up to $800 off depending on what model you opt for. Being the 12.9-inch model, you’ll find Liquid Retina XDR display here with 1,600 nits of peak brightness as well as 120Hz ProMotion support. Of course, you’ll find Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and more here, rounding out the package.
Are you still using an older smartphone? Well, it’s time to pick up Google’s previous-generation Pixel 6 Pro. Sure, it’s not the brand-new Pixel 7 Pro, but the Pixel 6 Pro has plenty of features to love, especially for $470. Down from a normal going rate of $899, this smartphone packs the Tensor chipset and comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. With 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 6 Pro packs all-day battery life, a 50MP triple camera array, and more. Plus, it’s fully unlocked to work with all major smartphone carriers in the US.
Do you need a new laptop to work on-the-go this spring? Well, it’s time to consider moving to an Apple Silicon-powered computer. As the latest in Apple’s MacBook Air stable, the M2 model is currently back at its all-time low for only the second time. Delivering $199 in savings, this MacBook Air ushers in the return of MagSafe to the lineup on top of a refreshed 13-inch Liquid Retina Display and all-day battery life, all for $1,000 in the latest sale.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
Insta360 Flow review: My new favorite iPhone gimbal [Video]
- Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]
- Tested: Harber London’s luxury leather MacBook/iPad backpack should cost twice as much
- Voxelab Aquila D1 3D printer review: Just the upgrades I was waiting for
- Review: Bowers & Wilkins’ new Pi7 S2 earbuds deliver my favorite hi-fi listening experience yet
Pre-Orders
Sony intros new ZV-E1full-frame mirrorless camera with 4K120, 10-bit 4:2:2, and AI features
- Amazon announces three more Fire TV Omni QLED sizes and new 2-series models from $200
- SwitchBot’s Hub 2.0 supports Matter and HomeKit, now available for pre-order
- Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-to-toe’ HD+ video, more
- New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery
- Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
New Products, Guides, more
Framework’s Laptop 16 has user-upgradable GPU and lets you remove the numpad
- Hot Wheels: Rift Rally delivers a mixed-reality racing experience for iOS/PlayStation gamers
- Celebrate World Backup Day with our top NAS recommendations, tips, and tricks
- The Long Dark gets its first paid expansion with Tales from the Far Territory on Xbox
- Bellroy’s new adventure belt bags take you from the music festival to the mountains and back
- Pokémon’s new Scarlet and Violet expansion officially arrives today with launch day discounts
- Leica and Disney celebrating ‘100 Years of Wonder’ with limited-edition Q2 digital camera
- Microsoft unveils new Diablo IV Xbox bundle loaded with in-game bonuses and more
- Lenovo’s refreshed Yoga laptop lineup packs in 13th Gen Intel/Ryzen 7000 series processors
- BLUETTI’s new AC60 and B80; Weather-Ready Power in Sand and Rain
- Pantheone combines fine art and tech in new must-see sculptural wireless Obsidian speaker
- Pricing, where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console
- This new 360-degree full-view dash camera has built-in driver safety functions, more
- Official Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase starts now!!
- Govee’s first HDMI sync box is gaming-focused with AI, plus Matter RGBIC LED rope light coming
- Nintendo officially announces new Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Direct showcase!
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGO reveals new Houses of the World 2 and Flowerpot gift with purchases for April
- LEGO April 2023 sets: Indiana Jones, Guardians of the Galaxy, Disney 100th anniversary, more
- LEGO officially reveals new Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple set from ‘Young Jedi Adventures’ series
- LEGO’s 3,800-piece Technic Ferrari Daytona speeds into your collection at $360 ($90 off)
- LEGO’s new UCS Hulkbuster sees rare $100 discount to second-best price at $450, more
Top Apple Deals
iPad mini 6 delivers Apple’s most compact iPadOS experience at second-best price of $400
- Apple’s official MagSafe charger hits best price of the year at $31 (Reg. $39)
- Apple’s Studio Display with Nano-Textured glass hits new Amazon low at $399 off
- Apple’s new M2 Pro Mac mini returns to all-time low for only second time at $49 off
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad hits $229 all-time low, Smart Folios at $63
- Rare discounts land on official Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands at $53 (Reg. $99)
- Apple’s latest 16- and 14-inch inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros now up to $275 off from $1,899
Top Google Deals
Google’s latest Nest Wifi Pro 6E routers see cert. refurb discounts from $135 (Orig. $200+)
- Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra 512GB handsets discounted from $800 (Amazon lows)
Top Deals
Satechi launches 20% off spring sale on nearly all of its popular Apple accessories at 2023 lows
- This galvanized metal raised garden bed makes growing your own veggies easy at $36
- Anker discounts GaN USB-C chargers, portable projectors, much more from $11 in spring sale
- Nike takes extra 20% off select styles for spring: Dri-FIT, Air Max, Air Force, more from $11
- Spigen’s textured tri-fold MagSafe wallet transforms into a kickstand at $29 (Reg. $40)
