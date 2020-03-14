Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Mini 5 at Amazon low, Google Pixel 4/XL $250 off, HomeKit thermostat $87, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 5 returns to Amazon low at $350, Google Pixel 4 drops by $250 at Amazon, HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat for $87, and more…

Apple’s iPad mini 5 is a fantastic tablet for those who want something a bit smaller in their bag. It offers Apple’s A12 processor with Apple Pencil support, making it a compelling option that’s both powerful and functional. Amazon currently has it down at its all-time low price there of $350, which is a steal for this pocket-sized tablet. You’ll score 64GB of storage and Touch ID with your purchase. Plus, there are even some higher-end models on sale as well, so be sure to give our coverage a look for more details.

If you’re more of a Google fan, then check out this sale on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Both phones are down $250 from their regular going rate, which is a match for the lowest that we’ve seen them offered for at Amazon. Both the 64GB and 128GB variants of the standard and XL phone are on sale here, meaning that you have your pick of the handset to choose from. With fantastic astrophotography prowess, a beautiful display, and guaranteed updates for at least 2-years, the Pixel is an awesome choice if you’re looking for the best Android has to offer.

While adding HomeKit to your heating and cooling used to cost a fortune, it’s now something that can run you less than a nice dinner. That’s right, for $87, you can add HomeKit and Siri voice control to your smart home thanks to Honeywell’s budget-focused Lyric T5 smart thermostat. This budget-friendly smart thermostat doesn’t stop at HomeKit control, however. It also works with Alexa for voice commands, making it a well-rounded addition to any smart home.

New Products, Guides, more |

ElevationShelf Review: ElevationLab streamlines your desk setup [Video]

Top Deals |

This USB-C hub has SD/microSD, USB-A, and Thunderbolt 3 for just $10 on Amazon

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!