Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Mini 5 at Amazon low, Google Pixel 4/XL $250 off, HomeKit thermostat $87, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 5 returns to Amazon low at $350, Google Pixel 4 drops by $250 at Amazon, HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat for $87, and more…
Apple’s iPad mini 5 is a fantastic tablet for those who want something a bit smaller in their bag. It offers Apple’s A12 processor with Apple Pencil support, making it a compelling option that’s both powerful and functional. Amazon currently has it down at its all-time low price there of $350, which is a steal for this pocket-sized tablet. You’ll score 64GB of storage and Touch ID with your purchase. Plus, there are even some higher-end models on sale as well, so be sure to give our coverage a look for more details.
If you’re more of a Google fan, then check out this sale on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Both phones are down $250 from their regular going rate, which is a match for the lowest that we’ve seen them offered for at Amazon. Both the 64GB and 128GB variants of the standard and XL phone are on sale here, meaning that you have your pick of the handset to choose from. With fantastic astrophotography prowess, a beautiful display, and guaranteed updates for at least 2-years, the Pixel is an awesome choice if you’re looking for the best Android has to offer.
While adding HomeKit to your heating and cooling used to cost a fortune, it’s now something that can run you less than a nice dinner. That’s right, for $87, you can add HomeKit and Siri voice control to your smart home thanks to Honeywell’s budget-focused Lyric T5 smart thermostat. This budget-friendly smart thermostat doesn’t stop at HomeKit control, however. It also works with Alexa for voice commands, making it a well-rounded addition to any smart home.
New Products, Guides, more |
ElevationShelf Review: ElevationLab streamlines your desk setup [Video]
- Dreams game developers unveil beta evaluation to let players sell creations
- Hitch Hotel offers a lightweight camping solution for most American cars
- Topo Designs has new spring arrivals including hiking backpacks, jackets, more
- Target RedCard Credit vs Debit: What you need to know and how to sign up
- Sennheiser’s new Momentum 2 earbuds pair ANC with a true wireless design
- Supernatural shooter Control gets full-on expansion pack later this month
- Shadow lets you game on Mac, Android, and more…for $12 per month
- New Tag Heuer Connected luxury Wear OS smartwatch has Apple Health sync, more
- Montblanc intros new wireless headphones with Google Assistant and USB-C
- Columbia’s new Disney Collection has spring outerwear for the whole family
- Classic Blade Runner game gets remastered for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC
- LEGO officially unveils Super Mario set with new interactive minifigure, more
- Nyko Sound Pad Review: Add a soundboard to your Xbox One or PS4 [Video]
- Trailer drops and pre-orders open for Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Sony and Nike team up on new MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers + free DLC
- This year’s LG OLED TVs set to be released soon with 8K panels, more
- Amazon takes wraps off new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and more, pre-order now
- E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be launching on Steam this summer
- New Leviton 4-Button Controller delivers four ways to command your smart home
- Dyson launches new Corrale straightener that aims to damage your hair less
- NFL and 2K Sports announce renewed partnership with first title coming in 2021
- LEGO Super Mario kits on the way thanks upcoming Nintendo collaboration
- SEGA’s classic Panzer Dragoon trilogy is getting a VR remake
- Kingston launches its first UHS-II SD cards + new USB reader for 8K video
- Optoma UHD50X debuts as “world’s first 240Hz” + 4K-ready projector, more
- Get ready for spring cleaning with new items from $3 at the Container Store
- Call of Duty Warzone battle royale game confirmed, launches tomorrow for FREE
- LEGO celebrates Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary with Boba Fett helmet set
- eBay’s Best Ever Spring Sale arrives with 14-days of rotating deals
Top Deals |
This USB-C hub has SD/microSD, USB-A, and Thunderbolt 3 for just $10 on Amazon
- Ryobi Spring Cleaning sale discounts outdoor tools and more
- Fresh drops on Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS/Max cases start at $24
- Apple’s $5 weekend 4K movie sale is live with action titles, drama, more
- Apple’s i7 512GB Mac mini is $150 off, delivering one of its best prices yet
- New releases highlight latest Apple movie sale from $8, more starting at $1
- Anker HomeKit accessories, power essentials, more from $11 on sale
- Get an Apple Watch Sport Band from $6 or three starting at $16
- Take $400 off Apple’s entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro, 512GB model down $700
- Take nearly $249 off MacBook Air, delivering some of the best prices yet
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Daylight Savings Sale
- Get two Sonos Play:1 Speakers for $200 shipped, a new all-time low
- Carhartt’s Full Swing Chore Jacket is on sale for $50 shipped (Reg. $100)
- HORI Split Pad Pro supersizes your Nintendo Switch’s controller: $34 (Reg. $50)
- iPhone 6 with pre-paid service is a great budget option at $45
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds drop to Amazon low at $70 ($20+ off), more
- Joe’s New Balance offers hundreds of styles of sneakers and running shoes under $40
- Apple’s redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off
- ASUS Chromebook Flip touts a metal build, USB-C, and more at $379 (Save $150)
- Save $200 on Kenwood’s wireless 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver
- Amazon has Optoma + ViewSonic 4K, 1080p, and pocket projectors priced from $170
- Add a 4K, curved QHD, or 1080p monitor to your desk from $170
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!