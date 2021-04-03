Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, M1 MacBook Air $49 off, Xbox Spring Sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, save $49 on M1 Macbook Air, Xbox Spring Sale is in full swing, and much more…

This week we saw a fairly rare discount to Apple’s latest Watch Series 6 Nike+ models starting now at just $349. That’s a $50 drop from its normal going rate, delivering in the ability to check your blood oxygen, read an ECG, or see heart rate at a moment’s notice. Plus, it has the usual slew of features including an always-on display, notifications, Hey Siri, and more.

On the hunt for a new computer? Well, it’s hard to beat the value of Apple’s new M1 processor. Having recently experienced it myself, I can vouch for how powerful it is and the stellar battery life you’ll enjoy. Right now, you can save on the MacBook Air, which is currently $49 off. That brings the price down to $950, which is a great value for what you’re getting since it comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and dual USB-C ports.

Switching gears, if you’re an Xbox gamer, then the all-new Spring Sale is perfect for you. You’ll find over 750 games on sale here with up to 75% in savings to be had. There are plenty of discounts to enjoy during the Xbox Spring Sale, including Doom Eternal, Call of Duty, Red Dead Redemption 2, Watch Dogs Legion, and many others. So, be sure to shop the sale before it’s gone for good if you’re wanting to pick up a few new games.

