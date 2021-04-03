Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, M1 MacBook Air $49 off, Xbox Spring Sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, save $49 on M1 Macbook Air, Xbox Spring Sale is in full swing, and much more…
This week we saw a fairly rare discount to Apple’s latest Watch Series 6 Nike+ models starting now at just $349. That’s a $50 drop from its normal going rate, delivering in the ability to check your blood oxygen, read an ECG, or see heart rate at a moment’s notice. Plus, it has the usual slew of features including an always-on display, notifications, Hey Siri, and more.
On the hunt for a new computer? Well, it’s hard to beat the value of Apple’s new M1 processor. Having recently experienced it myself, I can vouch for how powerful it is and the stellar battery life you’ll enjoy. Right now, you can save on the MacBook Air, which is currently $49 off. That brings the price down to $950, which is a great value for what you’re getting since it comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and dual USB-C ports.
Switching gears, if you’re an Xbox gamer, then the all-new Spring Sale is perfect for you. You’ll find over 750 games on sale here with up to 75% in savings to be had. There are plenty of discounts to enjoy during the Xbox Spring Sale, including Doom Eternal, Call of Duty, Red Dead Redemption 2, Watch Dogs Legion, and many others. So, be sure to shop the sale before it’s gone for good if you’re wanting to pick up a few new games.
New Products, Guides, more
Lenovo Yoga 9i Review: 2-in-1 flexible design and performance [Video]
- Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]
- ROCCAT’s all-new Vulcan Pro keyboard features optical-tactile switches for a unique experience
- Anker launches 2-in-1 SD Card Reader with Type-C and USB-A ports
- adidas gets you ready for golf season with fashionable apparel, supportive shoes, more
- LEGO expands its brick-built NASA collection with upcoming Ulysses Space Probe set
- New Justice League Zack Snyder Cut Funko POP! figures now up for pre-order from $11
- Popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller gets all-new Gray Edition that works with Switch, PC, more
- April 2021 Reading List: Best new books to pick up for spring
- LEGO’s upcoming 565-piece Venom set launches alongside five new superhero builds
- New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more
- No Man’s Sky Expeditions update includes all-new multiplayer game mode, challenges, more
- New Anker Soundcore speakers surface with USB-C, RGB, 15+ hour battery life, more
- Participate in World Backup Day by getting started with everyday backups, more
- Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more
- Lorex 2K Video Doorbell Review: Feature-packed with no monthly fees [Video]
- CORSAIR’S new K55 RGB PRO/XT gaming keyboards offer six macros + more from $50
- Anker launches first collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, now available from $19
- All-new Skullcandy Dime Earbuds debut with $25 price, key fob-sized case, more
- Cole Haan’s new performance golf shoes, bags, and apparel will have you ready to tee off
- New Twelve South MagicBridge houses your extended Magic Keyboard and Trackpad
- TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 router lets you stream 8K video, enjoy Gigabit wireless speeds, more
- Latest LG 4K Monitor packs 96-watt USB-C passthrough charging, HDR400, FreeSync, more
- Nordstrom’s Easter Shop has everything you need to fill your children’s baskets
- OtterBox introduces new collection of iPad cases, stands, and cables designed for kids
- NutriBullet unveils new handheld Immersion Blender with 8-inch blending arm, available now
Top Deals
Anker’s end of week sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9
- Nike from just $30 during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale: Running shoes, joggers, more
- Amazon World Backup Day HD and SSD sale from $42.50: SanDisk all-time lows, more
- Plow & Hearth’s 8-Ft. Roll-Out Garden Pathway strikes new low at under $45 (Save 30%)
- Nike ends the week with 40% off clearance sale on rarely discounted styles
- Load up on Amazon’s K-cup pods while 100-packs are starting from $22 (Up to 25% off)
- Apple Watch Woven Sport Bands in various styles fall to new 2021 lows at $18 (Reg. $49)
- The North Face gear up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, pullovers, shorts, more from $12
- Anker’s latest sale includes Soundcore Pro ANC earbuds at $100 (Save 23%), more from $11
- Apple’s latest $5 movie sale discounts 4K flicks, more from $1
- Nomad’s Base Station Pro sees 50% discount to new low of $100 with our exclusive code
- Dell’s battlestation-worthy 360Hz and 38-inch UltraWide monitors now up to $475 off, more
- LEGO’s Art mosaics fall to new all-time lows at $96: Iron Man, The Beatles, more (Save 20%)
- Brand-new Optoma 4K 240Hz gaming projector drops to all-time low following $200 discount
- Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger sees very first discount to $120 (Save 20%)
- The North Face new spring markdowns take up to 60% off shorts, jackets, vests, more
- Nintendo launches spring game sales from $4: DOOM Eternal, Skyrim, Spyro, Wolfenstein, more
- Save $20 on Logitech’s popular MX Keys Keyboard, Master 3 Mouse, more from $50
- Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard falls to new low of $249 (Save $100), more from $199
- Dell’s 8-core i7 + RTX 2060 Super XPS Desktop falls to $990 shipped (Save $670)
- Chefman’s extra-large air fryer does the work of seven tools in your kitchen at a low of $99
- Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro/Max leather cases go on sale: Folio $58, more from $20
