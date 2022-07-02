Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July Sale, M1 Pro 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros $200 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s annual 4th of July sale now live, latest M1 Pro 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro $200 off, 10.2-inch iPad from $309, and much more…
As America closes in on celebrating Independence Day on Monday, Best Buy is coming in with its annual 4th of July sale. There, you’ll find a wide variety of discounts across quite a few product categories. Some notable mentions are Apple’s iPad Air 4, HomePod mini bundles, Nest Hub 2nd Generation, GoPro HERO10, and much more. These sales only go through Monday so be sure to check out the sale for all the other ways you can save on technology this weekend.
Are you still using an Intel-based MacBook Pro? It’s time to make the switch to Apple Silicon, as you’ll find quite a few notable upgrades in making the transition. As someone who recently ditched a maxed out i9 16-inch MacBook Pro for a M1 Max 14-inch, I can attest to how much better battery life and processing power is. This week, we found M1 Pro variants of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale at $200 off, which is quite notable. The M1 Pro provides plenty of power for editing photos or videos on-the-go, and there’s more than enough battery life here to last all day on a single charge in most scenarios.
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to pick up Apple’s latest 10.2-inch entry-level iPad, then this week is a great time to do so. With up to $50 in savings to be had, there are multiple models on sale right now. For starters, the base 64GB version is $309 right now, though the best discount is on the 256GB model at $429, which saves a full $50 from its normal going rate. Coming in with a 10.2-inch Retina display, an 8MP rear and 12MP front camera, and even Apple Pencil support, this iPad is a great way to get into Apple’s ecosystem without breaking the budget.
Choosing my first sim racing rig: Logitech G923 vs. Thrustmaster T300RS GT [Video]
- Tested: Bosch laser measures use Bluetooth for a precise connected measuring experience
- NZXT Signal capture cards review: HD60 and 4K30 give solid performance for the price [Video]
- Tested: Twelve South HiRise 3 delivers one of my favorite MagSafe charging stations yet
- Sony Inzone H9 and H3 review: Brand new PC and PS5 gaming headsets [Video]
NuraTrue Pro earbuds hope to change the headphone game with future aptX Lossless support
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
- FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now
- Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979
- Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now
- RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more
- New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch
- LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
PowerA takes on Razer Kishi with new MOGA XP7-X mobile controller for Xbox cloud gaming
- NERF partners with Bungie to bring Destiny’s Gjallarhorn blaster into your foam arsenal
- Bellroy packs your MacBook and EDC into its new waterproof animal-friendly Tech Briefcase
- F1 2022 launches today with VR mode on PC for the ‘most immersive on-track experience’
- You can own a G.I. Joe Cobra H.I.S.S. vehicle thanks to Hasbro’s latest crowdfunded HasLab Project
- Atari set to bring 90-game collection to current gen. hardware alongside 6 brand new retro titles
- Nikon’s new Z 30 mirrorless camera is made for vlogging with flip-out screen and 4K30 capture
- CASETiFY expands iPhone case collection with upcoming Stranger Things collaboration
- ELEGOO’s new Neptune 3 FDM 3D Printer with RSG leveling now available for pre-order
- Insta360’s latest One RS action camera packs dual 1-inch sensors and 6K30 recording
- Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, more
- Twelve South refreshes leather BookBook cases for 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros
- Caudabe unveils new 20W Conductor USB-C PD charger at a fraction of the size of Apple’s
- JSAUX launches one of the first USB-C Steam Deck docks with 4K60 HDMI, Ethernet, more
June’s best LEGO Ideas include a brick-built Gundam, detailed Italian Riviera, and more
- LEGO cuts the ribbon on 680-piece mini Disney Haunted Mansion set with exclusive minifig
- LEGO 2022 sets see first discounts: Mandalorian Helmet $51, Dark Trooper Attack $25, more
- LEGO’s 730-piece Boba Fett Throne Room includes seven minifigs at low of $85 (Reg. $100)
- LEGO protects minifigure trademark by enforcing new policy for third-party brands
- Check out all 12 of LEGO’s upcoming Series 23 Collectible minifigures launching this fall
Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees $299 off clearance sale to all-time low of $1,000
- Apple celebrates Independence Day weekend with $5 iTunes movie sale
- Save $120 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 alongside aluminum styles from $329
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case hits $39 at Amazon (Save 20%)
- Save on Apple’s official MagSafe charger for only the second time this year a $36.50
- Apple launches $10 MCU summer movie sale alongside $1 HD rental and more
- Outfit your Apple Watch with an official leather Link band from $85 (Reg. $99)
OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB just launched in US with free OnePlus Buds Pro from $919 ($1,119 value)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ now up to $176 off with new all-time lows from $766
- Google Pixel 6 Pro falls to new all-time low of $599 at Amazon (Save $300)
- Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 sees Black Friday-worthy discount to $800 (Save $200)
- Motorola’s latest Moto G 2022 smartphones on sale at Amazon: Edge+ $100 off, more from $200
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 now starts at $587 on Amazon (Reg. $700), plus Galaxy Tab A8 $200
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is finally more affordable with $550 discount to low of $1,250
Sonos launches July 4th refurbished sale with new lows: Arc Soundbar $539, more from $119
- Amazon clears out 2021 LG C1 4K Smart OLED TVs starting at $797 (Up to $500 off)
- Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Flash Sale offers up to 55% off best-selling shoes from $45
- Dick’s Sporting Goods July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, North Face, more
- Save up to 30% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $17
- Add Gerber’s Mini Keychain Knife with lifetime warranty to your EDC at $17 (Matching 2022 low)
- Amazon’s all-new eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems see early Prime Day discounts from $90
