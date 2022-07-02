Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July Sale, M1 Pro 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros $200 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s annual 4th of July sale now live, latest M1 Pro 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro $200 off, 10.2-inch iPad from $309, and much more…

As America closes in on celebrating Independence Day on Monday, Best Buy is coming in with its annual 4th of July sale. There, you’ll find a wide variety of discounts across quite a few product categories. Some notable mentions are Apple’s iPad Air 4, HomePod mini bundles, Nest Hub 2nd Generation, GoPro HERO10, and much more. These sales only go through Monday so be sure to check out the sale for all the other ways you can save on technology this weekend.

Are you still using an Intel-based MacBook Pro? It’s time to make the switch to Apple Silicon, as you’ll find quite a few notable upgrades in making the transition. As someone who recently ditched a maxed out i9 16-inch MacBook Pro for a M1 Max 14-inch, I can attest to how much better battery life and processing power is. This week, we found M1 Pro variants of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale at $200 off, which is quite notable. The M1 Pro provides plenty of power for editing photos or videos on-the-go, and there’s more than enough battery life here to last all day on a single charge in most scenarios.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to pick up Apple’s latest 10.2-inch entry-level iPad, then this week is a great time to do so. With up to $50 in savings to be had, there are multiple models on sale right now. For starters, the base 64GB version is $309 right now, though the best discount is on the 256GB model at $429, which saves a full $50 from its normal going rate. Coming in with a 10.2-inch Retina display, an 8MP rear and 12MP front camera, and even Apple Pencil support, this iPad is a great way to get into Apple’s ecosystem without breaking the budget.

Choosing my first sim racing rig: Logitech G923 vs. Thrustmaster T300RS GT [Video]

NuraTrue Pro earbuds hope to change the headphone game with future aptX Lossless support

PowerA takes on Razer Kishi with new MOGA XP7-X mobile controller for Xbox cloud gaming

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees $299 off clearance sale to all-time low of $1,000

OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB just launched in US with free OnePlus Buds Pro from $919 ($1,119 value)

Sonos launches July 4th refurbished sale with new lows: Arc Soundbar $539, more from $119

