Best of 9to5Toys: Prev-gen Apple TV 4K $100, Refurb. M1 iMac from $1,050, much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Previous-generation Apple TV 4K $100, refurbished M1 iMac from $1,050, MagSafe Battery Pack $74, and much more…
This week, Apple launched a brand-new Apple TV 4K with a refreshed USB-C Siri remote and updated internals. Well, to clear out old inventory, Amazon dropped the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K to just $100. Delivering the updated Siri remote design, just with Lightning and not USB-C, you’ll also find HDMI 2.1 support for 4K60 Dolby Vision playback on compatible TVs. Of course, this Apple TV 4K will still function as a HomeKit hub and also works with both Apple Arcade for gaming and Thread for smart home connectivity.
Ready to upgrade your desk with a new iMac? Apple’s latest M1 iMac is currently on sale from $1,050 in refurbished condition at Woot. Packing a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and the M1 processor, you’ll find that this all-in-one desktop is perfect for upgrading your desk with a more powerful, yet both slimmer and sleeker computer. This iMac even supports Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 with up to 40Gb/s transfer rates so you can plug up external monitors, storage, and more.
Does your iPhone die before the day ends? Well, slap the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack on the back and let it charge throughout the day automatically as needed. On sale for $74 right now, it normally goes for $99 and you’ll find that it delivers 7.5W of wireless charging while in battery mode and 15W when plugged in. Plus, the battery works intelligently with your iPhone and only charges when needed so as to not overcharge the battery.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
Review: Intel’s new 13th Generation CPUs deliver notable performance for gaming at any level
- Review: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action
- Tested: Peak Design’s Everyday case wraps your iPhone 14 in charcoal and sage MagSafe canvas
- Tested: Incipio’s 100% biodegradable iPhone 14 case plants a tree on your behalf
- Tested: Tile’s new $16 custom-encoded Lost and Found Labels might help recover misplaced gear
Pre-Orders
New Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick lets you take to the skies on PC and Xbox
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more
Walmart’s Deals for Days sale returns this November with weeks of Black Friday savings
- AKAI updates ‘the world’s most popular controller keyboard’ with new MPK Mini Plus
- SwitchBot’s new Blind Tilt retrofit device brings smart solar-powered control to your windows
- Mario Party games scheduled to hit Switch Online early next month ahead of the holidays
- GE CYNC smart lighting expanding with new Dynamic Effects lineup; light strips available now
- Philips enters the UltraWide QD-OLED monitor game with new Evnia lineup
- Speck unveils new iPad Pro and 10.9-inch folio cases with magnetic camera protection
- Pad & Quill’s new handmade leather iPad Pro cases house your Magic keyboard at 15% off
- First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more
- 8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
- Where to buy the best tailgate apparel this football season with deals from $5
- New World gives players a chance at a new beginning with ‘Fresh Start Worlds’
- Microsoft finally brings Elite Series 2 Controllers to Xbox Design Lab with billions of color options from $150
- Sony officially unveils DualSense Edge release date, pricing, and more, pre-orders hit next week
- Minecraft 1.20 coming in 2023, beta ‘in the next few days’ with new mobs, more
- Spigen’s new AirPods Pro 2 case with lanyard cutout delivers built-in MagSafe charging at $25
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGO officially reveals new 4,000-piece UCS-style Hulkbuster launching next month for $550
Top Apple Deals
Snap Apple’s original Leather MagSafe Wallet on your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 down at $28.50
- Bring Apple’s latest Magic Trackpad 2 to your macOS desktop for $85 (Reg. $129)
- Save $100 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 with Milanese Loop at all-time low of $699
- Apple’s latest AirPods 3 see first discount in over a month at $150 (Save $29)
- Save $200 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air as a return to the 2022 low hits $799
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is an even better value with $60 discount down to $269
- Massive up to 69% price drops hit Apple’s official AirTag Loop and Leather Key Ring from $9
- Outfit your Apple Watch Series 8 with an affordable leather band at $8.50 (Save 35%)
- All-time lows return on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 starting at $519 (Save $80)
- Save $200 on nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro config with second-best prices from $999
Top Google Deals
Google Pixel 7/Pro see pre-paid promos with $200 GC and Pixel Buds from $599 ($299 off)
- All-time low on Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes Samsung’s latest foldable more affordable at $851 ($209 off)
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ Tablet with included S Pen falls 32% at return to $610 low
- Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO Plus 128GB microSD drops back to Amazon all-time low at $17
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return to second-best price of the year with $80 discount to $120
- Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet falls $100 to low of $250 (Save 29%)
- Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet starts at $500 with new all-time low (Save $200+)
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G is now even more affordable with $50 discount down to $190
Top Deals
Transform iPad into a media center with HYPER’s magnetic 6-in-1 USB-C hub down at $80
- This 5-in-1 USB-C hub has 100W charging passthrough and 4K30 HDMI for $10 (50% off)
- Eddie Bauer takes up to $50 off your purchase + extra 40% off all clearance from $5
- Macy’s Lowest Prices Event takes 40-60% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Columbia, more
- adidas Fall Flash Sale takes up to 65% off sitewide + 30% off full-price styles
