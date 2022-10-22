Best of 9to5Toys: Prev-gen Apple TV 4K $100, Refurb. M1 iMac from $1,050, much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Previous-generation Apple TV 4K $100, refurbished M1 iMac from $1,050, MagSafe Battery Pack $74, and much more…

This week, Apple launched a brand-new Apple TV 4K with a refreshed USB-C Siri remote and updated internals. Well, to clear out old inventory, Amazon dropped the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K to just $100. Delivering the updated Siri remote design, just with Lightning and not USB-C, you’ll also find HDMI 2.1 support for 4K60 Dolby Vision playback on compatible TVs. Of course, this Apple TV 4K will still function as a HomeKit hub and also works with both Apple Arcade for gaming and Thread for smart home connectivity.

Ready to upgrade your desk with a new iMac? Apple’s latest M1 iMac is currently on sale from $1,050 in refurbished condition at Woot. Packing a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and the M1 processor, you’ll find that this all-in-one desktop is perfect for upgrading your desk with a more powerful, yet both slimmer and sleeker computer. This iMac even supports Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 with up to 40Gb/s transfer rates so you can plug up external monitors, storage, and more.

Does your iPhone die before the day ends? Well, slap the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack on the back and let it charge throughout the day automatically as needed. On sale for $74 right now, it normally goes for $99 and you’ll find that it delivers 7.5W of wireless charging while in battery mode and 15W when plugged in. Plus, the battery works intelligently with your iPhone and only charges when needed so as to not overcharge the battery.

