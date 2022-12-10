Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air at all-time low of $1,049, original AirPods Pro $160, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air hits all-time low of $1,049, original AirPods Pro $160, AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router sees rare discount, and much more…

Have you been holding off on buying a new laptop? Well, the wait is over. Right now you can score Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air on sale for an all-time low price of $1,049. Coming with 256GB of storage and a refreshed design, you’ll find the M2 MacBook Air is perfect for your on-the-go workflow. It packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, MagSafe charging, and the screen even reaches 500 nits. Plus, it’s perfect for content creation with P3 wide color support. All-in-all, Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air is designed to be perfect for those who need a lightweight powerhouse for on-the-go workflows.

Do you need a new set of headphones? Look no further than Apple’s original AirPods Pro. While they might not be the latest generation, you’ll find the original AirPods Pro still packs plenty of value. With both active noise cancellation and transparency modes available. there’s also the H1 chip which enables Hey Siri alongside fast pairing and iCloud syncing. Right now you can pick up these must-have earbuds for $160, while they originally sold for $249. This comes within $1 of the Black Friday pricing that we saw as well, making today’s discount especially notable.

Is the wireless coverage inside your home lacking? AmpliFi’s Alien Wi-Fi 6 router aims to change that. This space-age designed router is sure to turn heads when sitting out this holiday season. There’s a built-in touchscreen, smart functionality, and a ton of features. It’s rare to see any discount on the Alien, let alone a $99 price drop to $280 like we’re tracking right now. So, if you’re looking to replace your aging Wi-Fi router, then this would be a solid choice all around.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Gift Guides |

Pre-Orders |

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards

New Products, Guides, more |

Satechi’s new Dual Wireless Stand power bank refuels iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at once

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars: Day 10

Here’s our first look at two new LEGO 2023 Star Wars sets: 501st Battle Pack and Slave 1 microfighter

Top Apple Deals |

Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees first refurbished discount to new lows from $300 (Orig. $429)

Top Google Deals |

Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Console Black Friday pricing returns at $300 ($50 off)

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!