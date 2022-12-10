Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air at all-time low of $1,049, original AirPods Pro $160, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air hits all-time low of $1,049, original AirPods Pro $160, AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router sees rare discount, and much more…
Have you been holding off on buying a new laptop? Well, the wait is over. Right now you can score Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air on sale for an all-time low price of $1,049. Coming with 256GB of storage and a refreshed design, you’ll find the M2 MacBook Air is perfect for your on-the-go workflow. It packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, MagSafe charging, and the screen even reaches 500 nits. Plus, it’s perfect for content creation with P3 wide color support. All-in-all, Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air is designed to be perfect for those who need a lightweight powerhouse for on-the-go workflows.
Do you need a new set of headphones? Look no further than Apple’s original AirPods Pro. While they might not be the latest generation, you’ll find the original AirPods Pro still packs plenty of value. With both active noise cancellation and transparency modes available. there’s also the H1 chip which enables Hey Siri alongside fast pairing and iCloud syncing. Right now you can pick up these must-have earbuds for $160, while they originally sold for $249. This comes within $1 of the Black Friday pricing that we saw as well, making today’s discount especially notable.
Is the wireless coverage inside your home lacking? AmpliFi’s Alien Wi-Fi 6 router aims to change that. This space-age designed router is sure to turn heads when sitting out this holiday season. There’s a built-in touchscreen, smart functionality, and a ton of features. It’s rare to see any discount on the Alien, let alone a $99 price drop to $280 like we’re tracking right now. So, if you’re looking to replace your aging Wi-Fi router, then this would be a solid choice all around.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Simple and affordable: $100 Defiant Wi-Fi Deadbolt review [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Beyerdynamic Xelento Remote 2nd Gen Review: What does $1,000 get you? [Video]
- Tested: Arc Pulse iPhone 14 Pro case puts form over function with stunning aluminum design
- Tested: SANDMARC’s leather and machined metal iPhone 14 case, my favorite one yet
Gift Guides |
Rikka’s must-have smart home upgrades for any budget from $25
- Justin’s picks – gear musicians and creators will actually want
- Patrick’s guide to the perfect maker space
Pre-Orders |
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Satechi’s new Dual Wireless Stand power bank refuels iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at once
- Crash Bandicoot goes team-based with cross-platform multi-player Crash Team Rumble
- CASETiFY launches new custom plant-based EcoShock 10th-gen iPad case at up to 25% off
- Audeze’s premium Maxwell wireless gaming headset delivers true high-res lossless for $299
- Amazon brings Alexa to the car with refreshed Echo Auto 2nd Gen, pre-order now
- TP-Link expands HomeKit lineup with new Kasa outdoor smart plug and in-wall light switches
- Fractal Design’s new North PC case brings the mid-century modern vibes I’ve been waiting for
- Cooler Master’s ORB X battle station rig immerses you with its semi-enclosed cockpit
- The Minions serve a new evil master now with CASETiFY’s latest iPhone gear collection
- Anker launches PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime portable power station with new rollable design
- GE Profile’s new Smart Mixer weighs your dough…and stops mixing when it’s done
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor PS5, PC, and Xbox release date leaks, gameplay footage, more
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars: Day 10
- Here’s our first look at two new LEGO 2023 Star Wars sets: 501st Battle Pack and Slave 1 microfighter
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees first refurbished discount to new lows from $300 (Orig. $429)
- Amazon discounts in-house refurb iPhone 13 Pro/Max starting at $746 (Save $253+)
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Amazon credit ahead of the holidays
- Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio complements its latest 10.2-inch iPad at $80 (Reg. $159)
- Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases see rare discounts starting at $37.50 (Reg. $49+)
- Tim Cook really wants you to buy Apple’s MagSafe chargers, now on sale from $30
- Apple’s Find My Leather MagSafe Wallet delivers before the holidays at $45 Black Friday price
- Official Apple AirTag Loop now undercuts Black Friday at 69% off from just $8 (Reg. $29)
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases from $25 at Amazon (Reg. $49+)
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits best price of the year at $210 (Save $89)
- Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad undercuts Black Friday pricing with drop to $399 (All-time low)
Top Google Deals |
Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Console Black Friday pricing returns at $300 ($50 off)
- Google’s original Nest Video Doorbell Wired falls to new all-time low ahead of the holidays at $89
- Google’s latest Nest Thermostat battles cold temps with Assistant at $90 (Save $40), more
- First Amazon discount lands on Google’s new Nest WiFi 6 Pro systems from $170 (Save $30+)
- Save $120 on Lenovo’s 2022 Tab P11 Plus Android Tablet in return to all-time low of $300
- New all-time low lands on Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $215 (Reg. $350)
- OnePlus 10T falls to new Amazon all-time low of $450, undercutting Black Friday at $200 off
Top Deals |
Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV with art mode drops to $600 (Reg. $800)
- adidas Friends and Family Sale is back! Save up to 70% off sitewide: UltraBoosts, more
- Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches hit second-best prices from $160 (Save $40+)
- Milwaukee’s 5-tool M12 combo kit is the perfect DIY starter set at $199 (50% off)
- Spigen’s new 3-card vegan leather MagSafe wallet sees first price drop to $24 today
- AirPlay 2 and 65W USB-C headline Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor at $400 (Save $300)
