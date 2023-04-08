Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 512GB M2 Mac mini hits new low, Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB $1,134, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: latest 512GB M2 Mac mini falls to new low, Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB falls to $1,134, all Apple Watch models on sale from $219, and much more…

While you might associate Apple with expensive prices, the latest 512GB M2 Mac mini desktop is a solid value, especially while it’s down to a new low of $690 at Amazon. Typically $799, this $109 discount makes now the best time yet to pick up the M2 Mac mini. Delivering the same build as the previous-generation model, this version delivers the latest processor Apple has to offer. With Wi-Fi 6E, an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and Gigabit Ethernet in tow, you’ll also find dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, and HDMI to round things out here.

Now, maybe you’ve been waiting to upgrade your smartphone for just right right time. Well, that time has arrived. The Galaxy S22 Ultra might not be the latest model in Samsung’s lineup, but it still packs a punch. Centered around a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display, you’ll find an S Pen slot and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip inside. Alongside that, there’s at least 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that’s backed by 45W charging capability. On sale right now for $1,134 at Amazon, you’d typically pay $1,400 for this model and this week’s sale delivers the second discount of the year and lowest price in over a month.

Is your Apple Watch starting to show its age? Well, you’re in luck. This week we found discounts on basically all of Apple’s lineup of fitness trackers including the SE 2, Series 7, and even Series 8. Yep, you read that right, basically all of Apple’s fitness tracking stable is discounted this week. The SE 2 starts us off from $219, delivering the most feature-packed budget-focused option from Apple yet. Then, we have the Series 7, which, while last-gen, still has a host of top-tier features like EGC, blood-oxygen monitoring, and even the brightest screen in an Apple wearable yet, all from $260 today. Then, we have the Series 8, which delivers the latest experience from Apple, and this week’s sale makes it an even better value from $329. And finally, we have the top-end Ultra, which is Apple’s most feature-rich Watch to date, now on sale at $740.

Benro Theta launches as ‘world’s first’ auto-leveling tripod with motorized legs

Anker transforms its popular GaNPrime chargers and Nebula projector with new Transformers collection

Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming 1,949-piece UCS Star Wars X-Wing

OnePlus 10T is an even better value with $150 discount to second-best price of $500

