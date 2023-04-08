Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 512GB M2 Mac mini hits new low, Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB $1,134, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: latest 512GB M2 Mac mini falls to new low, Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB falls to $1,134, all Apple Watch models on sale from $219, and much more…
While you might associate Apple with expensive prices, the latest 512GB M2 Mac mini desktop is a solid value, especially while it’s down to a new low of $690 at Amazon. Typically $799, this $109 discount makes now the best time yet to pick up the M2 Mac mini. Delivering the same build as the previous-generation model, this version delivers the latest processor Apple has to offer. With Wi-Fi 6E, an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and Gigabit Ethernet in tow, you’ll also find dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, and HDMI to round things out here.
Now, maybe you’ve been waiting to upgrade your smartphone for just right right time. Well, that time has arrived. The Galaxy S22 Ultra might not be the latest model in Samsung’s lineup, but it still packs a punch. Centered around a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display, you’ll find an S Pen slot and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip inside. Alongside that, there’s at least 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that’s backed by 45W charging capability. On sale right now for $1,134 at Amazon, you’d typically pay $1,400 for this model and this week’s sale delivers the second discount of the year and lowest price in over a month.
Is your Apple Watch starting to show its age? Well, you’re in luck. This week we found discounts on basically all of Apple’s lineup of fitness trackers including the SE 2, Series 7, and even Series 8. Yep, you read that right, basically all of Apple’s fitness tracking stable is discounted this week. The SE 2 starts us off from $219, delivering the most feature-packed budget-focused option from Apple yet. Then, we have the Series 7, which, while last-gen, still has a host of top-tier features like EGC, blood-oxygen monitoring, and even the brightest screen in an Apple wearable yet, all from $260 today. Then, we have the Series 8, which delivers the latest experience from Apple, and this week’s sale makes it an even better value from $329. And finally, we have the top-end Ultra, which is Apple’s most feature-rich Watch to date, now on sale at $740.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
NZXT Capsule Mini review: Small, stylish, and sounds good, but should you buy it? [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Tested: Belkin’s refreshed MagSafe Power Bank delights with new spring-ready styles
- Review: Jabra’s new Elite 4 earbuds justify a price hike with ANC and multipoint Bluetooth
- Review: LEGO’s new Guardians of the Galaxy ship delights with a bold design and vibrant colors
Pre-Orders |
Benro Theta launches as ‘world’s first’ auto-leveling tripod with motorized legs
- Sony intros new ZV-E1full-frame mirrorless camera with 4K120, 10-bit 4:2:2, and AI features
- Amazon announces three more Fire TV Omni QLED sizes and new 2-series models from $200
- SwitchBot’s Hub 2.0 supports Matter and HomeKit, now available for pre-order
- Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-to-toe’ HD+ video, more
- New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery
- Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
New Products, Guides, more |
Anker transforms its popular GaNPrime chargers and Nebula projector with new Transformers collection
- Display animations on LG’s latest XBOOM XL7 tower speaker thanks to new LED dot matrix
- ESR combines a 7.5W MagSafe power bank with a wallet and kickstand, available now [Deal]
- Spyra’s latest electronic water blaster features automatic refilling and three new game modes
- Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
- Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
- Hasbro takes players back to the Mushroom Kingdom for $22 with new Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie game
- Microsoft launches new Thunderbolt 4 dock with 2.5GbE, 96W charging, and much more
- Arcade1Up’s new flagship deluxe arcade cabinets have PAC-MAN, Mortal Kombat, more
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor improves ‘every aspect’ of the original, launching April 28
- New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
- elago’s new silicone Armor Case for AirPods Pro 2 with included lanyard debuts from $13
- Meet Lifeweaver, Overwatch 2’s latest healing hero with new plant-themed support abilities
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 wired/wireless gaming mice feature 26,000 DPI, now available from $60
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming 1,949-piece UCS Star Wars X-Wing
- LEGO Avatar/Way of the Water sets see rare discounts: Tree of Souls $100, more from $31
- LEGO officially reveals new Emperor’s Throne Room and Endor Speeder Chase diorama sets
Top Apple Deals |
Save $50 on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad in four fun colors at $399 Amazon low
- Upgrade your Apple TV with the latest Siri Remote at new all-time low of $35 (Reg. $59)
- Official Apple Watch bands go on sale at Woot: Milanese $53, Leather Link $52, more from $19
- Apple’s official iPhone 14/Plus MagSafe leather cases start at $29.50 all-time lows (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best price of the year at $750 (Save $49)
- Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case see rare discounts from $130 (Reg. $169)
- Save $99 on Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 at best prices of the year from $500
Top Google Deals |
OnePlus 10T is an even better value with $150 discount to second-best price of $500
- Motorola anniversary Android smartphone sale live with edge 30 Fusion low at $500 (Save $200)
- New all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra handsets from $700 (Save $100+)
Top Deals |
DJI’s FPV drone includes everything you need for first person flights from $699 (Reg. $1,299)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Nike Flash Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling running shoes, more
- Anker’s MagGo Slim MagSafe Power Bank complements iPhone 14 at $35 (Reg. $60), more
- Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT electric scooters now up to $500 off from $2,500
- Drop a 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TCL Smart TV in the bedroom for just $248 (Matching Amazon low)
