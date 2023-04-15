Best of 9to5Toys: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $900 off, Galaxy Z Flip 4 $900, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is $900 off, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 falls to $900, iPhone 13 hits new all-time low, and much more…

While it might not be the latest Apple has to offer, you’ll find that the previous-generation 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro still delivering plenty of power. With a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that delivers a 120Hz ProMotion experience, this MacBook Pro is perfect for powering your at-home or on-the-go setup. There’s up to 21 hours of battery life per charge, which allows you to go quite literally all day long without plugging in. On top of that, there’s a new chassis here that packs MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and also finally the return of the SD slot. Right now, you can pick up the previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,600, which knocks an impressive $900 off the normal going rate, making now a great time to pick it up.

If you’re like me and remember the days of the folding Moto Razr V3 (the original from years ago), then the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will hold a special place in your heart. As a modern rendition of the flippable phone, you’ll find that the Z Flip 4 packs a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display with an outside 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen as well. With dual 12 MP cameras and a 3,700mAh battery, this smartphone is a great option for anyone looking for a more compact smartphone. On sale right now for $900, you’ll find that this is a match for the 2023 low and delivers $100 in savings from the normal going rate.

Ready to replace your aging iPhone X? Well, Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 is still a solid value, especially while it’s down to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now starting at $550, this Woot refurbished sale saves at least $249 and allows you to easily replace that older smartphone with something a bit more modern. You’ll find 5G connectivity here alongside the A15 Bionic chip, a Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch, and notably improved battery life compared to previous-generations.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Review: PNY RTX 4070 vs. XLR8 4070 Ti – Can the little brother hang with the big cards? [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts, pre-order now

New Products, Guides, more |

Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom right here!

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO debuts new 1,800-piece Technic Peugeot 9X8 hypercar with glow-in-the-dark headlights

Top Apple Deals |

Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now starts at best price of the year at $1,000 (Save $99)

Top Google Deals |

Woot clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones from $600 (Reg. $1,000+), more

Top Deals |

Sonos spring refurbished sale goes live with Arc SL at $679 (Save $170), more from $139

