Best of 9to5Toys: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $900 off, Galaxy Z Flip 4 $900, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is $900 off, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 falls to $900, iPhone 13 hits new all-time low, and much more…
While it might not be the latest Apple has to offer, you’ll find that the previous-generation 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro still delivering plenty of power. With a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that delivers a 120Hz ProMotion experience, this MacBook Pro is perfect for powering your at-home or on-the-go setup. There’s up to 21 hours of battery life per charge, which allows you to go quite literally all day long without plugging in. On top of that, there’s a new chassis here that packs MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and also finally the return of the SD slot. Right now, you can pick up the previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,600, which knocks an impressive $900 off the normal going rate, making now a great time to pick it up.
If you’re like me and remember the days of the folding Moto Razr V3 (the original from years ago), then the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will hold a special place in your heart. As a modern rendition of the flippable phone, you’ll find that the Z Flip 4 packs a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display with an outside 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen as well. With dual 12 MP cameras and a 3,700mAh battery, this smartphone is a great option for anyone looking for a more compact smartphone. On sale right now for $900, you’ll find that this is a match for the 2023 low and delivers $100 in savings from the normal going rate.
Ready to replace your aging iPhone X? Well, Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 is still a solid value, especially while it’s down to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now starting at $550, this Woot refurbished sale saves at least $249 and allows you to easily replace that older smartphone with something a bit more modern. You’ll find 5G connectivity here alongside the A15 Bionic chip, a Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch, and notably improved battery life compared to previous-generations.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Review: PNY RTX 4070 vs. XLR8 4070 Ti – Can the little brother hang with the big cards? [Video]
Pre-Orders |
SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts, pre-order now
- Benro Theta launches as ‘world’s first’ auto-leveling tripod with motorized legs
- Sony intros new ZV-E1full-frame mirrorless camera with 4K120, 10-bit 4:2:2, and AI features
- Amazon announces three more Fire TV Omni QLED sizes and new 2-series models from $200
- SwitchBot’s Hub 2.0 supports Matter and HomeKit, now available for pre-order
- Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-to-toe’ HD+ video, more
- New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery
- Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
New Products, Guides, more |
Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom right here!
- Razer takes on Elgato with Stream Controller X, a 15 button digital macro pad for your setup
- You have to see this epic new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica
- Today’s dedicated 25-min. Final Fantasy 16 State of Play gameplay showcase starts soon!
- Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board lets you play 50+ board games anywhere… even remotely
- Caudabe wraps your AirPods Pro 2 in micro-etched ShockLite with new MEZZO sheaths
- IK unveils new lower-priced Mac/iPad AXE I/O audio interface with deep software integration
- Garmin’s all-new Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch generates 50% more energy than before
- Pad & Quill launches new leather Adventure Apple Watch bands for summer expeditions at 15% off
- Can COUGAR justify the $500 price tag of its Cratus open-frame PC case?
- Samsung unveils enhanced next-generation PRO Plus microSD cards at up to 180MB/s
- Final pre-launch footage for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has now officially been announced!
- BISSELL’s new Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner can pretreat to fight stains
- Peak Design delivers MagSafe-like features to Samsung S23 with new fabric Everyday case
- Apogee unveils new mini Jam X Mac/iPad guitar interface today with built-in analog compression
- Anker’s new Soundcore Motion X600 is its first hi-fi Bluetooth speaker [Deal]
- Super Mario Bros. movie generates over $370M in biggest opening weekend of the year
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO debuts new 1,800-piece Technic Peugeot 9X8 hypercar with glow-in-the-dark headlights
- LEGO Ideas officially reveals new Tales of the Space Age set with four out-of-this-world displays
- LEGO’s popular succulents set drops to $40 all-time low (Save 20%), more
- LEGO’s popular Ideas Medieval Blacksmith sees first discount of the year at $150 (Save $30)
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now starts at best price of the year at $1,000 (Save $99)
- Official Apple Watch Alpine Loop band sees spring discount to second-best price of $83
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best price of the year at $229
- Official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelets now start from $272 at Amazon (Save $177)
- Apple’s official black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $173 all-time low, Magic Trackpad $140
- Apple’s new M2 Pro MacBook Pros land at second-best prices from $1,850 (Save $149)
Top Google Deals |
Woot clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones from $600 (Reg. $1,000+), more
- Bundle Samsung’s just-released Galaxy A54 5G smartphone with a $50 gift card for $450
Top Deals |
Sonos spring refurbished sale goes live with Arc SL at $679 (Save $170), more from $139
- Anker’s MagGo iPhone 14 MagSafe chargers, power banks, more on sale from $14 at Amazon
- Logitech’s colorful multi-device Bluetooth keyboard works with Mac and iPad from $26 (Reg. $40)
- Gerber’s unique Prybrid X pocket knife multitool uses swappable blades at 2023 low of $20
- Amazon offers up to 40% off Coleman and Osprey camping gear from $8
- This 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank pairs iPhone 14 with a translucent design at $25
