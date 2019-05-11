Best of 9to5Toys: Sam’s Club 1-day sale, Best Buy & Amazon Apple event, best Google Pixel 3a/XL deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Sam’s Club 1-day sale, Best Buy and Amazon Apple event, best Google Pixel 3a/XL deals, more…

Sam’s Club is offering its members a massive 1-day sale with many great options to choose from. Whether you’re wanting new outdoor furniture to enjoy this spring or smart home tech and TVs, you’ll want to swing by your nearest warehouse wholesaler. You’ll also find savings like 15% off iTunes gift cards, which is about the best that we’ve seen in a while.

Best Buy and Apple are both discounting a wide selection of Apple’s latest electronics. You’ll find MacBook Pros, Apple Watch, and iPad on sale at both retailers with varying discounts depending on the product you pick up. This is a great chance to save on Apple’s new Watch or MacBook models, and if you’re in the market for an iPad, you can get one with Apple Pencil support for just $250.

This week, Google announced two new phones: Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Sporting a very similar camera to its bigger brother, the Pixel 3/XL, the 3a/XL is one of Google’s most budget-friendly handsets in a very long time. On top of being low-cost out of the gate, many carriers and retailers are offering great discounts for those wanting to jump on the Pixel train. Plus, it’s now available at more retailers like Sprint and T-Mobile.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition unboxing and first look [Video]

Grab a spec’d up 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $500 off

