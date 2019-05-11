Best of 9to5Toys: Sam’s Club 1-day sale, Best Buy & Amazon Apple event, best Google Pixel 3a/XL deals, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Sam’s Club 1-day sale, Best Buy and Amazon Apple event, best Google Pixel 3a/XL deals, more…
Nomad Base Station
Sam’s Club is offering its members a massive 1-day sale with many great options to choose from. Whether you’re wanting new outdoor furniture to enjoy this spring or smart home tech and TVs, you’ll want to swing by your nearest warehouse wholesaler. You’ll also find savings like 15% off iTunes gift cards, which is about the best that we’ve seen in a while.
Best Buy and Apple are both discounting a wide selection of Apple’s latest electronics. You’ll find MacBook Pros, Apple Watch, and iPad on sale at both retailers with varying discounts depending on the product you pick up. This is a great chance to save on Apple’s new Watch or MacBook models, and if you’re in the market for an iPad, you can get one with Apple Pencil support for just $250.
This week, Google announced two new phones: Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Sporting a very similar camera to its bigger brother, the Pixel 3/XL, the 3a/XL is one of Google’s most budget-friendly handsets in a very long time. On top of being low-cost out of the gate, many carriers and retailers are offering great discounts for those wanting to jump on the Pixel train. Plus, it’s now available at more retailers like Sprint and T-Mobile.
New Products, Guides, more |
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition unboxing and first look [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Secure the perfect last-minute Mother’s Day gift thanks to free Prime 1-day shipping
- Review: Sensel Morph Mac touch controller for content creators + new Buchla overlay
- Echo Dot Diary: Every Amazon device I own and how they make life easier
- Trekz Air bone conduction headphones review: Hear music through your skull! [Video]
- Iron Man Hall of Armor Review: LEGO encompasses a decade of Marvel builds
- Fitbit Ace 2 arrives as the latest kid-focused fitness tracker, available now
- Wacom’s latest Intuos Pro Small offers a highly-sensitive portable Bluetooth drawing tablet
- Skullcandy debuts Indy, an AirPods alternative that comes in the color we’ve all been wanting
- Make a splash with your summer pool parties thanks to these must-haves under $40
- Nintendo E3 2019 schedule now live with June 11th Direct event and much more
- Nike Fit uses AR to help shoppers find just the right size shoe
- Epson announces Moverio Smart Glasses w/ USB-C tethered AR viewing for under $500
- Anker debuts its first Power IQ 3.0 device with dual USB Type A + C fast-charging support
- IK unveils one of the most affordable drum machines out there w/ the new UNO Drum
- Amazon introduces refreshed Blink XT2 security camera w/ extended battery life
- Master & Dynamic gets into the ANC game w/ stunning headphones that check a lot of boxes
- Microsoft teases augmented reality Minecraft with an upcoming game for your smartphone
- New canvas MacBook bag from WaterField takes you from the office to the gym
- Amazon Go begins accepting cash as it opens first New York City location
- The Polydrop Trailer is solar-powered, can be pulled by small cars, and costs less than $10K
- Urbanears unveils new wireless Pampas headphones w/ daisy chain music sharing
- Marshall intros pair of new retro speakers with announcement of Stockwell II and Tufton
- These killer Godzilla Xbox One X consoles could be yours
Top Deals |
Grab a spec’d up 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $500 off
- iPhone SE with 1-month of pre-paid service can be yours for just $87.50
- Bring CarPlay to your ride w/ Kenwood’s 7-inch Touchscreen Receiver: $380 (Reg. $420+)
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 50% off 4K sale, $8 comedy favorites, $1 rental, more
- Save on Anker 10W wireless chargers, car accessories, dash cams and more from $13
- Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods w/ this $18 Prime shipped power dock
- Apple’s latest 21-inch 4K iMac is nearly $150 off at Amazon
- Add RGB lighting to your home theater, kitchen, more w/ these smart LED strips from $8
- Play your favorite classic games anywhere with BittBoy, now $36
- Score two Sonos Play:1 speakers for $250 shipped at Costco ($298 value)
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card hits Amazon all-time low at $62
- Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models see best discounts yet, on sale starting at $249 shipped
- Less than $50 will put Amazon’s best-selling HP AirPrint AiO Printer in your home (Reg. $80)
- Anker PowerPort II beats Apple’s MacBook Charger for a fraction of the cost: $22 (Reg. $40)
- The ASUS Chromebook 12 touts an 11.6-inch screen and 10-hour battery life at $190 ($40 off)
- Xfinity Triple or Quad Play customers can get Apple’s 128GB iPad for $120 ($429 value)
- New all-time low for Apple’s Magic Mouse at $40 shipped (Reg. $79)
- Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 & save $100 w/ NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX8 Router at $300, more from $90
- The North Face jackets, T-shirts, vests & more from $45 from Backcountry (Up to 70% off)
- Score an exclusive 25% discount on Eve’s new HomeKit Light Strip from $60 shipped
- Build a home media server with Intel’s NUC 8 at $399 shipped (All-time low, Reg. up to $530)
- Make Leatherman’s 7-in-1 Skeletool part of your everyday carry for $48 (All-time low, 20% off)
- Nanoleaf HomeKit Canvas Kit hits new low of $180, Rhythm Kit $50 off, more from $18
- Popular iOttie car smartphone mounts on sale at Amazon from $11
- Make your Apple Watch ready for any occasion w/ these leather or silicone bands from $6
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!