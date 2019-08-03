Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, over $100 off Apple Watch Series 4, Anker accessory sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 3-day shopping event, save over $100 on Apple Watch Series 4, Anker’s latest accessories and projectors are on sale, more…

Best Buy’s 3-day shopping event is in full swing right now. You’ll find discounts on the latest MacBook Air, Amazon’s Echo devices, iPad Air, and more at Prime Day pricing. Basically, all of Best Buy is on sale right now, so whether you’re in the market for smart home tech, a new TV, or something completely different, be sure to swing by and check it out.

If you’ve been holding off on picking up Apple’s latest Watch Series 4, now’s one of the best times to buy it. You can currently get the Nike Edition for over $100 off in select designs when a specific promo code is used at checkout. We’ve got all of the details right here. I love my Series 4, with its larger display, faster processor, and sleek design. Whether you’re wanting to track workouts, see notifications, or just use Walkie Talkie, the Apple Watch Series 4 is a great option.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale has a slew of its accessories and products at great prices. If you’re in the market for a USB-C to Lightning cable, it’s just $16 Prime shipped right now. Want a dash camera? You can add one to your vehicle for $43 with the sale. Looking to upgrade your home theater? Anker’s new Nebula Mars II Pro Projector is down to $510 right now, which normally goes for $600. Be sure to shop even more deals here.

Jaybird VISTA Review: Hands-on with the latest AirPods competitor [Video]

B&H Back to School Apple sale discounts Macs, iPads, and more

