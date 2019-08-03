Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, over $100 off Apple Watch Series 4, Anker accessory sale, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s 3-day shopping event, save over $100 on Apple Watch Series 4, Anker’s latest accessories and projectors are on sale, more…
Nomad Base Station
Best Buy’s 3-day shopping event is in full swing right now. You’ll find discounts on the latest MacBook Air, Amazon’s Echo devices, iPad Air, and more at Prime Day pricing. Basically, all of Best Buy is on sale right now, so whether you’re in the market for smart home tech, a new TV, or something completely different, be sure to swing by and check it out.
If you’ve been holding off on picking up Apple’s latest Watch Series 4, now’s one of the best times to buy it. You can currently get the Nike Edition for over $100 off in select designs when a specific promo code is used at checkout. We’ve got all of the details right here. I love my Series 4, with its larger display, faster processor, and sleek design. Whether you’re wanting to track workouts, see notifications, or just use Walkie Talkie, the Apple Watch Series 4 is a great option.
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has a slew of its accessories and products at great prices. If you’re in the market for a USB-C to Lightning cable, it’s just $16 Prime shipped right now. Want a dash camera? You can add one to your vehicle for $43 with the sale. Looking to upgrade your home theater? Anker’s new Nebula Mars II Pro Projector is down to $510 right now, which normally goes for $600. Be sure to shop even more deals here.
New Products, Guides, more |
Jaybird VISTA Review: Hands-on with the latest AirPods competitor [Video]
- No Man’s Sky Beyond offers a new online experience w/ multiplayer, VR, more
- Happy Plugs Air Review: A $90 AirPods alternative that nails the look
- Jammy Digital Guitar Review: Does the impressive sensor tech actually work?
- Nike Back to School Guide offers apparel, shoes and backpacks for 2019
- LEGO’s 19th Collectible Minifigure Series arrives with 16 brand new characters
- Razer’s Viper mouse has optical switches that “triple your actuation speed”
- Marantz announces new AirPlay 2 stereo receiver with moderate price tag
- Reading List: Best new book releases to pick up in August
- New Lifx Candle Color bulb + light strip shine multiple shades at once
- Sony unveils PS4 Tournaments so anyone can compete for cash prizes and more
- Review: LEGO’s Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery ingeniously fuses bricks with AR
- ZeroLemon takes on AirPower w/ dual USB-C PD, 7.5/10W Qi, + Apple Watch dock
- 3D Printing Diary: DIY designs that have saved me a trip to the hardware store
- New PlayStation Gear summer lineup arrives today: tees, jackets, more
- Best back to school backpacks under $50: L.L. Bean, Jansport, more
- Amazon launches Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe subscription service
- The August PS Plus freebies are WipEout Omega and Sniper Elite 4, more
- July’s best LEGO Ideas kits include a playable arcade game, Voyager and more
- Wyze Plug goes official w/ Alexa + Assistant support, pre-order 2 for $15
- August’s Free Games with Gold: Gears of War 4, Forza Motorsport 6, more
- PS4 sales reach 100 million milestone in record time, Switch numbers strengthen
- Pottery Barn debuts a Friends line w/ prices from $15 for its 25th Anniversary
- Nintendo Switch Lite preorders are now live: Amazon, Best Buy, more at $200
- Nintendo brings Labo VR support to Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Switch
- House of Marley takes on AirPods with new Liberate Air featuring USB-C charging
- The Airthings Wave Mini is a budget-friendly indoor air monitor for every room
- Lockly Secure Pro Review: Five easy ways to access a smart lock [Video]
- The new TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base automatically eases snoring, tracks sleep, more
- Watch the Blair Witch gameplay trailer now: Story details, dog companion, more
- Lululemon partners w/ Barry’s Bootcamp for a new line that gets you running
- Sevenhugs’ new Smart Remote X brings contextual awareness to your home theater
- NFL Sunday Ticket U returns with extra 20% off promo code prior to the season
- Kindle Oasis Review: Is it better than the Paperwhite?
Top Deals |
B&H Back to School Apple sale discounts Macs, iPads, and more
- Cole Haan offers up to 60% off new markdowns for August + free shipping
- Score a new all-time low on Samsung’s 13-inch Notebook Flash at $199 shipped
- Smart HD/4K TVs from $80: refurb TCL 55-inch 4K $230, Toshiba 32-inch HD $100, more
- Under Armour Outlet takes up to 50% off and an extra 25% orders of $100+
- Save up to $300 on Apple’s prev. gen. MacBook Air w/ Touch ID from $929
- Save up to $360 on Apple’s prev. gen. 10.5-inch iPad Pro with cellular
- Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale from $190 (Up to $90 off)
- This week’s best iTunes deals are Friends Complete Series $60, various films $5, much more
- Latest iPad Air hits new Amazon all-time low with $50 discount
- Save on Pioneer’s 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver from $311 (Reg. $430)
- BundleHunt 9th Anniversary Sale delivers your choice of 7 apps for just $3
- Amazon takes $299 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB
- HP’s touchscreen Chromebook 14 returns to Prime Day pricing at $330 shipped
- Apple heads into the weekend with new $5 movie sale
- Switch eShop deals from $5: Resident Evil games, Disgaea, Machinarium, more
- Eachine’s E58 FPV Quadcopter Drone gets a 35% discount to new low at $49.50
- First time Amazon gift card buyers can grab an extra $15 credit with this code
- Score Lululemon at up to 60% off during its We Made Too Much Sale + free shipping
- Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Earbuds return to Amazon all-time low of $60
- Cole Haan shoes at up to 50% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale from $37
- SentrySafe’s 1.23-Cu. Ft. safe is water + fire resistant for $120 (Amazon low)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!