Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple Event, iPad Pro up to $370 off, Anker sale from $12, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple shopping event, latest iPad Pro + prev-gen. see discounts of up to $370, Anker sale from $12, and much more…
Best Buy’s latest Apple shopping event is here with a slew of discounts across various categories. The MacBook Air is nearly $100 off, bringing the entry-level model to $900 shipped. The iPad mini is also $50 below its regular price, and much more, so if you’ve been shopping for new Apple gear, be sure to swing by Best Buy’s sale before it’s too late.
Speaking of Apple discounts, did you see that both the latest and previous-generation iPad Pros are on sale at up to $370 off? The biggest savings are on the 2018 model, but that’s what I use every day and it’s still a killer machine. So, regardless of what budget you have, iPad Pro is a great choice for both on-the-go work and at-home entertainment, whether you pick up the 11-inch or opt for the larger 12.9 variant.
Anker’s Labor Day sale is still live with deals from just $12. You’ll find savings in a plethora of areas here, from smart scales to Thunderbolt 3 docks, chargers, and much more. I love Anker products and find them to be super reliable, regardless of whether it’s a charging gear or smart home kits, it all works quite well. One stand-out from this sale is the 2-pack eufyCam 2C HomeKit security camera Kit at $190, which saves you $30 from its regular going rate.
New Products, Guides, more |
Wyze Cam Outdoor Review: Easy wireless setup with night vision for $50 [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Bose launches three new Frames sunglasses with built-in speakers, more
- Amazon Alexa Print debuts shortly before Google Cloud Print meets its demise
- Upcoming Xbox Series X and S bring Dolby Vision HDR support for the first time
- Review: LEGO’s Super Mario theme is finally here, but was it worth the wait?
- Annapurna rounds up 8 of the best PS4 indie games into one epic collection
- Solve mysteries and unlock new weapons in The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- Synology unveils new 6-bay DS1621xs+ NAS with 10GbE and up to 96TB of storage
- Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer
- Metal-Twisted G-SHOCK bears kaleidoscopic design, Bluetooth, solar power, more
- Stealth 600 Gen 2 for Xbox Review: Turtle Beach refreshes a best seller [Video]
- Amazon unveils first toy list for the holiday shopping season
- Oakley x NFL sunglasses collection kicks off the season in style
- LEGO collaborates with Levi’s for new collection of jeans, hoodies, and more
- Nintendo just unveiled a new Fortnite Switch console bundle
- Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison: Which should you buy?
- Nintendo’s Puma collab has Super Mario Sunshine and Galaxy shoes on the way
- Nordstrom x Nike launches new fall collection with sneakers, clothing, more
- Satechi Quatro Wireless debuts with Apple Watch, Qi, and USB-C support [Deal]
- LEGO unveils new 3,200-piece Mos Eisley Cantina kit with 21 minifigures, more
- Microsoft officially unveils Xbox Series X/S price and release date
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition rolls onto Switch, PC September 24
- New Loupedeck Live lets macOS workflows soar with custom screen, dials, more
- Best men’s sunglasses for fall under $100: Nike, Ray-Ban, Quay, more
- LEGO launches latest Ideas review with 35 new creations up for consideration
- Nintendo unveils Breath of the Wild prequel: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity
- Xbox Series S goes official at $299 while more next-gen details emerge
Top Deals |
Cyclace offers a budget-focused Peloton-like experience for under $291
- Apple offers various action and 4K films from $5 in latest movie sale
- Apple hits the weekend with superheroes movie sale, more from $5
- How-to save 20% on NFL Sunday Ticket U this season
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $4: Monopoly, Pandemic, MK 11, LOTR, UNO, more
- LG’s 34-inch 1080p UltraWide falls to new low of $289, more monitors from $160
- Anker and eufy smart home gear, iPhone/Android accessories, more from $12
- This LED ring light is a work-from-home must at $22 Prime shipped
- Twelve South upgrades your WFH setup with Mac accessories from $30
- Bring the theater home with LG’s 75-inch 8K AirPlay 2 UHDTV at $1,700 off
- August’s latest HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock hits new low of $201 (Save $49)
- This 6-in-1 USB-C hub has 4K HDMI, SD/microSD, 3.5mm audio, more at under $28
- Take $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with these deals
- Score a 4-pack of 650-lumen solar outdoor LED lights for just $5.50 each, more
- Kickstart your smart home with Wyze’s starter bundle at $80 (Save 20%)
- Amazon best-selling Carhartt insulated work gloves hit lowest in years at $9
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra smartphones now up to $360 off
- BenQ’s GV1 portable projector has a 3-hour battery and AirPlay at $299
- Bosch’s 65-Pc. Drilling and Driving Set hits 2020 Amazon low of $18 (Save 33%)
- Citizen’s Eco-Drive Light-Powered Smartwatch falls to $218, more from $52
- Save up to $50 on Samsung’s latest T7 Touch Portable SSDs starting at $110
- Amazon’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool strikes $12.50, its best price in months (20% off)
- Govee’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart thermometer/hygrometers start at under $12
- Tide’s 96-load Laundry Detergent Eco-Box now $14 (25% off) + more from $6.50
- Sobro Smart Side Table with wireless charging, drink cooler, more now $330 off
- Score Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac 512GB at an Amazon low of $133 off
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!