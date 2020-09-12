Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple Event, iPad Pro up to $370 off, Anker sale from $12, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple shopping event, latest iPad Pro + prev-gen. see discounts of up to $370, Anker sale from $12, and much more…

Best Buy’s latest Apple shopping event is here with a slew of discounts across various categories. The MacBook Air is nearly $100 off, bringing the entry-level model to $900 shipped. The iPad mini is also $50 below its regular price, and much more, so if you’ve been shopping for new Apple gear, be sure to swing by Best Buy’s sale before it’s too late.

Speaking of Apple discounts, did you see that both the latest and previous-generation iPad Pros are on sale at up to $370 off? The biggest savings are on the 2018 model, but that’s what I use every day and it’s still a killer machine. So, regardless of what budget you have, iPad Pro is a great choice for both on-the-go work and at-home entertainment, whether you pick up the 11-inch or opt for the larger 12.9 variant.

Anker’s Labor Day sale is still live with deals from just $12. You’ll find savings in a plethora of areas here, from smart scales to Thunderbolt 3 docks, chargers, and much more. I love Anker products and find them to be super reliable, regardless of whether it’s a charging gear or smart home kits, it all works quite well. One stand-out from this sale is the 2-pack eufyCam 2C HomeKit security camera Kit at $190, which saves you $30 from its regular going rate.

Wyze Cam Outdoor Review: Easy wireless setup with night vision for $50 [Video]

