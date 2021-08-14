Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watch Series 6 from $299, latest iPad Air $99 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watch Series 6 from $299, latest iPad Air $99 off, and much more…
Best Buy’s latest 3-day Anniversary Sale is in full swing and ends tomorrow. There’s plenty of ways to save here, and you’ll find a notable discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, as they’re down to $470 during the event. That’s a $79 discount from its normal going rate and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Of course, AirPods Max aren’t the only discount available here, as Apple Watch SE, M1 iPad Pro, TVs, home security cameras, and much more is also on sale, so be sure to give our roundup a look for all the details.
If you want Apple’s latest and greatest, right now the Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale from $299. There’s up to $100 in savings available here, allowing you to enjoy features like ECG, an always-on display, the U1 chip for faster charging, and more. Blair has all the details listed right here for you to browse through, so be sure to check it out.
Ready to pick up a new tablet as well? Apple’s latest iPad Air is on sale for $99 off right now. This drops it to $500 from its normal $599 going rate and delivers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, USB-C, and more. It also supports Apple’s Magic Keyboard to effectively turn it into a laptop for your portable workflow.
New Products, Guides, more |
Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset
- LEGO Darth Vader Meditation Chamber review: UCS-quality in a more affordable package
- Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
- PlayStation 5 does have a secret web browsing experience, and here’s how to access it
- CASETiFY channels 11 herbs and spices for its new collection of KFC iPhone cases
- The North Face debuts new backpacks for back to school
- Anker expands MagSafe lineup with new 2-in-1 PowerWave Lite stand
- Two new 38- and 34-inch curved LG UltraWide monitors arrive with 96W USB-C, more
- Forza Horizon 5’s map is absolutely massive with 11 different ecosystems, and I’m ready for it
- Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October
- Head back to work smelling your best with the top cologne for this season
- Review: LEGO’s Duel on Mandalore set brings Ahsoka and Darth Maul to your collection
- Gentleman’s Hardware unleashes new collapsible water bottle with a mini flashlight
- Razer’s new Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds pack Google Fast Pair, RGB, and ANC
- Hands-on: Customizing Razer keyboards with keycaps, coiled cables, and wrist rests
- Lululemon ‘Feel’ line drops in time for back to school with pricing from $14
- August Nintendo Indie World Showcase starts now with 20 minutes of new gameplay
- Review: LEGO’s new Mandalorian Starfighter packs a standout build with even better minifigs
- Tested: Greenworks 48V Electric Mower has finally converted me away from gas/oil
- Tom Nook and Hyrule Hero Link PDP Commuter Switch cases arrive; pre-order now
- Cards Against Humanity’s new Glow in the Dark Expansion upgrades family game night
- Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more
- Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection pays tribute to 1960 victory with 16 new pieces
- LEGO’s 150th BrickHeadz figure now expected to be Ahsoka Tano
- Twelve South PlugBug Slim Review: The ‘first ultra-thin’ 17mm 20W USB-C wall charger
- TalkWorks unleashes MagSafe-compatible gooseneck stand, USB microphone, more
- xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider
- elago expands lineup of MagSafe chargers with three new multi-device offerings
- Hunter x Peppa Pig collab for back-to-school season with waterproof boots, backpacks, more
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 5,509-piece Camp Nou football stadium
Top Deals |
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order bundles go live with $60 in savings from $250
- Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale to start the week from $8
- RYOBI’s 18V cordless precision rotary tool hits 2021 low at just $20 (Save 50%)
- MANGROOMER PRO Self-Haircut Kit hits Amazon all-time low at $24.50 (Reg. $35+)
- Crocs takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Clogs, sneakers, sandals, more
- Save $99 on Apple’s M1 11-inch iPad Pro at a new all-time low
- Merrell, Saloman, more up to 60% off during Steep and Cheap’s Hiking Sale
- Sunglass Hut cuts up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more + free shipping
- Apple’s 11-inch white Magic Keyboard on sale for only second time from $209 (Reg. $299)
- Score this highly-rated Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band for just $5.50
- Gigabyte AORUS 48-in. HDMI 2.1 120Hz OLED 4K monitor sees first discount at $100 off
- LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon returns to lowest price of the year at $50 off
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 90W USB-C PD Charger $30 (Save 46%), more
- Just $10 adds 16,000-lumens of light to your garage with these two LED fixtures (Save 50%)
- Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live: Skyrim, DOOM, Wolfenstein, more from $4 (Up to 50% off)
- Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’s official charger on sale from $29
- Beats Studio Buds see very first Amazon discount to all-time low of $130
- Spigen’s official Google Nest Audio Stand plunges to $5 Prime shipped (Save 50%)
- Apple Watch Sport Loop bands in several styles fall to 2021 lows at $39 (Save 20%)
