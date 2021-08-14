Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watch Series 6 from $299, latest iPad Air $99 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watch Series 6 from $299, latest iPad Air $99 off, and much more…

Best Buy’s latest 3-day Anniversary Sale is in full swing and ends tomorrow. There’s plenty of ways to save here, and you’ll find a notable discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, as they’re down to $470 during the event. That’s a $79 discount from its normal going rate and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Of course, AirPods Max aren’t the only discount available here, as Apple Watch SE, M1 iPad Pro, TVs, home security cameras, and much more is also on sale, so be sure to give our roundup a look for all the details.

If you want Apple’s latest and greatest, right now the Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale from $299. There’s up to $100 in savings available here, allowing you to enjoy features like ECG, an always-on display, the U1 chip for faster charging, and more. Blair has all the details listed right here for you to browse through, so be sure to check it out.

Ready to pick up a new tablet as well? Apple’s latest iPad Air is on sale for $99 off right now. This drops it to $500 from its normal $599 going rate and delivers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, USB-C, and more. It also supports Apple’s Magic Keyboard to effectively turn it into a laptop for your portable workflow.

