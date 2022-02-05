Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 2 $100, 10.9-inch iPad Air $99 off, Apple Watch Series 7 $349, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 now $100, latest 10.9-inch iPad Air $99 off, Apple Watch Series 7 from $349, and much more…
If you’ve held off on picking up a pair of AirPods due to price, now’s your chance to grab a pair. The previous-generation AirPods 2, which still offer quite a bit of value, are on sale for $100 right now. Originally $159, and within $10 of the all-time low set back on Black Friday, these AirPods deliver Hey Siri support, the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing and cross-device syncing, 24 hours of playback, and a fully true-wireless design.
Apple’s latest iPad Air boasts an all-new design for the form-factor and packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, akin to the 11-inch iPad Pro. With Touch ID built into the power button, this tablet also makes it easy to keep secure while unlocking with ease. There’s now USB-C connectivity in tow as well, making it simple to plug in hubs with HDMI and USB support alongside other gear. Right now, it’s on sale for $99 off, making now the perfect time to pick up a new tablet.
Ready to upgrade your wearable as well? The latest Apple Watch Series 7 is currently on sale from $349 depending on the model you choose. This is a full $50 off its normal going rate and is a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Boasting fast charging, all-day battery life, a larger screen, sleep tracking, and more, this is the most feature-packed Apple Watch yet.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
AAXA M7 review: A bright portable projector that won’t break the bank [Video]
- Tested: Samsung’s PRO and EVO Plus microSD cards with 6-proof protection ratings
- Review: Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a bold step forward with inventive, open-world gameplay
- Tested: CASETiFY’s new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases back steep price tags with recycled builds
- Review: Is the RTX 3060 still worth it a year later? We say absolutely yes
New Products, Guides, more
Amazon announces first Prime subscription price increase in years
- Next Call of Duty to be made by Infinity Ward will be ‘most ambitious plan in franchise history’
- KontrolFreek intros new 2022 edition Xbox and PlayStation CQC Performance Thumbsticks
- Development underway on next Grand Theft Auto game, developer confirms
- HORI brings its new Switch Split Pad Pro attachment stateside, pre-order now
- New Targus touch-activated, magnetic antimicrobial stylus for iPad arrives at $70
- Nike’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas starting at $10 and over 300 items to choose from
- Horizon Forbidden West’s new trailer delivers Skyrim vibes with a robot twist, and I’m here for it
- Totallee intros new logo-free Sierra Blue iPhone 13 cases to match your Pro/Pro Max handset
- ESR’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank can charge two iPhone 13s at a time
- The Switch has now overtaken the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling console in history
- Official Pokémon Legends Arceus plushies up for pre-order: Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott
- February reading list: fall in love with must-read romance novels, much more
- Western Digital’s new WD_BLACK SN770 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers 5.15GB/s transfer speeds
- CORSAIR intros new PS5-ready PCIe Gen4 SSDs with heatsink and 7,100MB/s transfer speeds
- Oakley x Sunglass Hut Collection offers exclusives that are ready for bright lights
- KFC’s biggest sandwich yet is a must-see: The giant 3-foot Chicken Snuggler Pillow
- Gameplay trailer gives in-depth look at Control LTM and Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Defiance
- JOBY expands content creator mic line with camera shotguns, lavs, desktop models, more
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGO Ahsoka BrickHeadz review: Not the figure we wanted, but the one we deserved
- LEGO teases its latest Technic sports car with the upcoming McLaren F1
- LEGOCY: Hands-on with the original LEGO Jabba’s Palace nearly 20 years later
- LEGO’s new Mandalorian, X-Wing, and Dark Trooper helmets are now available for pre-order
- LEGO Dark Trooper Helmet revealed with nearly 700 pieces ahead of March 1 release
- LEGO showcases upcoming Thor’s hammer Mjölnir set with nearly 1,000 pieces
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Dark Trooper Attack set
- Save on nearly all of LEGO’s Star Wars 2021 sets: Slave 1 $40, Mandalorian kits, more from $8
- January’s best LEGO Ideas: Brick-built PS5, Air Jordan 1, Polaroid camera, and more
- LEGO March 2022 sets have been unveiled: Speed Champions, Creator, Ninjago, and more
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new Mandalorian and X-Wing pilot buildable helmets
Top Apple Deals
Apple Pencil 2 complements iPadOS with the first discount this year at $111
- Apple’s latest $5 sports movie sale gets you ready for weekend viewings
- Official Apple Watch bands see rare up to 54% discounts: Modern Buckle, Loop, more from $42
- Save $69 on Apple’s recently-refreshed AirPods Pro with MagSafe case
- Save $100 on all five AirPods Max styles and finally try out Apple’s flagship ANC Headphones
- Apple’s latest $10 movie sale discounts rock and roll flicks, movie bundles, more from $1
- Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros now $100 off at Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/mini MagSafe clear cases now on sale from $37.50 (Reg. $49)
Top Deals
OnePlus 9/Pro return to all-time lows for the first time since Black Friday at up to $269 off
- Anker discounts MagSafe chargers, portable speakers, and more from $13 in latest sale
- Sonos launches rare refurb sale: Arc Soundbar $180 off, Move $319, more from $129
- Anker ends the week by discounting MagSafe battery packs, HomeKit cams, more from $16
- L.L. Bean drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Pullovers, jackets, vests, and more
- Nordstrom Rack Coat Flash Sale takes up to 70% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more
- Marmot End of Season Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of styles + free shipping
- Save up to 30% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $16
- adidas Flash Sale offers new markdowns up to 40% off: UltraBoost, apparel, more from $7
- Govee RGBIC LED light strips, floor lamps, and more on sale from $12 (Up to 40% off)
- Build out a home theater with this 7,500-lumen projector and screen for $72
