Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 2 $100, 10.9-inch iPad Air $99 off, Apple Watch Series 7 $349, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 now $100, latest 10.9-inch iPad Air $99 off, Apple Watch Series 7 from $349, and much more…

If you’ve held off on picking up a pair of AirPods due to price, now’s your chance to grab a pair. The previous-generation AirPods 2, which still offer quite a bit of value, are on sale for $100 right now. Originally $159, and within $10 of the all-time low set back on Black Friday, these AirPods deliver Hey Siri support, the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing and cross-device syncing, 24 hours of playback, and a fully true-wireless design.

Apple’s latest iPad Air boasts an all-new design for the form-factor and packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, akin to the 11-inch iPad Pro. With Touch ID built into the power button, this tablet also makes it easy to keep secure while unlocking with ease. There’s now USB-C connectivity in tow as well, making it simple to plug in hubs with HDMI and USB support alongside other gear. Right now, it’s on sale for $99 off, making now the perfect time to pick up a new tablet.

Ready to upgrade your wearable as well? The latest Apple Watch Series 7 is currently on sale from $349 depending on the model you choose. This is a full $50 off its normal going rate and is a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Boasting fast charging, all-day battery life, a larger screen, sleep tracking, and more, this is the most feature-packed Apple Watch yet.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

AAXA M7 review: A bright portable projector that won’t break the bank [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

New Products, Guides, more |

Amazon announces first Prime subscription price increase in years

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO Ahsoka BrickHeadz review: Not the figure we wanted, but the one we deserved

Top Apple Deals |

Apple Pencil 2 complements iPadOS with the first discount this year at $111

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!