Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 2 $100, 10.9-inch iPad Air $99 off, Apple Watch Series 7 $349, more

-
Best of 9to5ToysBest of 9to5Toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 now $100, latest 10.9-inch iPad Air $99 off, Apple Watch Series 7 from $349, and much more…

If you’ve held off on picking up a pair of AirPods due to price, now’s your chance to grab a pair. The previous-generation AirPods 2, which still offer quite a bit of value, are on sale for $100 right now. Originally $159, and within $10 of the all-time low set back on Black Friday, these AirPods deliver Hey Siri support, the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing and cross-device syncing, 24 hours of playback, and a fully true-wireless design.

Apple’s latest iPad Air boasts an all-new design for the form-factor and packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, akin to the 11-inch iPad Pro. With Touch ID built into the power button, this tablet also makes it easy to keep secure while unlocking with ease. There’s now USB-C connectivity in tow as well, making it simple to plug in hubs with HDMI and USB support alongside other gear. Right now, it’s on sale for $99 off, making now the perfect time to pick up a new tablet.

Ready to upgrade your wearable as well? The latest Apple Watch Series 7 is currently on sale from $349 depending on the model you choose. This is a full $50 off its normal going rate and is a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Boasting fast charging, all-day battery life, a larger screen, sleep tracking, and more, this is the most feature-packed Apple Watch yet.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

AAXA M7 review: A bright portable projector that won’t break the bank [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

New Products, Guides, more |

Amazon announces first Prime subscription price increase in years

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO Ahsoka BrickHeadz review: Not the figure we wanted, but the one we deserved

Top Apple Deals |

Apple Pencil 2 complements iPadOS with the first discount this year at $111

Top Deals |

OnePlus 9/Pro return to all-time lows for the first time since Black Friday at up to $269 off

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best of 9to5Toys

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Latest 10.9-inch iPad Air yields Apple Pencil support, ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 $140, M1 iMac from $1,250, ...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $100 off, prev-gen. iPad ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac $149 off, latest Apple TV 4K ...
Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros now $100 of...
Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for latest ...
Lamicall’s branding-free adjustable metal iPad st...
Load more...
Show More Comments