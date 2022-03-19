Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Apple Watch Series 7 $339, Latest M1 iPad Air $570, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Apple Watch Series 7 from $339, latest iPad Air 5 $570, and much more…

If you’re still holding onto one of Apple’s previous-generation computers with an Intel processor, it’s time to move on. Once a skeptic, I gave the M1 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro a shot recently and immediately listed my powerful 16-inch i9 MacBook Pro for sale to cover the cost of upgrading to a new machine. It’s not only extremely powerful, but the fact that I can work unplugged for hours on end, sometimes even a full workday, is insane in a laptop. Right now you can save up to $250 on Apple’s latest MacBook lineup, with both the 14- and 16-inch models discounted at Amazon, making today a great time to invest in a laptop upgrade.

After swapping your old MacBook for a newer, more powerful one, consider doing the same with your Apple Watch. Right now the latest Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale from $339 with up to $60 in savings to be had. Not only does it have a larger display, but it also features a newer fast charging mode which helps you top off even if you’re in a hurry.

Speaking of Apple’s latest-and-greatest, did you see the M1-powered iPad Air launched earlier this week? Well, it’s already on sale, as Amazon is offering a $29 discount on both the 64GB and 256GB models. Sporting the same M1 processor that you’ll find in Apple’s more premium iPad Pro models, the latest iPad Air is a solid choice for those who want a great tablet without spending nearly $1,000 on one of the higher-end alternatives.

Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat of paint, pre-order now

WaterField intros new canvas and leather Mac Studio case for Apple’s M1 Ultra machine

LEGO Death Star Trash Compactor diorama confirmed ahead of next week’s reveal

Best iPhone SE 3 cases for launch day: Deals, new colorways, and more starting at $5.50

This $71.50 adapter makes CarPlay wireless following first discount at 40% off

