Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Apple Watch Series 7 $339, Latest M1 iPad Air $570, more

If you’re still holding onto one of Apple’s previous-generation computers with an Intel processor, it’s time to move on. Once a skeptic, I gave the M1 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro a shot recently and immediately listed my powerful 16-inch i9 MacBook Pro for sale to cover the cost of upgrading to a new machine. It’s not only extremely powerful, but the fact that I can work unplugged for hours on end, sometimes even a full workday, is insane in a laptop. Right now you can save up to $250 on Apple’s latest MacBook lineup, with both the 14- and 16-inch models discounted at Amazon, making today a great time to invest in a laptop upgrade.

After swapping your old MacBook for a newer, more powerful one, consider doing the same with your Apple Watch. Right now the latest Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale from $339 with up to $60 in savings to be had. Not only does it have a larger display, but it also features a newer fast charging mode which helps you top off even if you’re in a hurry.

Speaking of Apple’s latest-and-greatest, did you see the M1-powered iPad Air launched earlier this week? Well, it’s already on sale, as Amazon is offering a $29 discount on both the 64GB and 256GB models. Sporting the same M1 processor that you’ll find in Apple’s more premium iPad Pro models, the latest iPad Air is a solid choice for those who want a great tablet without spending nearly $1,000 on one of the higher-end alternatives.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Review: NZXT Function keyboard and Lift mouse are solid and customizable [Video]

Pre-Orders |

Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat of paint, pre-order now

New Products, Guides, more |

WaterField intros new canvas and leather Mac Studio case for Apple’s M1 Ultra machine

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO Death Star Trash Compactor diorama confirmed ahead of next week’s reveal

Top Apple Deals |

Best iPhone SE 3 cases for launch day: Deals, new colorways, and more starting at $5.50

Top Deals |

This $71.50 adapter makes CarPlay wireless following first discount at 40% off

