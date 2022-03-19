Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Apple Watch Series 7 $339, Latest M1 iPad Air $570, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Apple Watch Series 7 from $339, latest iPad Air 5 $570, and much more…
If you’re still holding onto one of Apple’s previous-generation computers with an Intel processor, it’s time to move on. Once a skeptic, I gave the M1 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro a shot recently and immediately listed my powerful 16-inch i9 MacBook Pro for sale to cover the cost of upgrading to a new machine. It’s not only extremely powerful, but the fact that I can work unplugged for hours on end, sometimes even a full workday, is insane in a laptop. Right now you can save up to $250 on Apple’s latest MacBook lineup, with both the 14- and 16-inch models discounted at Amazon, making today a great time to invest in a laptop upgrade.
After swapping your old MacBook for a newer, more powerful one, consider doing the same with your Apple Watch. Right now the latest Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale from $339 with up to $60 in savings to be had. Not only does it have a larger display, but it also features a newer fast charging mode which helps you top off even if you’re in a hurry.
Speaking of Apple’s latest-and-greatest, did you see the M1-powered iPad Air launched earlier this week? Well, it’s already on sale, as Amazon is offering a $29 discount on both the 64GB and 256GB models. Sporting the same M1 processor that you’ll find in Apple’s more premium iPad Pro models, the latest iPad Air is a solid choice for those who want a great tablet without spending nearly $1,000 on one of the higher-end alternatives.
Review: NZXT Function keyboard and Lift mouse are solid and customizable [Video]
- Review: The Monster Blaster 3.0 Bluetooth speaker gives off huge boombox vibes [Video]
- Tested: Twelve South’s refreshed Backpack shelf perfectly complements Apple’s M1 iMac
Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat of paint, pre-order now
- 8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
- New Wave’s Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines arrive
- eufy See-Everything Smart Lock debuts with 2K camera, fingerprint scanner, more
- Pre-orders for new Toy Story x Tamagotchis now live ahead of Lightyear release
- Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro and podcast-ready lineup
- Steam Deck pre-orders are live! Find out which of your games are compatible
- LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set with Jurassic World: Dominion kits
- CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has a removable USB-C cable
WaterField intros new canvas and leather Mac Studio case for Apple’s M1 Ultra machine
- New Mario Kart 8 courses go live today: FREE with a Switch Online sub + more details
- First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay starts now!
- Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
- Nintendo just added these three new SEGA Genesis games to Switch Online, playable now
- Bethesda unleashes new details on its massive upcoming Starfield RPG in latest teaser video
- Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
- Pad & Quill intros first new leather Apple Watch band in years, here’s how to get 15% off
- AMD announces seven new Ryzen Zen 2 and Zen 3 processors starting at $99
- CASETiFY’s new Harry Potter iPhone gear arrives with first lenticular case, Watch bands, more
- Polk launches compact new MagniFi Mini AX sound bar with AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos
- Sony will reveal new Harry Potter RPG gameplay in dedicated 20-min. showcase this week
- Dead Space gets ‘early 2023’ launch date alongside in-game trailers
LEGO Death Star Trash Compactor diorama confirmed ahead of next week’s reveal
- LEGO’s all-new 1,100-piece Vespa sees first discount to $90 alongside other rare deals
- LEGO heads ‘Back to the Future’ with new 1,800-piece Creator DeLorean set
- LEGO’s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 sees rare discount to $180, Star Wars helmets from $40
- LEGO Dark Trooper Attack review: Not quite a battle pack, but an army builder nonetheless
- LEGO’s Technic 2022 sets fall to new lows: BMW Motorbike, Ford Mustang, more from $8
Best iPhone SE 3 cases for launch day: Deals, new colorways, and more starting at $5.50
- Apple now selling iPhone 12/Pro via official Refurbished Store
- iPhone SE 3 sees pre-paid launch day discount with bundled $200 gift card
- Apple kicks off new $10 or less 4K HDR movie sale with first Encanto discount and $1 HD rental
- Tim Cook really wants you to try Apple’s AirPods Max with $100 discount to 2022 low
- Apple’s white Magic Keyboards fall to new Amazon lows starting at $239
- Apple AirTags with UWB precision finding see rare discounts starting at $24
- Save up to $299 on iPhone 12/mini with rare cert. refurb discounts to new lows, more
This $71.50 adapter makes CarPlay wireless following first discount at 40% off
- Anker launches midweek sale with latest USB-C chargers, ANC earbuds, more from $11
- Score an exclusive Snapback Slim Air leather wallet discount with AirTag slot at $50
- Level Lock fits HomeKit into an invisible smart lock design at new low of $196 (Reg. $249)
- ASUS Chromebox 4 with i7 and 16GB RAM sees one of its first discounts at $199 off (New low)
- Nike launches new pre-spring sale with up to 40% off warm weather workout gear and more
- Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook packs a detachable keyboard at new low of $350
- DJI’s OM 4 SE 3-axis iPhone gimbal sees first discount to $99 (Save $20)
- Score Axe Heaven’s Gibson 1959 Les Paul 1:4 scale mini guitar model at $35 (New Amazon low)
