Best of 9to5Toys: Refurbished M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, iPad mini 6 $459, DJI Mavic 3 $150 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Officially refurbished M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, iPad mini 6 $459, DJI Mavic 3 $150 off, and much more…
If you’ve been waiting for Apple to officially release its M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro lineup refurbished to save some cash, the wait is over. Yesterday, Apple officially launched the refurbished line for its latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup. As someone who recently ditched a maxed out 16-inch i9 MacBook Pro for an entry-level M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro…the new setup is impressive. You’ll find true all-day battery, even with heavy workloads. On top of that, it’s blazing fast. Pricing right now starts at $1,799 for the base model 14-inch and you’ll even find a 32-core M1 Max 16-inch for $3,149, which is a full $350 off its normal going rate.
Likewise, you might have been holding out on a solid iPad mini 6 deal, which has now arrived. Available for $459 at Amazon right now, this discount marks the lowest price that we’ve seen there. It’s $40 off the normal going rate and you’ll find that the iPad mini 6 offers a completely refreshed design with USB-C, support for the Apple Pencil 2, and even an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display.
Are you planning some spring or summer vacations across the country? Well, capturing the memories is a great way to re-live them down the road when you can’t travel for whatever reason. A great way to capture those moments is from the air, as it offers a completely different view and experience then taking a picture or video from the ground. DJI’s latest Mavic 3 is on sale for the first time standalone at $150 off with a cash discount. It features a 5.1K CMOS Hasselblad sensor that captures gorgeous footage from the skies, making it the perfect drone to keep in your go bag before you head out this spring or summer.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Review: V-Moda Rolling Stones edition Crossfade 2 Wireless brings the rock [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Tested: Casely’s new MagSafe Power Pod battery pack and Qi pad with wild designs
- Review: XGIMI Halo+ portable projector gets brighter, smarter, and more expensive [Video]
- Tested: SanDisk G-RAID 2 Thunderbolt 3 Drive solves storage woes with upgradeable HDDs
- Tested: New PreSonus AudioBox GO brings dual mic/guitar I/O to your content creation kit at $80
- Review: Anycubic’s new Kobra/Max are its most affordable and feature-packed 3D printers yet
Pre-Orders |
This $2,400 Atmos sound bar with AirPlay 2 has a rotatable center channel Orb speaker
- Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now available for pre-order with AirPlay 2, matte screens, more
- eero announces new Pro 6E and 6+ with 2.5GbE for multi-gig Wi-Fi mesh networking
- 8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
- Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat of paint, pre-order now
- New Wave’s Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines arrive
- eufy See-Everything Smart Lock debuts with 2K camera, fingerprint scanner, more
- Pre-orders for new Toy Story x Tamagotchis now live ahead of Lightyear release
- Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro and podcast-ready lineup
- Steam Deck pre-orders are live! Find out which of your games are compatible
- LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set with Jurassic World: Dominion kits
- CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has a removable USB-C cable
New Products, Guides, more |
Greenworks launches one of its electric riding mower as part of Ultra Pro 60V tool lineup
- Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
- Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
- GoPro Volta launches as a new action cam handgrip with built in battery and remote
- The ROCCAT Kone XP gaming mouse offers 15 programmable buttons and a 19K DPI sensor
- Traeger intros new must-see WiFIRE smart grills with touchscreen display and induction cooking
- ROLI unveils the next generation of its brilliant touch expressive Seaboard music controller
- Bellroy intros new eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo for your EDC
- NVIDIA announces impressive RTX 3090 Ti GPU at $1,999, but who is this card really for?
- Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
- ‘Little Steve’ reimagines the story of Apple and Steve Jobs for the kids
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Review: LEGO’s latest Star Wars helmets are a mixed bag ranging from must-haves to misses
- LEGO April 2022 buyers’ guide: Check out the new BttF DeLorean, Jurassic Park sets, more
- LEGO’s Flower Bouquet and Bonsai Tree see rare discounts to $40.50 each (Save 20%)
- To Infinity and Beyond: LEGO reveals three upcoming Lightyear sets with all-new minifigures
Top Apple Deals |
Save $80 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon lows, aluminum models from $349
- Official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelet sees rare $125 discount at Amazon
- Don’t need the power of M1? Score Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros starting at $400 (Refurb)
- Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro drops to new all-time low at $250 off
- Apple launches largest $5 comedy movie sale of the year alongside this week’s $1 HD rental
- Pair your new green iPhone 13 with Apple’s Find My leather MagSafe wallet at $48
- Amazon clears out prev-gen. iPad Air 4 models starting at $470 (Save up to $149)
- Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees first discounts in months at $199 off
- Apple’s latest iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folios see first 2022 discounts from $100 (Save $79)
Top Deals |
Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe chargers, Lightning cables, projectors, more from $13
- Carhartt’s Tool Roll hits lowest price in years on Amazon, carry all the things for under $19
- Nanoleaf’s new modular Lines HomeKit lights see first discount to $180, more from $60
- Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale takes up to 50% off popular spring workout wear
- Rare price drop puts Nintendo’s OLED model Switch down at $314 shipped
- Segway Ninebot electric Gokart PRO sees $310 discount in limited-time Wellbots flash sale
- Mini Kershaw Folding Pocket Knife with lifetime warranty now just over $7 at Amazon (2022 low)
- Level Bolt delivers an invisible smart lock with HomeKit at $162.50 (Reg. $199), more
- elago’s geometric MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand sees rare discount to $20.50 (23% off)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!