Best of 9to5Toys: Refurbished M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, iPad mini 6 $459, DJI Mavic 3 $150 off, more

In this week's Best of 9to5Toys: Officially refurbished M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, iPad mini 6 $459, DJI Mavic 3 $150 off, and much more…

If you’ve been waiting for Apple to officially release its M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro lineup refurbished to save some cash, the wait is over. Yesterday, Apple officially launched the refurbished line for its latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup. As someone who recently ditched a maxed out 16-inch i9 MacBook Pro for an entry-level M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro…the new setup is impressive. You’ll find true all-day battery, even with heavy workloads. On top of that, it’s blazing fast. Pricing right now starts at $1,799 for the base model 14-inch and you’ll even find a 32-core M1 Max 16-inch for $3,149, which is a full $350 off its normal going rate.

Likewise, you might have been holding out on a solid iPad mini 6 deal, which has now arrived. Available for $459 at Amazon right now, this discount marks the lowest price that we’ve seen there. It’s $40 off the normal going rate and you’ll find that the iPad mini 6 offers a completely refreshed design with USB-C, support for the Apple Pencil 2, and even an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display.

Are you planning some spring or summer vacations across the country? Well, capturing the memories is a great way to re-live them down the road when you can’t travel for whatever reason. A great way to capture those moments is from the air, as it offers a completely different view and experience then taking a picture or video from the ground. DJI’s latest Mavic 3 is on sale for the first time standalone at $150 off with a cash discount. It features a 5.1K CMOS Hasselblad sensor that captures gorgeous footage from the skies, making it the perfect drone to keep in your go bag before you head out this spring or summer.

