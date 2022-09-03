Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy labor Day sale, AirPods Max $370, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day sale, AirPods Max $370, M1 Pro MacBook Pro $400 off, and much more…
It’s that time of the year again, the time of the year when Best Buy launches its annual Labor Day sale. Labor Day is this coming Monday, and Best Buy is here to deliver sitewide savings on many of the year’s most popular products. For starters, you can take $349 off the M1 MacBook Pro, which still packs plenty of value even though it’s now a previous-generation devices. On top of that, there are 4K TVs, Galaxy Tabs, and much more available here.
Another fantastic deal this week that you won’t want to miss out on is Apple’s AirPods Max at $370, which normally go for $549. That’s a full $179 below its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. AirPods Max deliver Apple’s most premium headphone yet to your setup which packs the H1 chip, Hey Siri support, Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, 20-hour battery life, and more.
Speaking of Apple gear, did you see that the M1 Pro-powered 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale from $1,599 right now? That’s a full $400 below its normal going rate and delivers new lows across the board. Various models are on sale in multiple configurations, so be sure to give our post from earlier this week a look on how to save with Apple’s most powerful laptop yet.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Thrustmaster Eswap S controller review: The latest way to deal with stick drift [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Review: Razer looks to the competition with the Kishi V2 mobile controller, now for iOS [Video]
- Review: Synology’s new DS1522+ with 10GbE is the last NAS you’ll ever need
- Tested: Is mophie’s new fabric-wrapped 45W 20,000mAh powerstation pro worth the price?
Pre-Orders |
Sony launches new 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar with built-in AirPlay 2 and Chromecast
- Samsung intros new heat sink 7,450MB/s 990 PRO SSDs for your battle station with RGB lights
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
- Snapmaker’s latest 3-in-1 Artisan 3D printer is also a laser engraver and CNC
- Spider-Man Remastered gets Steam Deck verification ahead of next week’s release
- ROCCAT’s new Xone XP Air wireless mouse has 100-hour battery life and an RGB dock
- New Wave Toys brings retro Coca-Cola vending machines into its 1/6 scale replica lineup
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Friends ‘who live under the same roof or not’ officially included in Game Pass Friends & Family
- Pokémon’s 2022 Halloween collection arrives with all-new plushes, spooky TCG packs, more
- IK intros pro-grade studio speakers with DSP monitor emulation and room calibration mic
- Ninja expands to the patio with first woodfire electric grill that can BBQ and smoke
- Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, confirms CoD, Overwatch, more will come to Game Pass
- Samsung announces its first QD-OLED monitor with the Odyssey G8 34-inch UltraWide
- September PlayStation Plus: New FREE games, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Deathloop, more
- Audio-Technica unleashed its latest Bluetooth-ready wireless AT-LP3XBT turntable today
- Drop SENSE75 is the brand’s latest premium keyboard with a matching price tag
- 8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
- New model PlayStation 5 consoles have been spotted in the wild
- PowerA’s new Switch controller charging dock keeps pro gamepads and Joy-Con at the ready
- September’s Free Games with Prime includes AC Origins, Shadow of Mordor, more
- Newly created Sony mobile studio division set to bring major PlayStation IP to iPhone and Android
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO’s latest sets have arrived for September: Ideas Lighthouse, Advent Calendars, more
- LEGO’s 771-piece Succulents set assembles nine different cacti with first discount to $45
- August’s best LEGO Ideas include a Parks and Rec office, Zelda BOTW Temple of Time, more
- LEGO slated to celebrate 100th Disney anniversary with new collectible minifigures
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air lands at $1,099 with rare Amazon discount (Save $100)
- Apple’s latest Find My MagSafe Leather Wallet hits Amazon all-time low at $36 (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s Magic Keyboards improve your iPad Pro experience from $249 (Save $50)
- Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2022 low of $99 following $30 holiday weekend discount
- Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops to $30 ahead of next week’s iPhone 14 launch
- Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards on sale from $155 in cert. refurb sale (Orig. $299+)
- Apple discounts just-released movies to $10 or less alongside latest $1 HD rental
- 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now starts at $999 with first discounts in months at up to $350 off
Top Google Deals |
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 delivers S Pen support and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance at $629
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 delivers flagship listening for less at $110 (Reg. $150)
- OnePlus Nord N20 delivers 5G and an OLED screen at $260 (Save $40)
- Pre-order Sony’s all-new Xperia 5 IV Smartphone and score a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds
- OnePlus back to school sale delivers 10 Pro all-time lows from $720 (Save $179), much more
Top Deals |
Satechi’s popular Mac, iPhone, and Apple accessories now 20% off for Labor Day
- Nomad takes 15% off entire selection of popular Apple accessories in annual Labor Day sale
- Under Armour takes up to 50% off new outlet markdowns with deals from $14
- Spigen’s ArcField 7.5W MagSafe charging puck in black marked down to $20 Prime shipped
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 sees 25% back to school discount to $300, more from $90
- ASUS’ 2-in-1 VivoBook 13 Slate OLED Laptop plummets 50% to new low of $300
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!