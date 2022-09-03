Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy labor Day sale, AirPods Max $370, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day sale, AirPods Max $370, M1 Pro MacBook Pro $400 off, and much more…

It’s that time of the year again, the time of the year when Best Buy launches its annual Labor Day sale. Labor Day is this coming Monday, and Best Buy is here to deliver sitewide savings on many of the year’s most popular products. For starters, you can take $349 off the M1 MacBook Pro, which still packs plenty of value even though it’s now a previous-generation devices. On top of that, there are 4K TVs, Galaxy Tabs, and much more available here.

Another fantastic deal this week that you won’t want to miss out on is Apple’s AirPods Max at $370, which normally go for $549. That’s a full $179 below its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. AirPods Max deliver Apple’s most premium headphone yet to your setup which packs the H1 chip, Hey Siri support, Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, 20-hour battery life, and more.

Speaking of Apple gear, did you see that the M1 Pro-powered 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale from $1,599 right now? That’s a full $400 below its normal going rate and delivers new lows across the board. Various models are on sale in multiple configurations, so be sure to give our post from earlier this week a look on how to save with Apple’s most powerful laptop yet.

