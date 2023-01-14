Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display from $1,500, Pixel 7/Pro smartphones from $499, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display from $1,500, Google Pixel 7/Pro smartphones from $499, DJI’s just-released Mini 3 quadcopter certified refurbished $499, and much more…

Is your Mac setup looking a bit aged as we head into 2023? Well, refresh it with Apple’s premium Studio Display that’s on sale from $1,500 right now. At least $99 off, the Studio Display features a 27-inch screen size and a 5K resolution to deliver a true Retina experience. There’s a 12MP FaceTime camera with Center Stage built-in, as well as a 6-speaker sound system and studio-quality microphones. Plus, the Thunderbolt 3 port around back packs 96W of USB-C PD charging to make it an all-in-one experience for the Mac-powered setup.

Those still rocking an older smartphone won’t want to miss out on the deal that we found on Google’s latest Pixel 7/Pro smartphones. Starting things off with Google’s mid-range Pixel 7, it features flagship specs without breaking the bank. Right now the Pixel 7 is on sale for $499, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate. Then, the larger and more feature-packed Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $749, which is a full $150 down from its own list price. Both of the smartphones here are powered by the same Tensor G2 chip and dual-sensor camera array, ensuring that you’ll get a similar performance outside of screen size and resolution.

Have you been waiting for the perfect time to get into the drone game? Well, DJI’s just-released Mini 3 quadcopter is on sale for the first time at $499. Arriving in certified refurbished condition, you’ll save $60 from its normal going rate while getting a 2-year warranty with your purchase. Packing a 4K HDR stabilized camera, the drone comes in at under 249 grams making it easier to register and fly than larger or more complicated models.

