Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display from $1,500, Pixel 7/Pro smartphones from $499, more

Is your Mac setup looking a bit aged as we head into 2023? Well, refresh it with Apple’s premium Studio Display that’s on sale from $1,500 right now. At least $99 off, the Studio Display features a 27-inch screen size and a 5K resolution to deliver a true Retina experience. There’s a 12MP FaceTime camera with Center Stage built-in, as well as a 6-speaker sound system and studio-quality microphones. Plus, the Thunderbolt 3 port around back packs 96W of USB-C PD charging to make it an all-in-one experience for the Mac-powered setup.
Those still rocking an older smartphone won’t want to miss out on the deal that we found on Google’s latest Pixel 7/Pro smartphones. Starting things off with Google’s mid-range Pixel 7, it features flagship specs without breaking the bank. Right now the Pixel 7 is on sale for $499, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate. Then, the larger and more feature-packed Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $749, which is a full $150 down from its own list price. Both of the smartphones here are powered by the same Tensor G2 chip and dual-sensor camera array, ensuring that you’ll get a similar performance outside of screen size and resolution.
Have you been waiting for the perfect time to get into the drone game? Well, DJI’s just-released Mini 3 quadcopter is on sale for the first time at $499. Arriving in certified refurbished condition, you’ll save $60 from its normal going rate while getting a 2-year warranty with your purchase. Packing a 4K HDR stabilized camera, the drone comes in at under 249 grams making it easier to register and fly than larger or more complicated models.
Tested: Form meets function with Shargeek’s transparent 130W STORM2 Slim power bank
- Tested: OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max flashlight delivers impressive runtime and brightness
- Review: SanDisk’s new 2700MB/s portable Thunderbolt SSD is one of the best, but it’s going to cost you
ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups
- New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
Best Buy takes on Amazon Prime by offering free shipping on all orders for My Best Buy members
- VERTAGEAR’s new 800 series gaming chairs tackle lumbar support and seat comfort
- SIGMA launches ‘world’s first’ 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 mirrorless-exclusive ultra-telephoto lens
- Synology’s new DS723+ NAS packs 10GbE and more into a compact 2-bay design
- Journey intros new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with removable USB-C Apple Watch charger at 20% off
- Universal Audio’s new powerful Sphere mics emulate a range of iconic vintage models
- Xbox Developer_Direct event set to showcase gameplay for Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more
- CASETiFY’s first Disney iPhone 14 cases come decked out with Mickey and Friends designs
- Skullcandy’s limited-edition Doritos SLYR gaming headset and Dime 2 earbuds bring the spice
- Cowabunga! Netflix subscribers can now play TMNT Shredder’s Revenge for FREE on iOS/Android
- Spigen’s new MagSafe charger is less pricey and reportedly ‘faster’ than Apple’s, now 25% off
- New embossed Xbox Oreo cookies arrive with special in-game goodies, prizes, more
LEGO’s new 2,082-piece Ideas A-Frame Cabin officially revealed ahead of February release
- What to expect from LEGO Marvel in 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man Quantumania sets
- Amazon clears out LEGO Star Wars 2022 sets: Boba Fett Palace, Obi-Wan Starfighter, more
- LEGO’s 2023 Lunar New Year sets are finally available to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
- LEGO’s 1,900-piece Back to the Future DeLorean sees rare discount to $170 (Reg. $200)
- LEGO Ninjago’s summer lineup launching later in 2023 with 11 upcoming sets
- LEGO celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary with nine upcoming sets launching this summer
- LEGO launching new Sonic the Hedgehog theme in summer 2023 with five upcoming sets
iPhone 13 sees up to $224 Renewed Premium discounts at Amazon from $658 all-time lows
- Save 60% on Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop at $16 Prime shipped, more
- Apple’s popular M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time lows from $999 (Save $200)
- Apple Watch Modern Buckle 40mm band is made for Series 8 and older at new low of $91.50
- Apple launches $5 iTunes movie anniversary sale alongside usual $1 HD rental of the week
- Official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock powers your wearable at new low of under $69
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is an even better value with $79 discount to new low of $250
- Apple’s beloved and compact iPad mini 6 now back in stock with $99 discount to $400
- Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro on sale for first time in months at $400 off low
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 land at second-best prices starting at $230 (Reg. $280+)
- OnePlus 10 Pro scores you a new smartphone for the new year at $599 (Save $200)
- Play the new TMNT Shredder’s Revenge on Android with a Razer Kishi controller down at $37
- OnePlus 10T smartphone sees $118 discounts on Amazon starting at $532
Nomad launches 30% off+ warehouse sale on open-box iPhone 14 leather cases and more
- Amazon offers up to 50% off in-house brand clothing from $6 Prime shipped
- Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks for iPhone 14 on sale from $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Nintendo’s regularly $350 OLED model Switch console drops to $295 shipped today
- SanDisk puts 1TB of all-metal USB-C/A flash drive in your EDC at $85 shipped (Amazon low)
- Add four 2,000-lumen outdoor solar motion-sensing LED lights to your yard for $16 (60% off)
