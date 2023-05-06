Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 from $125, Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 up to $400 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 go on sale from $125, Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 up to $400 off, latest 24-inch M1 iMac $980, and much more…

Have you been holding off on picking up new AirPods? Well, it’s time to upgrade. This week we tracked down a deal on the latest AirPods 3 in two conditions. For starters, those who want to buy brand-new can pick up the wireless earbuds for $150, which is a $19 discount from the normal going rate. However, the most savings is available for those who opt for a Best Buy refurbished set at $125, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With support for “Hey Siri,” alongside Spatial Audio support, these true wireless earbuds are perfect for taking phone calls, listening to music, or watching YouTube videos on-the-go. The AirPods and case combined deliver 30 hours of listening time before having to be plugged back in as well, ensuring you can go all day before it’s time to recharge.

It’s amazing that we’ve come full circle on cell phones it seems. Early on, we had flat phones. Then, we went to flip, and back to flat after that. Now, we’re back to flip again, though some fold as well. Right now you can pick up the latest Samsung has to offer with both the Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 on sale from $900 at Amazon. With up to $400 in savings depending on which version you choose. Whether you’re looking for the compact Z Flip 4, which resembles cell phones of yesteryear, or the Z Fold 4 which looks like a tablet from the future, you really can’t go wrong.

Are you still using an older computer at home? Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac is a great upgrade for you then. With a built-in 24-inch 4.5K display, you’ll find Apple’s M1 chip here which delivers plenty of power for even medium to heavy users. It can edit photos and videos, handles web browsing well, and is great for watching YouTube or Netflix. On top of that, there’s a built-in 1080p FaceTime camera for video calling friends or family and both Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet onboard makes connecting to the internet a breeze. Right now, the 24-inch M1 iMac is on sale from $980 in refurbished condition, which comes in at $20 below our last mention, delivering $519 in savings.

I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

xTool’s P2 55W CO2 laser makes it easy to start a side business for less than Glowforge at $4,199

New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay is on the way ahead of the game’s launch next week

LEGO reveals new 1,130-piece Technic Mars Rover Perseverance set coming in August

Best price of the year takes $100 off Apple’s latest M1 Max Mac Studio

Anker 100W Charging Station with retractable USB-C cables hits $80 (20% off), more from $14

