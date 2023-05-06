Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 from $125, Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 up to $400 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 go on sale from $125, Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 up to $400 off, latest 24-inch M1 iMac $980, and much more…
Have you been holding off on picking up new AirPods? Well, it’s time to upgrade. This week we tracked down a deal on the latest AirPods 3 in two conditions. For starters, those who want to buy brand-new can pick up the wireless earbuds for $150, which is a $19 discount from the normal going rate. However, the most savings is available for those who opt for a Best Buy refurbished set at $125, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With support for “Hey Siri,” alongside Spatial Audio support, these true wireless earbuds are perfect for taking phone calls, listening to music, or watching YouTube videos on-the-go. The AirPods and case combined deliver 30 hours of listening time before having to be plugged back in as well, ensuring you can go all day before it’s time to recharge.
It’s amazing that we’ve come full circle on cell phones it seems. Early on, we had flat phones. Then, we went to flip, and back to flat after that. Now, we’re back to flip again, though some fold as well. Right now you can pick up the latest Samsung has to offer with both the Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 on sale from $900 at Amazon. With up to $400 in savings depending on which version you choose. Whether you’re looking for the compact Z Flip 4, which resembles cell phones of yesteryear, or the Z Fold 4 which looks like a tablet from the future, you really can’t go wrong.
Are you still using an older computer at home? Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac is a great upgrade for you then. With a built-in 24-inch 4.5K display, you’ll find Apple’s M1 chip here which delivers plenty of power for even medium to heavy users. It can edit photos and videos, handles web browsing well, and is great for watching YouTube or Netflix. On top of that, there’s a built-in 1080p FaceTime camera for video calling friends or family and both Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet onboard makes connecting to the internet a breeze. Right now, the 24-inch M1 iMac is on sale from $980 in refurbished condition, which comes in at $20 below our last mention, delivering $519 in savings.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]
- Review: LEGO’s new UCS X-Wing Starfighter proves that the third time is in fact the charm
- Tested: Hands-on with Apogee’s new Jam X, another rock-solid interface worth the price tag
- Hands-on: LEGO’s new mini Death Star II gift with purchase is well-worth the $150 entry fee
Pre-Orders
xTool’s P2 55W CO2 laser makes it easy to start a side business for less than Glowforge at $4,199
- 8BitDo intros new Ultimate C 2.4G wireless PC controller in springy pastel colors
- New Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet races into game rooms next month
- SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts, pre-order now
- Benro Theta launches as ‘world’s first’ auto-leveling tripod with motorized legs
- Sony intros new ZV-E1full-frame mirrorless camera with 4K120, 10-bit 4:2:2, and AI features
- Amazon announces three more Fire TV Omni QLED sizes and new 2-series models from $200
- SwitchBot’s Hub 2.0 supports Matter and HomeKit, now available for pre-order
- Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-to-toe’ HD+ video, more
- New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery
- Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
New Products, Guides, more
New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay is on the way ahead of the game’s launch next week
- Arc brings its minimalistic aluminum bumper case to Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra
- F1 23 races to consoles and PC with all racing teams and drivers on June 16
- Premium limited edition Cal Kestis Lightsaber Hilt with wooden collector’s box is a must-see
- Amazon’s new Echo Dot Star Wars stands bring Darth Vader, Mando, and more to your speaker
- Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, LEGO, games, more
- You can now invite up to five friends to try 14 days of PC Game Pass for free
- Rocketbook intros ‘world’s first erasable pen-and-paper sticky notes’ with smart scanning
- BLACK+DECKER’s POWERSERIES Extreme MAX stick vacuum cleans your floors and furniture
- Updated WEBER CONNECT 2.0 app finally delivers multigrill and multirecipe monitoring
- SANDMARC upgrades your summer photos with new 100mm iPhone Macro lens, exclusively 10% off
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGO reveals new 1,130-piece Technic Mars Rover Perseverance set coming in August
- Here’s a first look at 10 upcoming sets from the whimsical new LEGO Dreamzzz series
- LEGO’s Star Wars May the 4th promotion now live with Death Star II freebie, new sets, more
Top Apple Deals
Best price of the year takes $100 off Apple’s latest M1 Max Mac Studio
- Bring official Space Black Link Bracelet stylings to your Apple Watch from $266 (Reg. $449)
- Save $800 on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM at $2,099 low, more
- Outfit Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad with its official Magic Keyboard Folio at new low of $220
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards with Touch ID on sale from $131 (Reg. $149+)
- Apple Watch Ultra falls to new all-time low in cert. refurb sale to $620 (Save $169)
Top Google Deals
Woot clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB at $753 (Save $447), more from $386
- PowerA’s MOGA XP7-X Mobile Bluetooth Controller drops to $71 low (Reg. $100)
- Samsung just released the new Galaxy A54, and it’s already $75 off at new $375 low
Top Deals
Anker 100W Charging Station with retractable USB-C cables hits $80 (20% off), more from $14
- Amazon is knocking hundreds off Breville’s steel espresso machines today from $240 shipped
- Everyone might as well keep a retractable utility knife on hand to open Amazon packages for $3
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Spring Savings Event takes up to 60% off Nike, adidas, more
