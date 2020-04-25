Best of 9to5Toys: 2018 iPad Pro $150 off, Sonos Playbar/Sub $549 each, August Smart Lock $95, more

- Apr. 25th 2020 11:01 am ET

0

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro gets $150 discount, Sonos Playbar and Sub hit $549, August Smart Lock drops to $95, and more…

If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet, but Apple’s latest iPad Pro is a bit too lofty in price, then why not opt for the previous generation? I’m still rocking a 2018 11-inch iPad Pro and absolutely love it. You can currently score $150 off various models of the previous generation product from Apple, giving you ample on-the-go power in a super-compact form factor. Plus, it’s compatible with the brand-new Magic Keyboard, offering you a laptop-like experience with a detachable display.

Those on the hunt for a brand-new home theater experience will want to swing by this Sonos sale that we spotted earlier. You’ll find both the Playbar and Sub on sale for $150 off, which drops the prices to $549 each. Sonos is one of the biggest names in the business when it comes to whole-home audio or home theater gear. Just link up your brand-new Playbar, Sub, and a few One SL speakers and you’ve got a home theater experience like none other.

For those looking to upgrade their smart home with a Wi-Fi lock, we’ve got the deal for you. August offers a unique design that allows you to leave your keys behind without changing out the whole lock. That’s right, August Smart Lock only upgrades the interior of your door, leaving the outside looking just as it was before installing. This keeps your existing keys and helps to ensure a minimal look from the road. At $95, it’s hard to pass up this fantastic deal.

Home Depot discounts over 100 Ryobi tools, mowers, and accessories from $8

  1. Apple’s new release movie sale takes 50% off, 4K films $5, more from $1
  2. Anker’s iPhone 11 Pro-matching batteries are $22, more in this new sale from $8
  3. Anker discounts new USB-C chargers, speakers, more in this week’s sale from $11
  4. Apple Watch Series 5 now refurbished direct from Apple with over $100 off
  5. Apple’s TV show sale has complete series and individual seasons from $10
  6. Apple’s weekend movie + TV sale from $5: Game of Thrones, 4K titles, more
  7. Entire iPad mini 5 lineup discounted by up to $99, deals from $330
  8. Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands see rare 20% discount, including Pride Edition
  9. Sony launches another massive PSN sale: Up to 50% off hundreds of PS4 games
  10. Cut the cord for just $7 with Aukey’s 80-mile indoor HDTV antenna (Save 30%)
  11. Apple’s AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low at $220 shipped
  12. How to transition to clean energy, save money, and get $20 to Amazon in the process
  13. DEWALT’s 2-tool combo kit includes two batteries + more for $169 (Reg. $249+)
  14. Fossil’s spring clearance event takes up to 70% off watches, wallets, more
  15. This $30 jump starter keeps you from getting stranded (All-time low)
  16. TaoTronics’ 1,800-lumen LED lamp lights up your office at $30 ($20 off)
  17. It doesn’t get much better than four TP-Link Smart Plugs at $6 each
  18. NETGEAR 8-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch drops within $1 of all-time low at $19
  19. At $80 each, two Nest Protects keep your family safe at night (Reg. $100+)
  20. JBL’s Link 10 Portable Speaker packs Google Assistant at $50 (Save up to $130)

