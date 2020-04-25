Best of 9to5Toys: 2018 iPad Pro $150 off, Sonos Playbar/Sub $549 each, August Smart Lock $95, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro gets $150 discount, Sonos Playbar and Sub hit $549, August Smart Lock drops to $95, and more…

If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet, but Apple’s latest iPad Pro is a bit too lofty in price, then why not opt for the previous generation? I’m still rocking a 2018 11-inch iPad Pro and absolutely love it. You can currently score $150 off various models of the previous generation product from Apple, giving you ample on-the-go power in a super-compact form factor. Plus, it’s compatible with the brand-new Magic Keyboard, offering you a laptop-like experience with a detachable display.

Those on the hunt for a brand-new home theater experience will want to swing by this Sonos sale that we spotted earlier. You’ll find both the Playbar and Sub on sale for $150 off, which drops the prices to $549 each. Sonos is one of the biggest names in the business when it comes to whole-home audio or home theater gear. Just link up your brand-new Playbar, Sub, and a few One SL speakers and you’ve got a home theater experience like none other.

For those looking to upgrade their smart home with a Wi-Fi lock, we’ve got the deal for you. August offers a unique design that allows you to leave your keys behind without changing out the whole lock. That’s right, August Smart Lock only upgrades the interior of your door, leaving the outside looking just as it was before installing. This keeps your existing keys and helps to ensure a minimal look from the road. At $95, it’s hard to pass up this fantastic deal.

