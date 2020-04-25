Best of 9to5Toys: 2018 iPad Pro $150 off, Sonos Playbar/Sub $549 each, August Smart Lock $95, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro gets $150 discount, Sonos Playbar and Sub hit $549, August Smart Lock drops to $95, and more…
If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet, but Apple’s latest iPad Pro is a bit too lofty in price, then why not opt for the previous generation? I’m still rocking a 2018 11-inch iPad Pro and absolutely love it. You can currently score $150 off various models of the previous generation product from Apple, giving you ample on-the-go power in a super-compact form factor. Plus, it’s compatible with the brand-new Magic Keyboard, offering you a laptop-like experience with a detachable display.
Those on the hunt for a brand-new home theater experience will want to swing by this Sonos sale that we spotted earlier. You’ll find both the Playbar and Sub on sale for $150 off, which drops the prices to $549 each. Sonos is one of the biggest names in the business when it comes to whole-home audio or home theater gear. Just link up your brand-new Playbar, Sub, and a few One SL speakers and you’ve got a home theater experience like none other.
For those looking to upgrade their smart home with a Wi-Fi lock, we’ve got the deal for you. August offers a unique design that allows you to leave your keys behind without changing out the whole lock. That’s right, August Smart Lock only upgrades the interior of your door, leaving the outside looking just as it was before installing. This keeps your existing keys and helps to ensure a minimal look from the road. At $95, it’s hard to pass up this fantastic deal.
New Products, Guides, more |
Logitech Streamcam Plus Review: Upgrade your WFH setup [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Drop into Apex Legends with shields and weapons during the Battle Armor event
- Wyze Scale Review: Classy looks and Apple Health support for $20 [Video]
- Limited-Edition NASA G-SHOCK launches in all-white with moon backlight
- Review: Anker’s new Qi-enabled PowerCore battery wirelessly charges on-the-go
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 goes FREE to keep folks occupied at home
- LEGO’s upcoming Creator 3-in-1 kits include a pirate ship, lunar rover, more
- OWC launched 4TB NVMe drives with up to 6GB/s speeds in 16TB RAID
- Garmin Approach Z82 range finder lands with OLED screen, course overlays, more
- FREE Star Wars Zoom backgrounds bring your meetings to Hoth, Jakku, and more
- SiliconDust debuts new HDHomeRun QUATRO with 4K HDR, ATSC 3.0 support, more
- Red Dead Redemption 2 hits Xbox Game Pass next month as GTA V gets removed
- The Canon EOS R5 is an insane full-frame camera with 8K RAW recording
- Newest BenQ Gaming Projector delivers 120Hz, low input lag, more
- New Polar Grit X wearable arrives with up to 100-hours of battery life
- GameStop now set to reopen retail stores amid COVID-19
- Logitech’s G203 LIGHTSYNC gaming mouse is built for budget setups
- Latest Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock has several USB-C ports, supports dual 4K60
- New 8Bitdo TG16 wireless controller arrives for TurboGrafx, Switch, more
- Razer introduces refreshed Blade Stealth 13 with new 120Hz display, more
- Grovemade intros gorgeous new leather Desk Pad at up to 20% off
- SteelSeries, Cyberpunk 2077 partner to launch official headsets + accessories
- Latest TAG Heuer Formula 1 watch unveiled with racing-inspired design, more
- Travis Scott virtual concerts and accessories coming to Fortnite this month
- Aukey’s new 100W Omnia USB-C GaN Charger goes up for pre-order [Deal]
- Cyberpunk 2077 console will be the last Limited Edition Xbox One X ever made
- Roccat line-up Review: DrDisrespect’s Mouse, keyboard and mousepad [Video]
Top Deals |
Home Depot discounts over 100 Ryobi tools, mowers, and accessories from $8
- Apple’s new release movie sale takes 50% off, 4K films $5, more from $1
- Anker’s iPhone 11 Pro-matching batteries are $22, more in this new sale from $8
- Anker discounts new USB-C chargers, speakers, more in this week’s sale from $11
- Apple Watch Series 5 now refurbished direct from Apple with over $100 off
- Apple’s TV show sale has complete series and individual seasons from $10
- Apple’s weekend movie + TV sale from $5: Game of Thrones, 4K titles, more
- Entire iPad mini 5 lineup discounted by up to $99, deals from $330
- Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands see rare 20% discount, including Pride Edition
- Sony launches another massive PSN sale: Up to 50% off hundreds of PS4 games
- Cut the cord for just $7 with Aukey’s 80-mile indoor HDTV antenna (Save 30%)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low at $220 shipped
- How to transition to clean energy, save money, and get $20 to Amazon in the process
- DEWALT’s 2-tool combo kit includes two batteries + more for $169 (Reg. $249+)
- Fossil’s spring clearance event takes up to 70% off watches, wallets, more
- This $30 jump starter keeps you from getting stranded (All-time low)
- TaoTronics’ 1,800-lumen LED lamp lights up your office at $30 ($20 off)
- It doesn’t get much better than four TP-Link Smart Plugs at $6 each
- NETGEAR 8-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch drops within $1 of all-time low at $19
- At $80 each, two Nest Protects keep your family safe at night (Reg. $100+)
- JBL’s Link 10 Portable Speaker packs Google Assistant at $50 (Save up to $130)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!