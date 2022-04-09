Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iPad Air $70 off, AirPods Pro with MagSafe $174, Galaxy S22+/Ultra $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest M1 iPad Air $70 off, AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging $174, Galaxy S22+/Ultra $100 off, and much more…
Are you in the market for a new iPad, but not ready to drop nearly $1,000 on Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro? Well, you don’t have to. Recently, Apple updated its iPad Air with the M1 chip to make it even more powerful. Well, that recent-release is on sale right now for a new all-time low at up to $70 off, with a new starting price of $570. The biggest discount applies to the 256GB model at $679 from its normal $749 going rate, though the 64GB model is also on sale for $29 off.
Speaking of Apple’s latest products, AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging is currently on sale for the lowest price of the year. Down to $174, you’re saving a massive $75 here from the normal $249 going rate. AirPods Pro are perfect for blocking out sounds around you with their active noise cancelling technology and also leverage Hey Siri as well as iCloud pairing thanks to the H1 chip. On top of that, you’ll find Spatial Audio support and more.
Prefer to use Android? Well, right now you can score the latest Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Ultra at $100 off, which matches the all-time low that we’ve seen. Not only does this deal allow you to score Samsung’s latest at the lowest price we’ve seen, but you can also save even more by picking up a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for an additional $50, which saves an extra $80 over buying the two items separately.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Review: Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch monitor gets updated panel with better color [Video]
- Review: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delivers nostalgic gameplay and modern visuals
- Tested: Novation unveils new FLKey keyboard controllers for hands-on sequencing in FL Studio
- Tested: Leather SANDMARC MagSafe iPhone 13 case with gorgeous machined metal camera rig
- Tested: Casely’s new MagSafe Power Pod battery pack and Qi pad with wild designs
- Review: XGIMI Halo+ portable projector gets brighter, smarter, and more expensive [Video]
Pre-Orders |
Turtle Beach’s new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless Xbox headset offers 40 hours of battery life
- This $2,400 Atmos sound bar with AirPlay 2 has a rotatable center channel Orb speaker
- Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now available for pre-order with AirPlay 2, matte screens, more
- eero announces new Pro 6E and 6+ with 2.5GbE for multi-gig Wi-Fi mesh networking
- 8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
- Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat of paint, pre-order now
- New Wave’s Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines arrive
- eufy See-Everything Smart Lock debuts with 2K camera, fingerprint scanner, more
- Pre-orders for new Toy Story x Tamagotchis now live ahead of Lightyear release
- Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro and podcast-ready lineup
- Steam Deck pre-orders are live! Find out which of your games are compatible
- LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set with Jurassic World: Dominion kits
- CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has a removable USB-C cable
New Products, Guides, more |
Take a look at Grovemade’s new wood Desk Shelf with cable management and cork accents
- Urbanears intros new wireless earbuds made of 97% recycled materials with 30-hour battery life
- Roborock’s new S7 MaxV robotic vacuums take the dirty work out of spring cleaning [$90 off]
- Hello Neighbor 2 arrives December 6, but you can pre-order and play the beta now
- AOC’s new AGON PRO 24-inch 1080p monitor sports 360Hz VRR, Reflex Analyzer, more
- Incase debuts new weather-resistant woven knitted Woolenex AirPods 3 covers, more
- Nikon announces an all-new 800mm lens for its mirrorless cameras, pre-orders now open
- Latest Starfield trailer introduces us to VASCO, who will be ‘your next favorite companion’
- Anker launches its first 3D printer with five times faster printing and onboard camera
- Elgato’s new HD60 X capture card records 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30 with VRR passthrough
- Spigen launches crazy new luxury Italian leather and diamond-cut metal MagSafe iPhone 13 case
- Renpho launches its first Smart Treadmill with 15 workout presets and Bluetooth [Deal]
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO teams up with Fortnite creator Epic Games to build kid-friendly metaverse
- LEGO’s 3-in-1 Creator Ferris Wheel sees rare discount to $73, plus Star Wars bundle at $30 off
- LEGO expands Jurassic World line with new Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus Attack set
Top Apple Deals |
Save $50 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad 256GB at a new Amazon all-time low
- Save $56 on Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at an Amazon low
- Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Leather Link, Milanese Loop, more from $20
- Apple discounts popular video game-inspired movies to $10 alongside latest $1 HD rental
- Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro packs Thunderbolt at up to $199 off on Amazon
- Apple’s prev-gen. 2020 Intel MacBook Pro now $579 off in Woot refurbished Apple sale
Top Deals |
Anker’s MagSafe 5K Power Bank in five colors falls to best price of the year at $36.50 (Reg. $50)
- Anker heads into weekend with rare iPhone and Android essential discounts from $12
- Score this MagSafe-ready iPhone 11/12/13 case and wallet combo for just $7 (70% off)
- Bring MagSafe to your Tesla with these Spigen OneTap mounts at $34 each
- HyperChiller transforms your hot coffee into cold brew in ’60 seconds’ at $20 (New 2022 low)
- Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $2: Sonic, SEGA Classics, LEGO, more
- Arcade1Up cabinets up to $150 off from $80: Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, Marvel, more
- Samsung’s new Apple-inspired M8 Smart Monitor sees pre-order discount with $100 credit
- GIGABYTE’s 34-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraWide gaming monitor plummets to new low at $300
