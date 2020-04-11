Best of 9to5Toys: 16-inch MacBook Pro $300 off, Alexa devices from $20, AT&T Gigabit + TV $40/mo, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro drops by $300, Amazon discounts its Alexa devices from $20, AT&T Gigabit Internet + TV for $40 per month, and more…

Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently tracking a $300 discount on the i9 model. Offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, you’ll enjoy a super-powerful laptop that has an all-new keyboard in tow. With four Thunderbolt 3 ports, this laptop offers ample connectivity to hook up external devices like eGPUs, RAID arrays, high-end monitors, and more. I’m still rocking a 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro and absolutely love it, so this is truly an investment that’ll last you for years to come.

Amazon is discounting a wide selection of its Alexa lineup with prices starting at just $20. Nearly the entire line is on sale, giving you ample options to choose from when shopping. From the budget-focused Echo Flex to the high-end Echo Show, it’s all on sale right now with fantastic prices. If you’re an Alexa fan at all, then you’ll really want to check out our announcement coverage to find out everything that’s discounted. If you’re deep in the Alexa ecosystem, like our very own Simon is, this sale is a must-see.

Are you working from home and in need of an internet upgrade? Well, AT&T is currently offering a bundle that gives you Gigabit Internet and AT&T TV for $40 per month. Plus, you’ll get a $100 AT&T Prepaid Visa Card to help you out in these trying times. I have AT&T Gigabit Internet in my apartment and absolutely love it. From downloading games within minutes or uploading files to iCloud Drive in no time flat, having internet speeds of up to 1Gbps (normally around 940Mbps download and 940Mbps download) are really helpful when working from home.

PowerA Spectra Enhanced Controller Review: Add color to your Xbox One [Video]

Anker delivers iPhone and Android essentials from $11 in its latest Amazon sale

