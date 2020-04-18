Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit new low, iPhone SE pre-order deals, Anker sale from $8.50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit a new low, iPhone SE pre-order deals, Anker’s biggest sale of the year from $8.50, and more…

Apple’s AirPods Pro are an absolute must-have if you’re working from home, in this writer’s opinion. They make blocking out distracting noises super easy, thanks to the built-in noise cancelation. You can toggle between blocking out sounds and letting them in with Transparency mode, which is probably my favorite feature. At $225, we’ve never seen them offered for this low before, so be sure to jump on this deal before it expires.

If you missed it, Apple launched an updated iPhone SE this week. Sporting the iPhone 8’s design, you’ll net an A13 processor (which is the same that’s in the iPhone 11/Pro/Max.) This smartphone is already a killer deal at $399, but we’ve tracked down the best pre-order sales to take advantage of, including trade-in promotions that can make the smartphone essentially free.

Anker’s biggest sale of the year is finally here, and with it comes a plethora of discounts for the company’s entire lineup. From charging accessories to headphones, USB-C hubs, portable batteries, and more, you’ll find it all here. Plus, with prices starting at just $8.50, there’s plenty of savings to be had by all in this huge sale.

