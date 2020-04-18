Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit new low, iPhone SE pre-order deals, Anker sale from $8.50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit a new low, iPhone SE pre-order deals, Anker’s biggest sale of the year from $8.50, and more…
Apple’s AirPods Pro are an absolute must-have if you’re working from home, in this writer’s opinion. They make blocking out distracting noises super easy, thanks to the built-in noise cancelation. You can toggle between blocking out sounds and letting them in with Transparency mode, which is probably my favorite feature. At $225, we’ve never seen them offered for this low before, so be sure to jump on this deal before it expires.
If you missed it, Apple launched an updated iPhone SE this week. Sporting the iPhone 8’s design, you’ll net an A13 processor (which is the same that’s in the iPhone 11/Pro/Max.) This smartphone is already a killer deal at $399, but we’ve tracked down the best pre-order sales to take advantage of, including trade-in promotions that can make the smartphone essentially free.
Anker’s biggest sale of the year is finally here, and with it comes a plethora of discounts for the company’s entire lineup. From charging accessories to headphones, USB-C hubs, portable batteries, and more, you’ll find it all here. Plus, with prices starting at just $8.50, there’s plenty of savings to be had by all in this huge sale.
New Products, Guides, more |
Okaysou AirMax8L Review: Powerful filtration without the high price [Video]
- Credit Card FAQs: We answer some of your biggest questions
- Anker’s upcoming eufy Indoor Cam 2K offers HomeKit support from $40
- Amazon’s Fire TV lineup offers great value, which model is right for you?
- LEGO rolls out 645-piece Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R with authentic details
- New hardcover art book celebrates 25-years of Kirby history, now 20% off
- Crysis Remastered offers ray tracing, more on PC, PS4, Xbox One, + even Switch
- New Switch firmware points to possible dual display next-gen device
- LEGO takes wraps off new 1,670-piece UCS Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter
- Star Wars Podracer debuts on Nintendo Switch and PS4 next month
- Speculated PS5 price just went through the roof + likely shortages at launch
- be quiet! Pure Base 500DX offers high-performance cooling and custom RGB LEDs
- Edifier TWS NB Review: ANC and ambient sound modes at a great price [Video]
- Casio Honda Racing Watch debuts with vibrant colors, smartphone pairing, more
- Microsoft teams up with NVIDIA to bring ray-tracing and more into Minecraft
- Celebrate Pac-Man’s birthday with new arcade machines and a miniature console
- Amazon Prime Video adds free content from HBO, Warner Bros., more
- SNUC Book lineup of laptops from Simply NUC offers extreme customization
- Upcoming Eufy Smart Lock Touch reads your fingerprint in 0.3-seconds
- New Leviton Smart Outlet arrives with a low-profile design
- Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey
- Razer brings Pikachu stylings and Pokéball charging case to latest earbuds
- You can now customize Nintendo Switch button layouts + move games to an SD
- Journey, a once Epic Games Store exclusive, is making its way to Steam
- Gears Tactics launches this month, here’s the new trailer and art book
- Hallmark invokes Nintendo charm for its latest Christmas tree ornaments, more
- Amazon brings virtual waiting lines to Whole Foods during COVID-19
Top Deals |
LG’s 34-inch HDR UltraWide Monitor drops to $300 (Save $50), more from $140
- Apple’s TV Show Complete Series sale starts at $9: The Office, Friends, more
- Take up to $300 off Apple’s 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro, deals from $699
- Apple’s new movie sale includes James Bond collections, $5 4K titles, more from $1
- Apple Watch Series 5 up to $100 off as various models hit new lows
- Apple’s 2018 11-inch iPad Pro heavily discounted as new models roll in
- Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale includes classics from the last few decades
- Kershaw’s Decibel Pocket Knife hits Amazon all-time low at $28.50 (Reg. $35+)
- Apple Watch band deals from $9: Official Nike+ $32, leather straps, more
- DEWALT’s 110-piece bit set drops to under $25 at Lowe’s (50% off)
- Ride on Segway’s Ninebot S Scooter + GoKart from $950 at a new all-time low
- Save $270 on DJI’s Mavic Air Fly More Combo at one of the lowest prices yet
- New digital Nintendo eShop deals from $4.50: NAMCO MUSEUM, DRAGON BALL, more
- Google Nest Mini drops to $30 (Save 40%) + more in Best Buy’s smart home sale
- New Amazon low strikes Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at $150
- Apple’s HomePod is on sale from $205 with AirPlay 2 support, more (Reg. $299)
- Aukey’s 2.5-inch USB-C HDD/SSD enclosure is yours for under $9 Prime shipped
- Dell’s UltraSharp 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor is $580 ($130 off), more from $152
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling dash camera sports 1080p recording for $29
- The stellar Hitman GO is now FREE on iOS, Apple TV, and Android (Reg. $5)
- Nest Cam Outdoor falls to its lowest price this year at $124 (Reg. $199), more
- Save $160 on Dell’s UltraSharp 34-inch Curved Monitor at $660, more from $210
- Upgrade to Samsung or Harman Kardon AKG headphones with prices from $58
- Save 20% and assemble Bandai’s 1/12 Star Wars R2-D2 model kit for $21
